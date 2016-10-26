You can improve your DX by defining additional aliases to access custom directories within your JavaScript and CSS.

Type : object

: Default

{ " ~ " : " /<srcDir> " , " @ " : " /<srcDir> " , " ~~ " : " /<rootDir> " , " @@ " : " /<rootDir> " , " #shared " : " /<rootDir>/shared " , " assets " : " /<srcDir>/assets " , " public " : " /<rootDir>/public " , " #build " : " /<rootDir>/.nuxt " , " #internal/nuxt/paths " : " /<rootDir>/.nuxt/paths.mjs " }

Note: Within a webpack context (image sources, CSS - but not JavaScript) you must access your alias by prefixing it with ~ .

Note: These aliases will be automatically added to the generated TypeScript configurations ( .nuxt/tsconfig.app.json , .nuxt/tsconfig.server.json , etc.) so you can get full type support and path auto-complete. In case you need to extend options provided by the generated configurations further, make sure to add them here or within the typescript.tsConfig property in nuxt.config .

Example:

import { fileURLToPath } from ' node:url ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { alias : { ' images ' : fileURLToPath ( new URL ( ' ./assets/images ' , import . meta . url)) , ' style ' : fileURLToPath ( new URL ( ' ./assets/style ' , import . meta . url)) , ' data ' : fileURLToPath ( new URL ( ' ./assets/other/data ' , import . meta . url)) , }, } )

< template > < img src = " ~images/main-bg.jpg " > </ template > < script > import data from ' data/test.json ' </ script > < style > // Uncomment the below // @import ' ~style/variables.scss ' ; // @import ' ~style/utils.scss ' ; // @import ' ~style/base.scss ' ; body { background-image : url ( ' ~images/main-bg.jpg ' ); } </ style >

The directory where Nuxt will store the generated files when running nuxt analyze .

If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to your rootDir .

Type : string

: Default: "/<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze"

Nuxt App configuration.

The base path of your Nuxt application.

For example:

Type : string

: Default: "/"

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { baseURL : ' /prefix/ ' , }, } )

This can also be set at runtime by setting the NUXT_APP_BASE_URL environment variable.

Example:

NUXT_APP_BASE_URL = /prefix/ node .output/server/index.mjs

The folder name for the built site assets, relative to baseURL (or cdnURL if set). This is set at build time and should not be customized at runtime.

Type : string

: Default: "/_nuxt/"

An absolute URL to serve the public folder from (production-only).

For example:

Type : string

: Default: ""

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { cdnURL : ' https://mycdn.org/ ' , }, } )

This can be set to a different value at runtime by setting the NUXT_APP_CDN_URL environment variable.

Example:

NUXT_APP_CDN_URL = https://mycdn.org/ node .output/server/index.mjs

Set default configuration for <head> on every page.

Type : object

: Default

{ " meta " : [ { " name " : " viewport " , " content " : " width=device-width, initial-scale=1 " }, { " charset " : " utf-8 " } ], " link " : [], " style " : [], " script " : [], " noscript " : [] }

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { head : { meta : [ // <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> { name : ' viewport ' , content : ' width=device-width, initial-scale=1 ' }, ] , script : [ // <script src="https://myawesome-lib.js"></script> { src : ' https://awesome-lib.js ' }, ] , link : [ // <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://myawesome-lib.css"> { rel : ' stylesheet ' , href : ' https://awesome-lib.css ' }, ] , // please note that this is an area that is likely to change style : [ // <style>:root { color: red }</style> { textContent : ' :root { color: red } ' }, ] , noscript : [ // <noscript>JavaScript is required</noscript> { textContent : ' JavaScript is required ' }, ] , }, }, } )

Default values for KeepAlive configuration between pages.

This can be overridden with definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: Vue KeepAlive

Default values for layout transitions.

This can be overridden with definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: Vue Transition docs

Default values for page transitions.

This can be overridden with definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: Vue Transition docs

Customize Nuxt root element id.

Type : object

: Default

{ " id " : " __nuxt " }

Customize Nuxt root element id.

Type : string

: Default: "__nuxt"

Customize Nuxt root element tag.

Type : string

: Default: "div"

Customize Nuxt SPA loading template element attributes.

Type : object

: Default:

{ " id " : " __nuxt-loader " }

Type : string

: Default: "__nuxt-loader"

Customize Nuxt SpaLoader element tag.

Type : string

: Default: "div"

Customize Nuxt Teleport element attributes.

Type : object

: Default

{ " id " : " teleports " }

Customize Nuxt Teleport element id.

Type : string

: Default: "teleports"

Customize Nuxt Teleport element tag.

Type : string

: Default: "div"

Default values for view transitions.

This only has an effect when experimental support for View Transitions is enabled in your nuxt.config file. This can be overridden with definePageMeta on an individual page.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: Nuxt View Transition API docs

Additional app configuration

For programmatic usage and type support, you can directly provide app config with this option. It will be merged with app.config file as default value.

For multi-app projects, the unique id of the Nuxt application.

Defaults to nuxt-app .

Type : string

: Default: "nuxt-app"

Shared build configuration.

Nuxt allows visualizing your bundles and how to optimize them.

Set to true to enable bundle analysis, or pass an object with options: for webpack or for vite .

Type : object

: Default

{ " template " : " treemap " , " projectRoot " : " /<rootDir> " , " filename " : " /<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze/{name}.html " }

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { analyze : { analyzerMode : ' static ' , }, } )

It is recommended to use addTemplate from @nuxt/kit instead of this option.

Type: array

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { build : { templates : [ { src : ' ~/modules/support/plugin.js ' , // `src` can be absolute or relative dst : ' support.js ' , // `dst` is relative to project `.nuxt` dir }, ] , }, } )

If you want to transpile specific dependencies with Babel, you can add them here. Each item in transpile can be a package name, a function, a string or regex object matching the dependency's file name.

You can also use a function to conditionally transpile. The function will receive an object ({ isDev, isServer, isClient, isModern, isLegacy }).

Type: array

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { build : { transpile : [ ({ isLegacy }) => isLegacy && ' ky ' ] , }, } )

Define the directory where your built Nuxt files will be placed.

Many tools assume that .nuxt is a hidden directory (because it starts with a . ). If that is a problem, you can use this option to prevent that.

Type : string

: Default: "/<rootDir>/.nuxt"

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { buildDir : ' nuxt-build ' , } )

A unique identifier matching the build. This may contain the hash of the current state of the project.

Type : string

: Default: "4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd"

The builder to use for bundling the Vue part of your application.

Nuxt supports multiple builders for the client-side application. By default, Vite is used, but you can switch to webpack, Rspack, or even provide a custom builder implementation.

Type : 'vite' | 'webpack' | 'rspack' | string | { bundle: (nuxt: Nuxt) => Promise<void> }

: Default: "@nuxt/vite-builder"

Using supported builders:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { // default - uses @nuxt/vite-builder // builder: 'vite', // uses @nuxt/webpack-builder // builder: 'webpack', // uses @nuxt/rspack-builder builder : ' rspack ' , } )

If you are using webpack or rspack you will need to make sure @nuxt/webpack-builder or @nuxt/rspack-builder is explicitly installed in your project.

Using a custom builder object:

You can provide a custom builder by passing an object with a bundle function:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { builder : { async bundle ( nuxt ) { const entry = await resolvePath ( resolve ( nuxt . options . appDir , ' entry ' )) // Build client and server bundles await buildClient ( nuxt , entry ) if ( nuxt . options . ssr ) { await buildServer ( nuxt , entry ) } // ... it's a bit more complicated than that, of course! }, }, } )

Creating a custom builder package:

To create a custom builder as a separate package, it should export a bundle function. You can then specify the package name in your nuxt.config.ts :

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { builder : ' my-custom-builder ' , } )

Specify a compatibility date for your app.

This is used to control the behavior of presets in Nitro, Nuxt Image and other modules that may change behavior without a major version bump. We plan to improve the tooling around this feature in the future.

Configure Nuxt component auto-registration.

Any components in the directories configured here can be used throughout your pages, layouts (and other components) without needing to explicitly import them.

Type : object

: Default

{ " dirs " : [ { " path " : " ~/components/global " , " global " : true }, " ~/components " ] }

See: app/components/ directory documentation

You can define the CSS files/modules/libraries you want to set globally (included in every page).

Nuxt will automatically guess the file type by its extension and use the appropriate pre-processor. You will still need to install the required loader if you need to use them.

Type: array

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { css : [ // Load a Node.js module directly (here it's a Sass file). ' bulma ' , // CSS file in the project ' ~/assets/css/main.css ' , // SCSS file in the project ' ~/assets/css/main.scss ' , ] , } )

Set to true to enable debug mode.

At the moment, it prints out hook names and timings on the server, and logs hook arguments as well in the browser. You can also set this to an object to enable specific debug options.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Whether Nuxt is running in development mode.

Normally, you should not need to set this.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Set CORS options for the dev server

Type : array

: Default

[ {} ]

Dev server listening host

Whether to enable HTTPS.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { devServer : { https : { key : ' ./server.key ' , cert : ' ./server.crt ' , }, }, } )

Template to show a loading screen

Type: function

Dev server listening port

Type : number

: Default: 3000

Listening dev server URL.

This should not be set directly as it will always be overridden by the dev server with the full URL (for module and internal use).

Type : string

: Default: "http://localhost:3000"

Nitro development-only server handlers.

Type: array

See: Nitro server routes documentation

Enable Nuxt DevTools for development.

Breaking changes for devtools might not reflect on the version of Nuxt.

See: Nuxt DevTools for more information.

Customize default directory structure used by Nuxt.

It is better to stick with defaults unless needed.

Type : string

: Default: "app"

The assets directory (aliased as ~assets in your build).

Type : string

: Default: "app/assets"

The layouts directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt layout.

Type : string

: Default: "app/layouts"

The middleware directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt middleware.

Type : string

: Default: "app/middleware"

The modules directory, each file in which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt module.

Type : string

: Default: "modules"

The directory which will be processed to auto-generate your application page routes.

Type : string

: Default: "app/pages"

The plugins directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt plugin.

Type : string

: Default: "app/plugins"

The directory containing your static files, which will be directly accessible via the Nuxt server and copied across into your dist folder when your app is generated.

Type : string

: Default: "public"

The shared directory. This directory is shared between the app and the server.

Type : string

: Default: "shared"

Configure shared esbuild options used within Nuxt and passed to other builders, such as Vite or webpack.

Type : string

: Default: "h"

Type : string

: Default: "Fragment"

Type : string

: Default: "esnext"

Type: object

Learn more about Nuxt's experimental features. Learn more about Nuxt's experimental features.

Extend project from multiple local or remote sources.

Value should be either a string or array of strings pointing to source directories or config path relative to current config. You can use github: , gh: gitlab: or bitbucket:

See: c12 docs on extending config layers

See: giget documentation

The extensions that should be resolved by the Nuxt resolver.

Type : array

: Default

[ " .js " , " .jsx " , " .mjs " , " .ts " , " .tsx " , " .vue " ]

Learn more about Nuxt's opt-in features. Learn more about Nuxt's opt-in features.

Learn more about opting-in to new features that will become default in a future (possibly major) version of the framework. Learn more about opting-in to new features that will become default in a future (possibly major) version of the framework.

Hooks are listeners to Nuxt events that are typically used in modules, but are also available in nuxt.config .

Internally, hooks follow a naming pattern using colons (e.g., build:done). For ease of configuration, you can also structure them as an hierarchical object in nuxt.config (as below).

Example:

import fs from ' node:fs ' import path from ' node:path ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { hooks : { build : { done ( builder ) { const extraFilePath = path . join ( builder . nuxt . options . buildDir , ' extra-file ' , ) fs . writeFileSync ( extraFilePath , ' Something extra ' ) }, }, }, } )

More customizable than ignorePrefix : all files matching glob patterns specified inside the ignore array will be ignored in building.

Type : array

: Default

[ " **/*.stories.{js,cts,mts,ts,jsx,tsx} " , " **/*.{spec,test}.{js,cts,mts,ts,jsx,tsx} " , " **/*.d.{cts,mts,ts} " , " **/.{pnpm-store,vercel,netlify,output,git,cache,data} " , " **/*.sock " , " .nuxt/analyze " , " .nuxt " , " **/-*.* " ]

Pass options directly to node-ignore (which is used by Nuxt to ignore files).

See: node-ignore

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { ignoreOptions : { ignorecase : false , }, } )

Any file in app/pages/ , app/layouts/ , app/middleware/ , and public/ directories will be ignored during the build process if its filename starts with the prefix specified by ignorePrefix . This is intended to prevent certain files from being processed or served in the built application. By default, the ignorePrefix is set to '-', ignoring any files starting with '-'.

Type : string

: Default: "-"

Configure how Nuxt auto-imports composables into your application.

See: Nuxt documentation

An array of custom directories that will be auto-imported. Note that this option will not override the default directories (~/composables, ~/utils).

Type: array

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { imports : { // Auto-import pinia stores defined in `~/stores` dirs : [ ' stores ' ] , }, } )

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Whether to scan your app/composables/ and app/utils/ directories for composables to auto-import. Auto-imports registered by Nuxt or other modules, such as imports from vue or nuxt , will still be enabled.

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Log level when building logs.

Defaults to 'silent' when running in CI or when a TTY is not available. This option is then used as 'silent' in Vite and 'none' in webpack

Type : string

: Default: "info"

Modules are Nuxt extensions which can extend its core functionality and add endless integrations.

Each module is either a string (which can refer to a package, or be a path to a file), a tuple with the module as first string and the options as a second object, or an inline module function. Nuxt tries to resolve each item in the modules array using node require path (in node_modules ) and then will be resolved from project srcDir if ~ alias is used.

Type: array

Note: Modules are executed sequentially so the order is important. First, the modules defined in nuxt.config.ts are loaded. Then, modules found in the modules/ directory are executed, and they load in alphabetical order.

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { modules : [ // Using package name ' @nuxt/scripts ' , // Relative to your project srcDir ' ~/custom-modules/awesome.js ' , // Providing options [ ' @nuxtjs/google-analytics ' , { ua : ' X1234567 ' } ] , // Inline definition function () {}, ] , } )

Used to set the modules directories for path resolving (for example, webpack's resolveLoading , nodeExternals and postcss ).

The configuration path is relative to options.rootDir (default is current working directory). Setting this field may be necessary if your project is organized as a yarn workspace-styled mono-repository.

Type : array

: Default

[ " /<rootDir>/node_modules " ]

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { modulesDir : [ ' ../../node_modules ' ] , } )

Configuration for Nitro.

See: Nitro configuration docs

Type: object

Type : object

: Default

{ " public " : {}, " app " : { " buildId " : " 4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd " , " baseURL " : " / " , " buildAssetsDir " : " /_nuxt/ " , " cdnURL " : "" }, " nitro " : { " envPrefix " : " NUXT_ " } }

Build time optimization configuration.

Options passed directly to the transformer from unctx that preserves async context after await .

Type : array

: Default

[ " defineNuxtPlugin " , " defineNuxtRouteMiddleware " ]

defineNuxtComponent

Type : array

: Default

[ " asyncData " , " setup " ]

defineNuxtPlugin

Type : array

: Default

[ " setup " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " middleware " , " validate " ]

Functions to inject a key for.

As long as the number of arguments passed to the function is less than argumentLength , an additional magic string will be injected that can be used to deduplicate requests between server and client. You will need to take steps to handle this additional key. The key will be unique based on the location of the function being invoked within the file.

Type : array

: Default

[ { " name " : " callOnce " , " argumentLength " : 3 }, { " name " : " defineNuxtComponent " , " argumentLength " : 2 }, { " name " : " useState " , " argumentLength " : 2 }, { " name " : " useFetch " , " argumentLength " : 3 }, { " name " : " useAsyncData " , " argumentLength " : 3 }, { " name " : " useLazyAsyncData " , " argumentLength " : 3 }, { " name " : " useLazyFetch " , " argumentLength " : 3 } ]

Tree shake code from specific builds.

Tree shake composables from the server or client builds.

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { optimization : { treeShake : { composables : { client : { vue : [ ' onMounted ' ] }, server : { vue : [ ' onServerPrefetch ' ] }, }, }, }, } )

client

Type : object

: Default

{ " vue " : [ " onRenderTracked " , " onRenderTriggered " , " onServerPrefetch " ], " #app " : [ " definePayloadReducer " , " definePageMeta " , " onPrehydrate " ] }

server

Type : object

: Default

{ " vue " : [ " onMounted " , " onUpdated " , " onUnmounted " , " onBeforeMount " , " onBeforeUpdate " , " onBeforeUnmount " , " onRenderTracked " , " onRenderTriggered " , " onActivated " , " onDeactivated " ], " #app " : [ " definePayloadReviver " , " definePageMeta " ] }

Whether to use the vue-router integration in Nuxt 3. If you do not provide a value it will be enabled if you have a app/pages/ directory in your source folder.

Additionally, you can provide a glob pattern or an array of patterns to scan only certain files for pages.

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { pages : { pattern : [ ' **/*/*.vue ' , ' !**/*.spec.* ' ] , }, } )

An array of nuxt app plugins.

Each plugin can be a string (which can be an absolute or relative path to a file). If it ends with .client or .server then it will be automatically loaded only in the appropriate context. It can also be an object with src and mode keys.

Type: array

Note: Plugins are also auto-registered from the ~/plugins directory and these plugins do not need to be listed in nuxt.config unless you need to customize their order. All plugins are deduplicated by their src path.

See: app/plugins/ directory documentation

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { plugins : [ ' ~/custom-plugins/foo.client.js ' , // only in client side ' ~/custom-plugins/bar.server.js ' , // only in server side ' ~/custom-plugins/baz.js ' , // both client & server { src : ' ~/custom-plugins/both-sides.js ' }, { src : ' ~/custom-plugins/client-only.js ' , mode : ' client ' }, // only on client side { src : ' ~/custom-plugins/server-only.js ' , mode : ' server ' }, // only on server side ] , } )

A strategy for ordering PostCSS plugins.

Type: function

Options for configuring PostCSS plugins.

See: PostCSS docs

Plugin to parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to CSS rules.

See: autoprefixer

Type: object

See: cssnano configuration options

Define the root directory of your application.

This property can be overwritten (for example, running nuxt ./my-app/ will set the rootDir to the absolute path of ./my-app/ from the current/working directory. It is normally not needed to configure this option.

Type : string

: Default: "/<rootDir>"

Global route options applied to matching server routes.

Experimental: This is an experimental feature and API may change in the future.

See: Nitro route rules documentation

Additional router options passed to vue-router . On top of the options for vue-router , Nuxt offers additional options to customize the router (see below).

Note: Only JSON serializable options should be passed by Nuxt config. For more control, you can use an router.options.ts file.

See: Vue Router documentation

You can enable hash history in SPA mode. In this mode, router uses a hash character (#) before the actual URL that is internally passed. When enabled, the URL is never sent to the server and SSR is not supported.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Default: false

Customize the scroll behavior for hash links.

Type : string

: Default: "auto"

Default: 'auto'

Runtime config allows passing dynamic config and environment variables to the Nuxt app context.

The value of this object is accessible from server only using useRuntimeConfig . It mainly should hold private configuration which is not exposed on the frontend. This could include a reference to your API secret tokens. Anything under public and app will be exposed to the frontend as well. Values are automatically replaced by matching env variables at runtime, e.g. setting an environment variable NUXT_API_KEY=my-api-key NUXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL=/foo/ would overwrite the two values in the example below.

Type : object

: Default

{ " public " : {}, " app " : { " buildId " : " 4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd " , " baseURL " : " / " , " buildAssetsDir " : " /_nuxt/ " , " cdnURL " : "" } }

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { runtimeConfig : { apiKey : '' , // Default to an empty string, automatically set at runtime using process.env.NUXT_API_KEY public : { baseURL : '' , // Exposed to the frontend as well. }, }, } )

Configuration for Nuxt's server builder.

Specify the server builder to use for bundling the server part of your application.

By default, Nuxt uses @nuxt/nitro-server , which provides standalone Nitro integration. This architecture allows for different Nitro integration patterns, such as using Nitro as a Vite plugin (with the Vite Environment API).

Type : string | { bundle: (nuxt: Nuxt) => Promise<void> }

: Default: "@nuxt/nitro-server"

This option is intended for internal use and the API is not finalized. Please open an issue before relying on the current implementation.

Define the server directory of your Nuxt application, where Nitro routes, middleware and plugins are kept.

If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to your rootDir .

Type : string

: Default: "/<srcDir>/server"

Nitro server handlers.

Each handler accepts the following options:

handler: The path to the file defining the handler. - route: The route under which the handler is available. This follows the conventions of rou3 . - method: The HTTP method of requests that should be handled. - middleware: Specifies whether it is a middleware handler. - lazy: Specifies whether to use lazy loading to import the handler.

Type: array

See: server/ directory documentation

Note: Files from server/api , server/middleware and server/routes will be automatically registered by Nuxt.

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { serverHandlers : [ { route : ' /path/foo/**:name ' , handler : ' ~/server/foohandler.ts ' }, ] , } )

Configures whether and how sourcemaps are generated for server and/or client bundles.

If set to a single boolean, that value applies to both server and client. Additionally, the 'hidden' option is also available for both server and client. Available options for both client and server: - true : Generates sourcemaps and includes source references in the final bundle. - false : Does not generate any sourcemaps. - 'hidden' : Generates sourcemaps but does not include references in the final bundle.

Type : object

: Default

{ " server " : true, " client " : false }

Boolean or a path to an HTML file with the contents of which will be inserted into any HTML page rendered with ssr: false .

If it is unset, it will use ~/spa-loading-template.html file in one of your layers, if it exists. - If it is false, no SPA loading indicator will be loaded. - If true, Nuxt will look for ~/spa-loading-template.html file in one of your layers, or a default Nuxt image will be used. Some good sources for spinners are SpinKit or SVG Spinners .

file in one of your layers, if it exists. - If it is false, no SPA loading indicator will be loaded. - If true, Nuxt will look for file in one of your layers, or a default Nuxt image will be used. Some good sources for spinners are SpinKit or SVG Spinners . Default: null

Example: ~/spa-loading-template.html

<!-- https://github.com/barelyhuman/snips/blob/dev/pages/css-loader.md --> < div class = " loader " ></ div > < style > . loader { display : block ; position : fixed ; z-index : 1031 ; top : 50% ; left : 50% ; transform : translate ( -50% , -50% ); width : 18px ; height : 18px ; box-sizing : border-box ; border : solid 2px transparent ; border-top-color : # 000 ; border-left-color : # 000 ; border-bottom-color : # efefef ; border-right-color : # efefef ; border-radius : 50% ; -webkit-animation : loader 400ms linear infinite ; animation : loader 400ms linear infinite ; } @-webkit-keyframes loader { 0% { -webkit-transform : translate ( -50% , -50% ) rotate ( 0deg ); } 100% { -webkit-transform : translate ( -50% , -50% ) rotate ( 360deg ); } } @keyframes loader { 0% { transform : translate ( -50% , -50% ) rotate ( 0deg ); } 100% { transform : translate ( -50% , -50% ) rotate ( 360deg ); } } </ style >

Define the source directory of your Nuxt application.

If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to the rootDir .

Type : string

: Default: "app" (Nuxt 4), "." (Nuxt 3 with compatibilityMode: 3 )

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { srcDir : ' app/ ' , } )

This expects the following folder structure:

- | app/ --- | assets/ --- | components/ --- | layouts/ --- | middleware/ --- | pages/ --- | plugins/ --- | app.config.ts --- | app.vue --- | error.vue - | server/ - | public/ - | modules/ - | nuxt.config.js - | package.json

Whether to enable rendering of HTML - either dynamically (in server mode) or at generate time. If set to false generated pages will have no content.

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Manually disable nuxt telemetry.

See: Nuxt Telemetry for more information.

Whether your app is being unit tested.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Extend project from a local or remote source.

Value should be a string pointing to source directory or config path relative to current config. You can use github: , gitlab: , bitbucket: or https:// to extend from a remote git repository.

Type: string

Configuration for Nuxt's TypeScript integration.

Which builder types to include for your project.

By default Nuxt infers this based on your builder option (defaulting to 'vite') but you can either turn off builder environment types (with false ) to handle this fully yourself, or opt for a 'shared' option. The 'shared' option is advised for module authors, who will want to support multiple possible builders.

Default: null

Modules to generate deep aliases for within compilerOptions.paths . This does not yet support subpaths. It may be necessary when using Nuxt within a pnpm monorepo with shamefully-hoist=false .

Type : array

: Default

[ " nitropack/types " , " nitropack/runtime " , " nitropack " , " defu " , " h3 " , " consola " , " ofetch " , " @unhead/vue " , " @nuxt/devtools " , " vue " , " @vue/runtime-core " , " @vue/compiler-sfc " , " vue-router " , " vue-router/auto-routes " , " unplugin-vue-router/client " , " @nuxt/schema " , " nuxt " ]

Include parent workspace in the Nuxt project. Mostly useful for themes and module authors.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Generate a *.vue shim.

We recommend instead letting the official Vue extension generate accurate types for your components. Note that you may wish to set this to true if you are using other libraries, such as ESLint, that are unable to understand the type of .vue files.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

TypeScript comes with certain checks to give you more safety and analysis of your program. Once you’ve converted your codebase to TypeScript, you can start enabling these checks for greater safety. Read More

Type : boolean

: Default: true

You can extend the generated TypeScript configurations ( .nuxt/tsconfig.app.json , .nuxt/tsconfig.server.json , etc.) using this option.

Enable build-time type checking.

If set to true, this will type check in development. You can restrict this to build-time type checking by setting it to build . Requires to install typescript and vue-tsc as dev dependencies.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: Nuxt TypeScript docs

An object that allows us to configure the unhead nuxt module.

Enable the legacy compatibility mode for unhead module. This applies the following changes: - Disables Capo.js sorting - Adds the DeprecationsPlugin : supports hid , vmid , children , body - Adds the PromisesPlugin : supports promises as input

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: unhead migration documentation

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { unhead : { legacy : true , }, } )

An object that will be passed to renderSSRHead to customize the output.

Type : object

: Default

{ " omitLineBreaks " : false }

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { unhead : { renderSSRHeadOptions : { omitLineBreaks : true , }, }, } )

Configuration that will be passed directly to Vite.

See: Vite configuration docs for more information. Please note that not all vite options are supported in Nuxt.

Type : string

: Default: "_nuxt/"

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Type : string

: Default: "/<rootDir>/node_modules/.cache/vite"

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Type : object

: Default

{ " __VUE_PROD_HYDRATION_MISMATCH_DETAILS__ " : false, " process.dev " : false, " import.meta.dev " : false, " process.test " : false, " import.meta.test " : false }

Type : object

: Default

{ " target " : " esnext " , " jsxFactory " : " h " , " jsxFragment " : " Fragment " , " tsconfigRaw " : {} }

Type : string

: Default: "production"

Type : object

: Default

{ " target " : " esnext " , " jsxFactory " : " h " , " jsxFragment " : " Fragment " , " tsconfigRaw " : {} }

Type : array

: Default

[ " vue-demi " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " .mjs " , " .js " , " .ts " , " .jsx " , " .tsx " , " .json " , " .vue " ]

Type : string

: Default: "/<srcDir>"

allow

Type : array

: Default

[ " /<rootDir>/.nuxt " , " /<srcDir> " , " /<rootDir> " , " /<workspaceDir> " ]

propsDestructure

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Type : boolean

: Default: true

hoistStatic

compilerOptions

Type: object

transformAssetUrls

Type : object

: Default

{ " video " : [ " src " , " poster " ], " source " : [ " src " ], " img " : [ " src " ], " image " : [ " xlink:href " , " href " ], " use " : [ " xlink:href " , " href " ] }

Type : object

: Default

{ " isCustomElement " : { " $schema " : { " title " : "" , " description " : "" , " tags " : [] } } }

Vue.js config

Options for the Vue compiler that will be passed at build time.

See: Vue documentation

It is possible to pass configure the Vue app globally. Only serializable options may be set in your nuxt.config . All other options should be set at runtime in a Nuxt plugin.

See: Vue app config documentation

Enable reactive destructure for defineProps

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Include Vue compiler in runtime bundle.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

Type : array

: Default

[ " xlink:href " , " href " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " src " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " src " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " xlink:href " , " href " ]

Type : array

: Default

[ " src " , " poster " ]

The watch property lets you define patterns that will restart the Nuxt dev server when changed.

It is an array of strings or regular expressions. Strings should be either absolute paths or relative to the srcDir (and the srcDir of any layers). Regular expressions will be matched against the path relative to the project srcDir (and the srcDir of any layers).

Type: array

The watchers property lets you overwrite watchers configuration in your nuxt.config .

Options to pass directly to chokidar .

See: chokidar

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Type : boolean

: Default: true

An array of event types, which, when received, will cause the watcher to restart.

watchOptions to pass directly to webpack.

See: webpack@4 watch options .

Type : number

: Default: 1000

Hard-replaces typeof process , typeof window and typeof document to tree-shake bundle.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

If you are using webpack, Nuxt uses webpack-bundle-analyzer to visualize your bundles and how to optimize them.

Set to true to enable bundle analysis, or pass an object with options: for webpack or for vite .

Type : object

: Default

{ " template " : " treemap " , " projectRoot " : " /<rootDir> " , " filename " : " /<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze/{name}.html " }

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { webpack : { analyze : { analyzerMode : ' static ' , }, }, } )

Enables CSS source map support (defaults to true in development).

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See webpack-dev-middleware for available options.

Type : string

: Default: "none"

Configure webpack experiments

Enables Common CSS Extraction.

Using mini-css-extract-plugin under the hood, your CSS will be extracted into separate files, usually one per component. This allows caching your CSS and JavaScript separately.

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { webpack : { extractCSS : true , // or extractCSS : { ignoreOrder : true , }, }, } )

If you want to extract all your CSS to a single file, there is a workaround for this. However, note that it is not recommended to extract everything into a single file. Extracting into multiple CSS files is better for caching and preload isolation. It can also improve page performance by downloading and resolving only those resources that are needed.

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { webpack : { extractCSS : true , optimization : { splitChunks : { cacheGroups : { styles : { name : ' styles ' , test : / \. ( css | vue ) $ / , chunks : ' all ' , enforce : true , }, }, }, }, }, } )

Customize bundle filenames.

To understand a bit more about the use of manifests, take a look at webpack documentation .

Note: Be careful when using non-hashed based filenames in production as most browsers will cache the asset and not detect the changes on first load.

This example changes fancy chunk names to numerical ids:

Example:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { webpack : { filenames : { chunk : ({ isDev }) => (isDev ? ' [name].js ' : ' [id].[contenthash].js ' ) , }, }, } )

Type: function

Type: function

Type: function

Type: function

Type: function

Type: function

Set to false to disable the overlay provided by FriendlyErrorsWebpackPlugin .

Type : boolean

: Default: true

See webpack-hot-middleware for available options.

Customize the options of Nuxt's integrated webpack loaders.

See css-loader for available options.

esModule

Type : boolean

: Default: false

importLoaders

Type : number

: Default: 0

url

filter

Type: function

See css-loader for available options.

esModule

Type : boolean

: Default: false

importLoaders

Type : number

: Default: 0

modules

localIdentName

Type : string

: Default: "[local]_[hash:base64:5]"

url

filter

Type: function

Type : object

: Default

{ " target " : " esnext " , " jsxFactory " : " h " , " jsxFragment " : " Fragment " , " tsconfigRaw " : {} }

See: esbuild loader

See: file-loader Options

Default:

{ " esModule " : false }

esModule

Type : boolean

: Default: false

limit

Type : number

: Default: 1000

See: file-loader Options

Default:

{ " esModule " : false }

esModule

Type : boolean

: Default: false

limit

Type : number

: Default: 1000

See: file-loader Options

Default:

{ " esModule " : false }

esModule

Type : boolean

: Default: false

limit

Type : number

: Default: 1000

Default

{ " sourceMap " : false }

See: less-loader Options

See: pug options

See: sass-loader Options

Default:

{ " sassOptions " : { " indentedSyntax " : true } }

sassOptions

indentedSyntax

Type : boolean

: Default: true

Default

{ " sourceMap " : false }

See: sass-loader Options

Default

{ " sourceMap " : false }

See: stylus-loader Options

See vue-loader for available options.

compilerOptions

Type: object

propsDestructure

Type : boolean

: Default: true

transformAssetUrls

Type : object

: Default

{ " video " : [ " src " , " poster " ], " source " : [ " src " ], " img " : [ " src " ], " image " : [ " xlink:href " , " href " ], " use " : [ " xlink:href " , " href " ] }

Default

{ " sourceMap " : false }

Configure webpack optimization .

Set minimize to false to disable all minimizers. (It is disabled in development by default).

Type : boolean

: Default: true

You can set minimizer to a customized array of plugins.

Type : string

: Default: "single"

automaticNameDelimiter

Type : string

: Default: "/"

cacheGroups

chunks

Type : string

: Default: "all"

OptimizeCSSAssets plugin options.

Defaults to true when extractCSS is enabled.

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: css-minimizer-webpack-plugin documentation .

Add webpack plugins.

Type: array

Example:

import webpack from ' webpack ' import { version } from ' ./package.json ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { webpack : { plugins : [ // ... new webpack . DefinePlugin ( { ' process.VERSION ' : version , } ) , ] , }, } )

Customize PostCSS Loader. same options as postcss-loader options

plugins

Type : object

: Default

{ " autoprefixer " : {}, " cssnano " : {} }

Enable the profiler in webpackbar.

It is normally enabled by CLI argument --profile .

Type : boolean

: Default: false

See: webpackbar .

The polyfill library to load to provide URL and URLSearchParams.

Defaults to 'url' ( see package ).

Type : string

: Default: "url"

Filters to hide build warnings.

Type: array

Define the workspace directory of your application.

Often this is used when in a monorepo setup. Nuxt will attempt to detect your workspace directory automatically, but you can override it here. It is normally not needed to configure this option.