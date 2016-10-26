You can improve your DX by defining additional aliases to access custom directories within your JavaScript and CSS.
object
{
"~": "/<srcDir>",
"@": "/<srcDir>",
"~~": "/<rootDir>",
"@@": "/<rootDir>",
"#shared": "/<rootDir>/shared",
"assets": "/<srcDir>/assets",
"public": "/<rootDir>/public",
"#build": "/<rootDir>/.nuxt",
"#internal/nuxt/paths": "/<rootDir>/.nuxt/paths.mjs"
}
~.
.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json,
.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json, etc.) so you can get full type support and path auto-complete. In case you need to extend options provided by the generated configurations further, make sure to add them here or within the
typescript.tsConfig property in
nuxt.config.
Example:
import { fileURLToPath } from 'node:url'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
alias: {
'images': fileURLToPath(new URL('./assets/images', import.meta.url)),
'style': fileURLToPath(new URL('./assets/style', import.meta.url)),
'data': fileURLToPath(new URL('./assets/other/data', import.meta.url)),
},
})
<template>
<img src="~images/main-bg.jpg">
</template>
<script>
import data from 'data/test.json'
</script>
<style>
// Uncomment the below
//@import '~style/variables.scss';
//@import '~style/utils.scss';
//@import '~style/base.scss';
body {
background-image: url('~images/main-bg.jpg');
}
</style>
The directory where Nuxt will store the generated files when running
nuxt analyze.
If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to your
rootDir.
string
"/<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze"
Nuxt App configuration.
baseURL
The base path of your Nuxt application.
For example:
string
"/"
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
app: {
baseURL: '/prefix/',
},
})
This can also be set at runtime by setting the NUXT_APP_BASE_URL environment variable.
Example:
NUXT_APP_BASE_URL=/prefix/ node .output/server/index.mjs
buildAssetsDir
The folder name for the built site assets, relative to
baseURL (or
cdnURL if set). This is set at build time and should not be customized at runtime.
string
"/_nuxt/"
cdnURL
An absolute URL to serve the public folder from (production-only).
For example:
string
""
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
app: {
cdnURL: 'https://mycdn.org/',
},
})
This can be set to a different value at runtime by setting the
NUXT_APP_CDN_URL environment variable.
Example:
NUXT_APP_CDN_URL=https://mycdn.org/ node .output/server/index.mjs
head
Set default configuration for
<head> on every page.
object
{
"meta": [
{
"name": "viewport",
"content": "width=device-width, initial-scale=1"
},
{
"charset": "utf-8"
}
],
"link": [],
"style": [],
"script": [],
"noscript": []
}
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
app: {
head: {
meta: [
// <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
{ name: 'viewport', content: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' },
],
script: [
// <script src="https://myawesome-lib.js"></script>
{ src: 'https://awesome-lib.js' },
],
link: [
// <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://myawesome-lib.css">
{ rel: 'stylesheet', href: 'https://awesome-lib.css' },
],
// please note that this is an area that is likely to change
style: [
// <style>:root { color: red }</style>
{ textContent: ':root { color: red }' },
],
noscript: [
// <noscript>JavaScript is required</noscript>
{ textContent: 'JavaScript is required' },
],
},
},
})
keepalive
Default values for KeepAlive configuration between pages.
This can be overridden with
definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.
boolean
false
See: Vue KeepAlive
layoutTransition
Default values for layout transitions.
This can be overridden with
definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.
boolean
false
See: Vue Transition docs
pageTransition
Default values for page transitions.
This can be overridden with
definePageMeta on an individual page. Only JSON-serializable values are allowed.
boolean
false
See: Vue Transition docs
rootAttrs
Customize Nuxt root element id.
object
{
"id": "__nuxt"
}
rootId
Customize Nuxt root element id.
string
"__nuxt"
rootTag
Customize Nuxt root element tag.
string
"div"
spaLoaderAttrs
Customize Nuxt SPA loading template element attributes.
object
{
"id": "__nuxt-loader"
}
id
string
"__nuxt-loader"
spaLoaderTag
Customize Nuxt SpaLoader element tag.
string
"div"
teleportAttrs
Customize Nuxt Teleport element attributes.
object
{
"id": "teleports"
}
teleportId
Customize Nuxt Teleport element id.
string
"teleports"
teleportTag
Customize Nuxt Teleport element tag.
string
"div"
viewTransition
Default values for view transitions.
This only has an effect when experimental support for View Transitions is enabled in your nuxt.config file.
This can be overridden with
definePageMeta on an individual page.
boolean
false
See: Nuxt View Transition API docs
Additional app configuration
For programmatic usage and type support, you can directly provide app config with this option. It will be merged with
app.config file as default value.
nuxt
For multi-app projects, the unique id of the Nuxt application.
Defaults to
nuxt-app.
string
"nuxt-app"
Shared build configuration.
analyze
Nuxt allows visualizing your bundles and how to optimize them.
Set to
true to enable bundle analysis, or pass an object with options: for webpack or for vite.
object
{
"template": "treemap",
"projectRoot": "/<rootDir>",
"filename": "/<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze/{name}.html"
}
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
analyze: {
analyzerMode: 'static',
},
})
templates
It is recommended to use
addTemplate from
@nuxt/kit instead of this option.
array
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
build: {
templates: [
{
src: '~/modules/support/plugin.js', // `src` can be absolute or relative
dst: 'support.js', // `dst` is relative to project `.nuxt` dir
},
],
},
})
transpile
If you want to transpile specific dependencies with Babel, you can add them here. Each item in transpile can be a package name, a function, a string or regex object matching the dependency's file name.
You can also use a function to conditionally transpile. The function will receive an object ({ isDev, isServer, isClient, isModern, isLegacy }).
array
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
build: {
transpile: [({ isLegacy }) => isLegacy && 'ky'],
},
})
Define the directory where your built Nuxt files will be placed.
Many tools assume that
.nuxt is a hidden directory (because it starts with a
.). If that is a problem, you can use this option to prevent that.
string
"/<rootDir>/.nuxt"
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
buildDir: 'nuxt-build',
})
A unique identifier matching the build. This may contain the hash of the current state of the project.
string
"4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd"
The builder to use for bundling the Vue part of your application.
Nuxt supports multiple builders for the client-side application. By default, Vite is used, but you can switch to webpack, Rspack, or even provide a custom builder implementation.
'vite' | 'webpack' | 'rspack' | string | { bundle: (nuxt: Nuxt) => Promise<void> }
"@nuxt/vite-builder"
Using supported builders:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// default - uses @nuxt/vite-builder
// builder: 'vite',
// uses @nuxt/webpack-builder
// builder: 'webpack',
// uses @nuxt/rspack-builder
builder: 'rspack',
})
If you are using
webpack or
rspack you will need to make sure
@nuxt/webpack-builder or
@nuxt/rspack-builder is explicitly installed in your project.
Using a custom builder object:
You can provide a custom builder by passing an object with a
bundle function:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
builder: {
async bundle (nuxt) {
const entry = await resolvePath(resolve(nuxt.options.appDir, 'entry'))
// Build client and server bundles
await buildClient(nuxt, entry)
if (nuxt.options.ssr) {
await buildServer(nuxt, entry)
}
// ... it's a bit more complicated than that, of course!
},
},
})
Creating a custom builder package:
To create a custom builder as a separate package, it should export a
bundle function. You can then specify the package name in your
nuxt.config.ts:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
builder: 'my-custom-builder',
})
Specify a compatibility date for your app.
This is used to control the behavior of presets in Nitro, Nuxt Image and other modules that may change behavior without a major version bump. We plan to improve the tooling around this feature in the future.
Configure Nuxt component auto-registration.
Any components in the directories configured here can be used throughout your pages, layouts (and other components) without needing to explicitly import them.
object
{
"dirs": [
{
"path": "~/components/global",
"global": true
},
"~/components"
]
}
See:
app/components/ directory documentation
You can define the CSS files/modules/libraries you want to set globally (included in every page).
Nuxt will automatically guess the file type by its extension and use the appropriate pre-processor. You will still need to install the required loader if you need to use them.
array
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
css: [
// Load a Node.js module directly (here it's a Sass file).
'bulma',
// CSS file in the project
'~/assets/css/main.css',
// SCSS file in the project
'~/assets/css/main.scss',
],
})
Set to
true to enable debug mode.
At the moment, it prints out hook names and timings on the server, and logs hook arguments as well in the browser. You can also set this to an object to enable specific debug options.
boolean
false
Whether Nuxt is running in development mode.
Normally, you should not need to set this.
boolean
false
cors
Set CORS options for the dev server
origin
array
[
{}
]
host
Dev server listening host
https
Whether to enable HTTPS.
boolean
false
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
devServer: {
https: {
key: './server.key',
cert: './server.crt',
},
},
})
loadingTemplate
Template to show a loading screen
function
port
Dev server listening port
number
3000
url
Listening dev server URL.
This should not be set directly as it will always be overridden by the dev server with the full URL (for module and internal use).
string
"http://localhost:3000"
Nitro development-only server handlers.
array
See: Nitro server routes documentation
Enable Nuxt DevTools for development.
Breaking changes for devtools might not reflect on the version of Nuxt.
See: Nuxt DevTools for more information.
Customize default directory structure used by Nuxt.
It is better to stick with defaults unless needed.
app
string
"app"
assets
The assets directory (aliased as
~assets in your build).
string
"app/assets"
layouts
The layouts directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt layout.
string
"app/layouts"
middleware
The middleware directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt middleware.
string
"app/middleware"
modules
The modules directory, each file in which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt module.
string
"modules"
pages
The directory which will be processed to auto-generate your application page routes.
string
"app/pages"
plugins
The plugins directory, each file of which will be auto-registered as a Nuxt plugin.
string
"app/plugins"
public
The directory containing your static files, which will be directly accessible via the Nuxt server and copied across into your
dist folder when your app is generated.
string
"public"
shared
The shared directory. This directory is shared between the app and the server.
string
"shared"
options
Configure shared esbuild options used within Nuxt and passed to other builders, such as Vite or webpack.
jsxFactory
string
"h"
jsxFragment
string
"Fragment"
target
string
"esnext"
tsconfigRaw
object
Extend project from multiple local or remote sources.
Value should be either a string or array of strings pointing to source directories or config path relative to current config.
You can use
github:,
gh:
gitlab: or
bitbucket:
See:
c12 docs on extending config layers
See:
giget documentation
The extensions that should be resolved by the Nuxt resolver.
array
[
".js",
".jsx",
".mjs",
".ts",
".tsx",
".vue"
]
Hooks are listeners to Nuxt events that are typically used in modules, but are also available in
nuxt.config.
Internally, hooks follow a naming pattern using colons (e.g., build:done).
For ease of configuration, you can also structure them as an hierarchical object in
nuxt.config (as below).
Example:
import fs from 'node:fs'
import path from 'node:path'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
build: {
done (builder) {
const extraFilePath = path.join(
builder.nuxt.options.buildDir,
'extra-file',
)
fs.writeFileSync(extraFilePath, 'Something extra')
},
},
},
})
More customizable than
ignorePrefix: all files matching glob patterns specified inside the
ignore array will be ignored in building.
array
[
"**/*.stories.{js,cts,mts,ts,jsx,tsx}",
"**/*.{spec,test}.{js,cts,mts,ts,jsx,tsx}",
"**/*.d.{cts,mts,ts}",
"**/.{pnpm-store,vercel,netlify,output,git,cache,data}",
"**/*.sock",
".nuxt/analyze",
".nuxt",
"**/-*.*"
]
Pass options directly to
node-ignore (which is used by Nuxt to ignore files).
See: node-ignore
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
ignoreOptions: {
ignorecase: false,
},
})
Any file in
app/pages/,
app/layouts/,
app/middleware/, and
public/ directories will be ignored during the build process if its filename starts with the prefix specified by
ignorePrefix. This is intended to prevent certain files from being processed or served in the built application. By default, the
ignorePrefix is set to '-', ignoring any files starting with '-'.
string
"-"
Configure how Nuxt auto-imports composables into your application.
See: Nuxt documentation
dirs
An array of custom directories that will be auto-imported. Note that this option will not override the default directories (~/composables, ~/utils).
array
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
imports: {
// Auto-import pinia stores defined in `~/stores`
dirs: ['stores'],
},
})
global
boolean
false
scan
Whether to scan your
app/composables/ and
app/utils/ directories for composables to auto-import. Auto-imports registered by Nuxt or other modules, such as imports from
vue or
nuxt, will still be enabled.
boolean
true
Log level when building logs.
Defaults to 'silent' when running in CI or when a TTY is not available. This option is then used as 'silent' in Vite and 'none' in webpack
string
"info"
Modules are Nuxt extensions which can extend its core functionality and add endless integrations.
Each module is either a string (which can refer to a package, or be a path to a file), a tuple with the module as first string and the options as a second object, or an inline module function.
Nuxt tries to resolve each item in the modules array using node require path (in
node_modules) and then will be resolved from project
srcDir if
~ alias is used.
array
nuxt.config.ts are loaded. Then, modules found in the
modules/
directory are executed, and they load in alphabetical order.
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: [
// Using package name
'@nuxt/scripts',
// Relative to your project srcDir
'~/custom-modules/awesome.js',
// Providing options
['@nuxtjs/google-analytics', { ua: 'X1234567' }],
// Inline definition
function () {},
],
})
Used to set the modules directories for path resolving (for example, webpack's
resolveLoading,
nodeExternals and
postcss).
The configuration path is relative to
options.rootDir (default is current working directory).
Setting this field may be necessary if your project is organized as a yarn workspace-styled mono-repository.
array
[
"/<rootDir>/node_modules"
]
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modulesDir: ['../../node_modules'],
})
Configuration for Nitro.
routeRules
object
runtimeConfig
object
{
"public": {},
"app": {
"buildId": "4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd",
"baseURL": "/",
"buildAssetsDir": "/_nuxt/",
"cdnURL": ""
},
"nitro": {
"envPrefix": "NUXT_"
}
}
Build time optimization configuration.
asyncTransforms
Options passed directly to the transformer from
unctx that preserves async context after
await.
asyncFunctions
array
[
"defineNuxtPlugin",
"defineNuxtRouteMiddleware"
]
objectDefinitions
defineNuxtComponent
array
[
"asyncData",
"setup"
]
defineNuxtPlugin
array
[
"setup"
]
definePageMeta
array
[
"middleware",
"validate"
]
keyedComposables
Functions to inject a key for.
As long as the number of arguments passed to the function is less than
argumentLength, an additional magic string will be injected that can be used to deduplicate requests between server and client. You will need to take steps to handle this additional key.
The key will be unique based on the location of the function being invoked within the file.
array
[
{
"name": "callOnce",
"argumentLength": 3
},
{
"name": "defineNuxtComponent",
"argumentLength": 2
},
{
"name": "useState",
"argumentLength": 2
},
{
"name": "useFetch",
"argumentLength": 3
},
{
"name": "useAsyncData",
"argumentLength": 3
},
{
"name": "useLazyAsyncData",
"argumentLength": 3
},
{
"name": "useLazyFetch",
"argumentLength": 3
}
]
treeShake
Tree shake code from specific builds.
composables
Tree shake composables from the server or client builds.
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
optimization: {
treeShake: {
composables: {
client: { vue: ['onMounted'] },
server: { vue: ['onServerPrefetch'] },
},
},
},
})
client
object
{
"vue": [
"onRenderTracked",
"onRenderTriggered",
"onServerPrefetch"
],
"#app": [
"definePayloadReducer",
"definePageMeta",
"onPrehydrate"
]
}
server
object
{
"vue": [
"onMounted",
"onUpdated",
"onUnmounted",
"onBeforeMount",
"onBeforeUpdate",
"onBeforeUnmount",
"onRenderTracked",
"onRenderTriggered",
"onActivated",
"onDeactivated"
],
"#app": [
"definePayloadReviver",
"definePageMeta"
]
}
Whether to use the vue-router integration in Nuxt 3. If you do not provide a value it will be enabled if you have a
app/pages/ directory in your source folder.
Additionally, you can provide a glob pattern or an array of patterns to scan only certain files for pages.
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
pages: {
pattern: ['**/*/*.vue', '!**/*.spec.*'],
},
})
An array of nuxt app plugins.
Each plugin can be a string (which can be an absolute or relative path to a file). If it ends with
.client or
.server then it will be automatically loaded only in the appropriate context.
It can also be an object with
src and
mode keys.
array
~/plugins directory
and these plugins do not need to be listed in
nuxt.config unless you
need to customize their order. All plugins are deduplicated by their src path.
See:
app/plugins/ directory documentation
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
plugins: [
'~/custom-plugins/foo.client.js', // only in client side
'~/custom-plugins/bar.server.js', // only in server side
'~/custom-plugins/baz.js', // both client & server
{ src: '~/custom-plugins/both-sides.js' },
{ src: '~/custom-plugins/client-only.js', mode: 'client' }, // only on client side
{ src: '~/custom-plugins/server-only.js', mode: 'server' }, // only on server side
],
})
order
A strategy for ordering PostCSS plugins.
function
plugins
Options for configuring PostCSS plugins.
See: PostCSS docs
autoprefixer
Plugin to parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to CSS rules.
See:
autoprefixer
cssnano
object
See:
cssnano configuration options
Define the root directory of your application.
This property can be overwritten (for example, running
nuxt ./my-app/ will set the
rootDir to the absolute path of
./my-app/ from the current/working directory.
It is normally not needed to configure this option.
string
"/<rootDir>"
Global route options applied to matching server routes.
Experimental: This is an experimental feature and API may change in the future.
See: Nitro route rules documentation
options
Additional router options passed to
vue-router. On top of the options for
vue-router, Nuxt offers additional options to customize the router (see below).
router.options.ts file.
hashMode
You can enable hash history in SPA mode. In this mode, router uses a hash character (#) before the actual URL that is internally passed. When enabled, the URL is never sent to the server and SSR is not supported.
boolean
false
Default: false
scrollBehaviorType
Customize the scroll behavior for hash links.
string
"auto"
Default: 'auto'
Runtime config allows passing dynamic config and environment variables to the Nuxt app context.
The value of this object is accessible from server only using
useRuntimeConfig.
It mainly should hold private configuration which is not exposed on the frontend. This could include a reference to your API secret tokens.
Anything under
public and
app will be exposed to the frontend as well.
Values are automatically replaced by matching env variables at runtime, e.g. setting an environment variable
NUXT_API_KEY=my-api-key NUXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL=/foo/ would overwrite the two values in the example below.
object
{
"public": {},
"app": {
"buildId": "4a2e2d30-418f-41df-8e58-ed5df06de7fd",
"baseURL": "/",
"buildAssetsDir": "/_nuxt/",
"cdnURL": ""
}
}
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
apiKey: '', // Default to an empty string, automatically set at runtime using process.env.NUXT_API_KEY
public: {
baseURL: '', // Exposed to the frontend as well.
},
},
})
Configuration for Nuxt's server builder.
builder
Specify the server builder to use for bundling the server part of your application.
By default, Nuxt uses
@nuxt/nitro-server, which provides standalone Nitro integration. This architecture allows for different Nitro integration patterns, such as using Nitro as a Vite plugin (with the Vite Environment API).
string | { bundle: (nuxt: Nuxt) => Promise<void> }
"@nuxt/nitro-server"
Define the server directory of your Nuxt application, where Nitro routes, middleware and plugins are kept.
If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to your
rootDir.
string
"/<srcDir>/server"
Nitro server handlers.
Each handler accepts the following options:
array
See:
server/ directory documentation
server/api,
server/middleware and
server/routes will be automatically registered by Nuxt.
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
serverHandlers: [
{ route: '/path/foo/**:name', handler: '~/server/foohandler.ts' },
],
})
Configures whether and how sourcemaps are generated for server and/or client bundles.
If set to a single boolean, that value applies to both server and client. Additionally, the
'hidden' option is also available for both server and client.
Available options for both client and server: -
true: Generates sourcemaps and includes source references in the final bundle. -
false: Does not generate any sourcemaps. -
'hidden': Generates sourcemaps but does not include references in the final bundle.
object
{
"server": true,
"client": false
}
Boolean or a path to an HTML file with the contents of which will be inserted into any HTML page rendered with
ssr: false.
~/spa-loading-template.html file in one of your layers, if it exists. - If it is false, no SPA loading indicator will be loaded. - If true, Nuxt will look for
~/spa-loading-template.html file in one of your layers, or a
default Nuxt image will be used.
Some good sources for spinners are SpinKit or SVG Spinners.
null
Example: ~/spa-loading-template.html
<!-- https://github.com/barelyhuman/snips/blob/dev/pages/css-loader.md -->
<div class="loader"></div>
<style>
.loader {
display: block;
position: fixed;
z-index: 1031;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
width: 18px;
height: 18px;
box-sizing: border-box;
border: solid 2px transparent;
border-top-color: #000;
border-left-color: #000;
border-bottom-color: #efefef;
border-right-color: #efefef;
border-radius: 50%;
-webkit-animation: loader 400ms linear infinite;
animation: loader 400ms linear infinite;
}
@-webkit-keyframes loader {
0% {
-webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%) rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
-webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%) rotate(360deg);
}
}
@keyframes loader {
0% {
transform: translate(-50%, -50%) rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: translate(-50%, -50%) rotate(360deg);
}
}
</style>
Define the source directory of your Nuxt application.
If a relative path is specified, it will be relative to the
rootDir.
string
"app" (Nuxt 4),
"." (Nuxt 3 with
compatibilityMode: 3)
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
srcDir: 'app/',
})
This expects the following folder structure:
-| app/
---| assets/
---| components/
---| layouts/
---| middleware/
---| pages/
---| plugins/
---| app.config.ts
---| app.vue
---| error.vue
-| server/
-| public/
-| modules/
-| nuxt.config.js
-| package.json
Whether to enable rendering of HTML - either dynamically (in server mode) or at generate time. If set to
false generated pages will have no content.
boolean
true
Manually disable nuxt telemetry.
See: Nuxt Telemetry for more information.
Whether your app is being unit tested.
boolean
false
Extend project from a local or remote source.
Value should be a string pointing to source directory or config path relative to current config.
You can use
github:,
gitlab:,
bitbucket: or
https:// to extend from a remote git repository.
string
Configuration for Nuxt's TypeScript integration.
builder
Which builder types to include for your project.
By default Nuxt infers this based on your
builder option (defaulting to 'vite') but you can either turn off builder environment types (with
false) to handle this fully yourself, or opt for a 'shared' option.
The 'shared' option is advised for module authors, who will want to support multiple possible builders.
null
hoist
Modules to generate deep aliases for within
compilerOptions.paths. This does not yet support subpaths. It may be necessary when using Nuxt within a pnpm monorepo with
shamefully-hoist=false.
array
[
"nitropack/types",
"nitropack/runtime",
"nitropack",
"defu",
"h3",
"consola",
"ofetch",
"@unhead/vue",
"@nuxt/devtools",
"vue",
"@vue/runtime-core",
"@vue/compiler-sfc",
"vue-router",
"vue-router/auto-routes",
"unplugin-vue-router/client",
"@nuxt/schema",
"nuxt"
]
includeWorkspace
Include parent workspace in the Nuxt project. Mostly useful for themes and module authors.
boolean
false
shim
Generate a
*.vue shim.
We recommend instead letting the official Vue extension generate accurate types for your components.
Note that you may wish to set this to
true if you are using other libraries, such as ESLint, that are unable to understand the type of
.vue files.
boolean
false
strict
TypeScript comes with certain checks to give you more safety and analysis of your program. Once you’ve converted your codebase to TypeScript, you can start enabling these checks for greater safety. Read More
boolean
true
tsConfig
You can extend the generated TypeScript configurations (
.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json,
.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json, etc.) using this option.
typeCheck
Enable build-time type checking.
If set to true, this will type check in development. You can restrict this to build-time type checking by setting it to
build. Requires to install
typescript and
vue-tsc as dev dependencies.
boolean
false
See: Nuxt TypeScript docs
An object that allows us to configure the
unhead nuxt module.
legacy
Enable the legacy compatibility mode for
unhead module. This applies the following changes: - Disables Capo.js sorting - Adds the
DeprecationsPlugin: supports
hid,
vmid,
children,
body - Adds the
PromisesPlugin: supports promises as input
boolean
false
See:
unhead migration documentation
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
unhead: {
legacy: true,
},
})
renderSSRHeadOptions
An object that will be passed to
renderSSRHead to customize the output.
object
{
"omitLineBreaks": false
}
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
unhead: {
renderSSRHeadOptions: {
omitLineBreaks: true,
},
},
})
Configuration that will be passed directly to Vite.
See: Vite configuration docs for more information. Please note that not all vite options are supported in Nuxt.
build
assetsDir
string
"_nuxt/"
emptyOutDir
boolean
false
cacheDir
string
"/<rootDir>/node_modules/.cache/vite"
clearScreen
boolean
true
define
object
{
"__VUE_PROD_HYDRATION_MISMATCH_DETAILS__": false,
"process.dev": false,
"import.meta.dev": false,
"process.test": false,
"import.meta.test": false
}
esbuild
object
{
"target": "esnext",
"jsxFactory": "h",
"jsxFragment": "Fragment",
"tsconfigRaw": {}
}
mode
string
"production"
optimizeDeps
esbuildOptions
object
{
"target": "esnext",
"jsxFactory": "h",
"jsxFragment": "Fragment",
"tsconfigRaw": {}
}
exclude
array
[
"vue-demi"
]
publicDir
resolve
extensions
array
[
".mjs",
".js",
".ts",
".jsx",
".tsx",
".json",
".vue"
]
root
string
"/<srcDir>"
server
fs
allow
array
[
"/<rootDir>/.nuxt",
"/<srcDir>",
"/<rootDir>",
"/<workspaceDir>"
]
vue
features
propsDestructure
boolean
true
isProduction
boolean
true
script
hoistStatic
template
compilerOptions
object
transformAssetUrls
object
{
"video": [
"src",
"poster"
],
"source": [
"src"
],
"img": [
"src"
],
"image": [
"xlink:href",
"href"
],
"use": [
"xlink:href",
"href"
]
}
vueJsx
object
{
"isCustomElement": {
"$schema": {
"title": "",
"description": "",
"tags": []
}
}
}
Vue.js config
compilerOptions
Options for the Vue compiler that will be passed at build time.
See: Vue documentation
config
It is possible to pass configure the Vue app globally. Only serializable options may be set in your
nuxt.config. All other options should be set at runtime in a Nuxt plugin.
See: Vue app config documentation
propsDestructure
Enable reactive destructure for
defineProps
boolean
true
runtimeCompiler
Include Vue compiler in runtime bundle.
boolean
false
transformAssetUrls
image
array
[
"xlink:href",
"href"
]
img
array
[
"src"
]
source
array
[
"src"
]
use
array
[
"xlink:href",
"href"
]
video
array
[
"src",
"poster"
]
The watch property lets you define patterns that will restart the Nuxt dev server when changed.
It is an array of strings or regular expressions. Strings should be either absolute paths or relative to the
srcDir (and the
srcDir of any layers). Regular expressions will be matched against the path relative to the project
srcDir (and the
srcDir of any layers).
array
The watchers property lets you overwrite watchers configuration in your
nuxt.config.
chokidar
Options to pass directly to
chokidar.
See: chokidar
ignoreInitial
boolean
true
ignorePermissionErrors
boolean
true
rewatchOnRawEvents
An array of event types, which, when received, will cause the watcher to restart.
webpack
watchOptions to pass directly to webpack.
See: webpack@4 watch options.
aggregateTimeout
number
1000
aggressiveCodeRemoval
Hard-replaces
typeof process,
typeof window and
typeof document to tree-shake bundle.
boolean
false
analyze
If you are using webpack, Nuxt uses
webpack-bundle-analyzer to visualize your bundles and how to optimize them.
Set to
true to enable bundle analysis, or pass an object with options: for webpack or for vite.
object
{
"template": "treemap",
"projectRoot": "/<rootDir>",
"filename": "/<rootDir>/.nuxt/analyze/{name}.html"
}
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
analyze: {
analyzerMode: 'static',
},
},
})
cssSourceMap
Enables CSS source map support (defaults to
true in development).
boolean
false
devMiddleware
See webpack-dev-middleware for available options.
stats
string
"none"
experiments
Configure webpack experiments
extractCSS
Enables Common CSS Extraction.
Using mini-css-extract-plugin under the hood, your CSS will be extracted into separate files, usually one per component. This allows caching your CSS and JavaScript separately.
boolean
true
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
extractCSS: true,
// or
extractCSS: {
ignoreOrder: true,
},
},
})
If you want to extract all your CSS to a single file, there is a workaround for this. However, note that it is not recommended to extract everything into a single file. Extracting into multiple CSS files is better for caching and preload isolation. It can also improve page performance by downloading and resolving only those resources that are needed.
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
extractCSS: true,
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
cacheGroups: {
styles: {
name: 'styles',
test: /\.(css|vue)$/,
chunks: 'all',
enforce: true,
},
},
},
},
},
})
filenames
Customize bundle filenames.
To understand a bit more about the use of manifests, take a look at webpack documentation.
This example changes fancy chunk names to numerical ids:
Example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
filenames: {
chunk: ({ isDev }) => (isDev ? '[name].js' : '[id].[contenthash].js'),
},
},
})
app
function
chunk
function
css
function
font
function
img
function
video
function
friendlyErrors
Set to
false to disable the overlay provided by FriendlyErrorsWebpackPlugin.
boolean
true
hotMiddleware
See webpack-hot-middleware for available options.
loaders
Customize the options of Nuxt's integrated webpack loaders.
css
See css-loader for available options.
esModule
boolean
false
importLoaders
number
0
url
filter
function
cssModules
See css-loader for available options.
esModule
boolean
false
importLoaders
number
0
modules
localIdentName
string
"[local]_[hash:base64:5]"
url
filter
function
esbuild
object
{
"target": "esnext",
"jsxFactory": "h",
"jsxFragment": "Fragment",
"tsconfigRaw": {}
}
See: esbuild loader
file
See:
file-loader Options
Default:
{ "esModule": false }
esModule
boolean
false
limit
number
1000
fontUrl
See:
file-loader Options
Default:
{ "esModule": false }
esModule
boolean
false
limit
number
1000
imgUrl
See:
file-loader Options
Default:
{ "esModule": false }
esModule
boolean
false
limit
number
1000
less
{
"sourceMap": false
}
See:
less-loader Options
pugPlain
See:
pug options
sass
See:
sass-loader Options
Default:
{
"sassOptions": {
"indentedSyntax": true
}
}
sassOptions
indentedSyntax
boolean
true
scss
{
"sourceMap": false
}
See:
sass-loader Options
stylus
{
"sourceMap": false
}
vue
See vue-loader for available options.
compilerOptions
object
propsDestructure
boolean
true
transformAssetUrls
object
{
"video": [
"src",
"poster"
],
"source": [
"src"
],
"img": [
"src"
],
"image": [
"xlink:href",
"href"
],
"use": [
"xlink:href",
"href"
]
}
vueStyle
{
"sourceMap": false
}
optimization
Configure webpack optimization.
minimize
Set minimize to
false to disable all minimizers. (It is disabled in development by default).
boolean
true
minimizer
You can set minimizer to a customized array of plugins.
runtimeChunk
string
"single"
splitChunks
automaticNameDelimiter
string
"/"
cacheGroups
chunks
string
"all"
optimizeCSS
OptimizeCSSAssets plugin options.
Defaults to true when
extractCSS is enabled.
boolean
false
See: css-minimizer-webpack-plugin documentation.
plugins
Add webpack plugins.
array
Example:
import webpack from 'webpack'
import { version } from './package.json'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
plugins: [
// ...
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.VERSION': version,
}),
],
},
})
postcss
Customize PostCSS Loader. same options as
postcss-loader options
postcssOptions
plugins
object
{
"autoprefixer": {},
"cssnano": {}
}
profile
Enable the profiler in webpackbar.
It is normally enabled by CLI argument
--profile.
boolean
false
See: webpackbar.
serverURLPolyfill
The polyfill library to load to provide URL and URLSearchParams.
Defaults to
'url' (see package).
string
"url"
warningIgnoreFilters
Filters to hide build warnings.
array
Define the workspace directory of your application.
Often this is used when in a monorepo setup. Nuxt will attempt to detect your workspace directory automatically, but you can override it here. It is normally not needed to configure this option.
string
"/<workspaceDir>"