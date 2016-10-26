Within your pages, components, and plugins you can use useAsyncData to get access to data that resolves asynchronously.
useAsyncData is a composable meant to be called directly in the Nuxt context. It returns reactive composables and handles adding responses to the Nuxt payload so they can be passed from server to client without re-fetching the data on client side when the page hydrates.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, status, pending, error, refresh, clear } = await useAsyncData(
'mountains',
(_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains', { signal }),
)
</script>
data,
status,
pending and
error are Vue refs and they should be accessed with
.value when used within the
<script setup>, while
refresh/
execute and
clear are plain functions.
The built-in
watch option allows automatically rerunning the fetcher function when any changes are detected.
<script setup lang="ts">
const page = ref(1)
const { data: posts } = await useAsyncData(
'posts',
(_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('https://fakeApi.com/posts', {
params: {
page: page.value,
},
signal,
}), {
watch: [page],
},
)
</script>
You can use a computed ref, plain ref or a getter function as the key, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when the key changes:
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const userId = computed(() => `user-${route.params.id}`)
// When the route changes and userId updates, the data will be automatically refetched
const { data: user } = useAsyncData(
userId,
() => fetchUserById(route.params.id),
)
</script>
handler abortableMake your
You can make your
handler function abortable by using the
signal provided in the second argument. This is useful for cancelling requests when they are no longer needed, such as when a user navigates away from a page.
$fetch natively supports abort signals.
const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(
'users',
(_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }),
)
refresh() // will actually cancel the $fetch request (if dedupe: cancel)
refresh()
clear() // will cancel the latest pending handler
You can also pass an
AbortSignal to the
refresh/
execute function to cancel individual requests manually.
const { refresh } = await useAsyncData(
'users',
(_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }),
)
let abortController: AbortController | undefined
function handleUserAction () {
abortController = new AbortController()
refresh({ signal: abortController.signal })
}
function handleCancel () {
abortController?.abort() // aborts the ongoing refresh request
}
If your
handler function does not support abort signals, you can implement your own abort logic using the
signal provided.
const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(
'users',
(_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
signal?.addEventListener('abort', () => {
reject(new Error('Request aborted'))
})
return Promise.resolve(callback.call(this, yourHandler)).then(resolve, reject)
})
},
)
The handler signal will be aborted when:
dedupe: 'cancel'
clear function is called
options.timeout duration is exceeded
useAsyncData is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function
useAsyncData.
key: a unique key to ensure that data fetching can be properly de-duplicated across requests. If you do not provide a key, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of
useAsyncData will be generated for you.
handler: an asynchronous function that must return a truthy value (for example, it should not be
undefined or
null) or the request may be duplicated on the client side.
handler function should be side-effect free to ensure predictable behavior during SSR and CSR hydration. If you need to trigger side effects, use the
callOnce utility to do so.
options:
server: whether to fetch the data on the server (defaults to
true)
lazy: whether to resolve the async function after loading the route, instead of blocking client-side navigation (defaults to
false)
immediate: when set to
false, will prevent the request from firing immediately. (defaults to
true)
default: a factory function to set the default value of the
data, before the async function resolves - useful with the
lazy: true or
immediate: false option
transform: a function that can be used to alter
handler function result after resolving
getCachedData: Provide a function which returns cached data. A
null or
undefined return value will trigger a fetch. By default, this is:
const getDefaultCachedData = (key, nuxtApp, ctx) => nuxtApp.isHydrating
? nuxtApp.payload.data[key]
: nuxtApp.static.data[key]
experimental.payloadExtraction of
nuxt.config is enabled.
pick: only pick specified keys in this array from the
handler function result
watch: watch reactive sources to auto-refresh
deep: return data in a deep ref object. It is
false by default to return data in a shallow ref object, which can improve performance if your data does not need to be deeply reactive.
dedupe: avoid fetching same key more than once at a time (defaults to
cancel). Possible options:
cancel - cancels existing requests when a new one is made
defer - does not make new requests at all if there is a pending request
timeout - a number in milliseconds to wait before timing out the request (defaults to
undefined, which means no timeout)
lazy: false uses
<Suspense> to block the loading of the route before the data has been fetched. Consider using
lazy: true and implementing a loading state instead for a snappier user experience.
When using the same key for multiple
useAsyncData calls, they will share the same
data,
error,
status and
pending refs. This ensures consistency across components but requires option consistency.
The following options must be consistent across all calls with the same key:
handler function
deep option
transform function
pick array
getCachedData function
default value
The following options can differ without triggering warnings:
server
lazy
immediate
dedupe
watch
// ❌ This will trigger a development warning
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: false })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: true })
// ✅ This is allowed
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: true })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: false })
useAsyncData can be retrieved across your Nuxt application using
useNuxtData.
data: the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in.
refresh/
execute: a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the
handler function.
error: an error object if the data fetching failed.
status: a string indicating the status of the data request:
idle: when the request has not started, such as:
execute has not yet been called and
{ immediate: false } is set
{ server: false } is set
pending: the request is in progress
success: the request has completed successfully
error: the request has failed
pending: a
Ref<boolean> that is
true while the request is in progress (that is, while
status.value === 'pending').
clear: a function that can be used to set
data to
undefined (or the value of
options.default() if provided), set
error to
undefined, set
status to
idle, and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled.
By default, Nuxt waits until a
refresh is finished before it can be executed again.
server: false), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await
useAsyncData on the client side,
data will remain
undefined within
<script setup>.
export type AsyncDataHandler<ResT> = (nuxtApp: NuxtApp, options: { signal: AbortSignal }) => Promise<ResT>
export function useAsyncData<DataT, DataE> (
handler: AsyncDataHandler<DataT>,
options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, DataE>
export function useAsyncData<DataT, DataE> (
key: MaybeRefOrGetter<string>,
handler: AsyncDataHandler<DataT>,
options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): Promise<AsyncData<DataT, DataE>>
type AsyncDataOptions<DataT> = {
server?: boolean
lazy?: boolean
immediate?: boolean
deep?: boolean
dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
default?: () => DataT | Ref<DataT> | null
transform?: (input: DataT) => DataT | Promise<DataT>
pick?: string[]
watch?: MultiWatchSources | false
getCachedData?: (key: string, nuxtApp: NuxtApp, ctx: AsyncDataRequestContext) => DataT | undefined
timeout?: number
}
type AsyncDataRequestContext = {
/** The reason for this data request */
cause: 'initial' | 'refresh:manual' | 'refresh:hook' | 'watch'
}
type AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> = {
data: Ref<DataT | undefined>
refresh: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
execute: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
clear: () => void
error: Ref<ErrorT | undefined>
status: Ref<AsyncDataRequestStatus>
pending: Ref<boolean>
}
interface AsyncDataExecuteOptions {
dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
timeout?: number
signal?: AbortSignal
}
type AsyncDataRequestStatus = 'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'