Within your pages, components, and plugins you can use useAsyncData to get access to data that resolves asynchronously.

is a composable meant to be called directly in the without re-fetching the data on client side when the page hydrates. useAsyncData is a composable meant to be called directly in the Nuxt context . It returns reactive composables and handles adding responses to the Nuxt payload so they can be passed from server to clientwhen the page hydrates.

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , status , pending , error , refresh , clear } = await useAsyncData ( ' mountains ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains ' , { signal } ) , ) </ script >

If you're using a custom useAsyncData wrapper, do not await it in the composable, as that can cause unexpected behavior. Please follow If you're using a custom useAsyncData wrapper, do not await it in the composable, as that can cause unexpected behavior. Please follow this recipe for more information on how to make a custom async data fetcher.

data , status , pending and error are Vue refs and they should be accessed with .value when used within the <script setup> , while refresh / execute and clear are plain functions.

The built-in watch option allows automatically rerunning the fetcher function when any changes are detected.

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const page = ref ( 1 ) const { data : posts } = await useAsyncData ( ' posts ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' https://fakeApi.com/posts ' , { params : { page : page . value , }, signal , } ) , { watch : [page] , }, ) </ script >

You can use a computed ref, plain ref or a getter function as the key, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when the key changes:

app/pages/[id].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () const userId = computed ( () => ` user- ${ route . params . id }` ) // When the route changes and userId updates, the data will be automatically refetched const { data : user } = useAsyncData ( userId , () => fetchUserById (route . params . id) , ) </ script >

You can make your handler function abortable by using the signal provided in the second argument. This is useful for cancelling requests when they are no longer needed, such as when a user navigates away from a page. $fetch natively supports abort signals.

const { data , error } = await useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , ) refresh () // will actually cancel the $fetch request (if dedupe: cancel) refresh () // will actually cancel the $fetch request (if dedupe: cancel) refresh () clear () // will cancel the latest pending handler

You can also pass an AbortSignal to the refresh / execute function to cancel individual requests manually.

const { refresh } = await useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , ) let abortController : AbortController | undefined function handleUserAction () { abortController = new AbortController () refresh ( { signal : abortController . signal } ) } function handleCancel () { abortController ?. abort () // aborts the ongoing refresh request }

If your handler function does not support abort signals, you can implement your own abort logic using the signal provided.

const { data , error } = await useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) => { signal ?. addEventListener ( ' abort ' , () => { reject ( new Error ( ' Request aborted ' )) } ) return Promise . resolve ( callback . call ( this, yourHandler )) . then ( resolve , reject ) } ) }, )

The handler signal will be aborted when:

A new request is made with dedupe: 'cancel'

The clear function is called

function is called The options.timeout duration is exceeded

is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useAsyncData is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useAsyncData

key : a unique key to ensure that data fetching can be properly de-duplicated across requests. If you do not provide a key, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of useAsyncData will be generated for you.

: a unique key to ensure that data fetching can be properly de-duplicated across requests. If you do not provide a key, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of will be generated for you. handler : an asynchronous function that must return a truthy value (for example, it should not be undefined or null ) or the request may be duplicated on the client side. The handler function should be side-effect free to ensure predictable behavior during SSR and CSR hydration. If you need to trigger side effects, use the Thefunction should beto ensure predictable behavior during SSR and CSR hydration. If you need to trigger side effects, use the callOnce utility to do so.

: an asynchronous function that must return a truthy value (for example, it should not be or ) or the request may be duplicated on the client side. options : server : whether to fetch the data on the server (defaults to true ) lazy : whether to resolve the async function after loading the route, instead of blocking client-side navigation (defaults to false ) immediate : when set to false , will prevent the request from firing immediately. (defaults to true ) default : a factory function to set the default value of the data , before the async function resolves - useful with the lazy: true or immediate: false option transform : a function that can be used to alter handler function result after resolving getCachedData : Provide a function which returns cached data. A null or undefined return value will trigger a fetch. By default, this is: const getDefaultCachedData = ( key , nuxtApp , ctx ) => nuxtApp . isHydrating ? nuxtApp . payload . data[key] : nuxtApp . static . data[key] experimental.payloadExtraction of nuxt.config is enabled. pick : only pick specified keys in this array from the handler function result watch : watch reactive sources to auto-refresh deep : return data in a deep ref object. It is false by default to return data in a shallow ref object, which can improve performance if your data does not need to be deeply reactive. dedupe : avoid fetching same key more than once at a time (defaults to cancel ). Possible options: cancel - cancels existing requests when a new one is made defer - does not make new requests at all if there is a pending request timeout - a number in milliseconds to wait before timing out the request (defaults to undefined , which means no timeout)

:

Under the hood, lazy: false uses <Suspense> to block the loading of the route before the data has been fetched. Consider using lazy: true and implementing a loading state instead for a snappier user experience.

You can use useLazyAsyncData to have the same behavior as lazy: true with useAsyncData . You can useto have the same behavior aswith

Watch a video from Alexander Lichter about client-side caching with getCachedData

When using the same key for multiple useAsyncData calls, they will share the same data , error , status and pending refs. This ensures consistency across components but requires option consistency.

The following options must be consistent across all calls with the same key:

handler function

function deep option

option transform function

function pick array

array getCachedData function

function default value

The following options can differ without triggering warnings:

server

lazy

immediate

dedupe

watch

// ❌ This will trigger a development warning const { data : users1 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { deep : false } ) const { data : users2 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { deep : true } ) // ✅ This is allowed const { data : users1 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { immediate : true } ) const { data : users2 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { immediate : false } )

Keyed state created using useAsyncData can be retrieved across your Nuxt application using Keyed state created usingcan be retrieved across your Nuxt application using useNuxtData

data : the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in.

: the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in. refresh / execute : a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the handler function.

/ : a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the function. error : an error object if the data fetching failed.

: an error object if the data fetching failed. status : a string indicating the status of the data request: idle : when the request has not started, such as: when execute has not yet been called and { immediate: false } is set when rendering HTML on the server and { server: false } is set pending : the request is in progress success : the request has completed successfully error : the request has failed

: a string indicating the status of the data request: pending : a Ref<boolean> that is true while the request is in progress (that is, while status.value === 'pending' ).

: a that is while the request is in progress (that is, while ). clear : a function that can be used to set data to undefined (or the value of options.default() if provided), set error to undefined , set status to idle , and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled.

By default, Nuxt waits until a refresh is finished before it can be executed again.

If you have not fetched data on the server (for example, with server: false ), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await data will remain undefined within <script setup> . If you have not fetched data on the server (for example, with), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await useAsyncData on the client side,will remainwithin

Signature export type AsyncDataHandler < ResT > = ( nuxtApp : NuxtApp , options : { signal : AbortSignal }) => Promise < ResT > export function useAsyncData < DataT , DataE > ( handler : AsyncDataHandler < DataT >, options ?: AsyncDataOptions < DataT >, ): AsyncData < DataT , DataE > export function useAsyncData < DataT , DataE > ( key : MaybeRefOrGetter < string >, handler : AsyncDataHandler < DataT >, options ?: AsyncDataOptions < DataT >, ): Promise < AsyncData < DataT , DataE >> type AsyncDataOptions < DataT > = { server ?: boolean lazy ?: boolean immediate ?: boolean deep ?: boolean dedupe ?: ' cancel ' | ' defer ' default ?: () => DataT | Ref < DataT > | null transform ?: ( input : DataT ) => DataT | Promise < DataT > pick ?: string [] watch ?: MultiWatchSources | false getCachedData ?: ( key : string , nuxtApp : NuxtApp , ctx : AsyncDataRequestContext ) => DataT | undefined timeout ?: number } type AsyncDataRequestContext = { /** The reason for this data request */ cause : ' initial ' | ' refresh:manual ' | ' refresh:hook ' | ' watch ' } type AsyncData < DataT , ErrorT > = { data : Ref < DataT | undefined > refresh : ( opts ?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions ) => Promise < void > execute : ( opts ?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions ) => Promise < void > clear : () => void error : Ref < ErrorT | undefined > status : Ref < AsyncDataRequestStatus > pending : Ref < boolean > } interface AsyncDataExecuteOptions { dedupe ?: ' cancel ' | ' defer ' timeout ?: number signal ?: AbortSignal } type AsyncDataRequestStatus = ' idle ' | ' pending ' | ' success ' | ' error '