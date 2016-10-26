useAsyncData

useAsyncData provides access to data that resolves asynchronously in an SSR-friendly composable.

Within your pages, components, and plugins you can use useAsyncData to get access to data that resolves asynchronously.

useAsyncData is a composable meant to be called directly in the Nuxt context. It returns reactive composables and handles adding responses to the Nuxt payload so they can be passed from server to client without re-fetching the data on client side when the page hydrates.

Usage

app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, status, pending, error, refresh, clear } = await useAsyncData(
  'mountains',
  (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains', { signal }),
)
</script>
If you're using a custom useAsyncData wrapper, do not await it in the composable, as that can cause unexpected behavior. Please follow this recipe for more information on how to make a custom async data fetcher.
data, status, pending and error are Vue refs and they should be accessed with .value when used within the <script setup>, while refresh/execute and clear are plain functions.

Watch Params

The built-in watch option allows automatically rerunning the fetcher function when any changes are detected.

app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const page = ref(1)
const { data: posts } = await useAsyncData(
  'posts',
  (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('https://fakeApi.com/posts', {
    params: {
      page: page.value,
    },
    signal,
  }), {
    watch: [page],
  },
)
</script>

Reactive Keys

You can use a computed ref, plain ref or a getter function as the key, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when the key changes:

app/pages/[id].vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const userId = computed(() => `user-${route.params.id}`)

// When the route changes and userId updates, the data will be automatically refetched
const { data: user } = useAsyncData(
  userId,
  () => fetchUserById(route.params.id),
)
</script>

Make your handler abortable

You can make your handler function abortable by using the signal provided in the second argument. This is useful for cancelling requests when they are no longer needed, such as when a user navigates away from a page. $fetch natively supports abort signals.

const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(
  'users',
  (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }),
)

refresh() // will actually cancel the $fetch request (if dedupe: cancel)
refresh()

clear() // will cancel the latest pending handler

You can also pass an AbortSignal to the refresh/execute function to cancel individual requests manually.

const { refresh } = await useAsyncData(
  'users',
  (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }),
)
let abortController: AbortController | undefined

function handleUserAction () {
  abortController = new AbortController()
  refresh({ signal: abortController.signal })
}

function handleCancel () {
  abortController?.abort() // aborts the ongoing refresh request
}

If your handler function does not support abort signals, you can implement your own abort logic using the signal provided.

const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(
  'users',
  (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      signal?.addEventListener('abort', () => {
        reject(new Error('Request aborted'))
      })
      return Promise.resolve(callback.call(this, yourHandler)).then(resolve, reject)
    })
  },
)

The handler signal will be aborted when:

  • A new request is made with dedupe: 'cancel'
  • The clear function is called
  • The options.timeout duration is exceeded
useAsyncData is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useAsyncData.
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Data Fetching#useasyncdata.

Params

  • key: a unique key to ensure that data fetching can be properly de-duplicated across requests. If you do not provide a key, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of useAsyncData will be generated for you.
  • handler: an asynchronous function that must return a truthy value (for example, it should not be undefined or null) or the request may be duplicated on the client side.
    The handler function should be side-effect free to ensure predictable behavior during SSR and CSR hydration. If you need to trigger side effects, use the callOnce utility to do so.
  • options:
    • server: whether to fetch the data on the server (defaults to true)
    • lazy: whether to resolve the async function after loading the route, instead of blocking client-side navigation (defaults to false)
    • immediate: when set to false, will prevent the request from firing immediately. (defaults to true)
    • default: a factory function to set the default value of the data, before the async function resolves - useful with the lazy: true or immediate: false option
    • transform: a function that can be used to alter handler function result after resolving
    • getCachedData: Provide a function which returns cached data. A null or undefined return value will trigger a fetch. By default, this is: 
      const getDefaultCachedData = (key, nuxtApp, ctx) => nuxtApp.isHydrating
  ? nuxtApp.payload.data[key]
  : nuxtApp.static.data[key]
      Which only caches data when experimental.payloadExtraction of nuxt.config is enabled.
    • pick: only pick specified keys in this array from the handler function result
    • watch: watch reactive sources to auto-refresh
    • deep: return data in a deep ref object. It is false by default to return data in a shallow ref object, which can improve performance if your data does not need to be deeply reactive.
    • dedupe: avoid fetching same key more than once at a time (defaults to cancel). Possible options:
      • cancel - cancels existing requests when a new one is made
      • defer - does not make new requests at all if there is a pending request
    • timeout - a number in milliseconds to wait before timing out the request (defaults to undefined, which means no timeout)
Under the hood, lazy: false uses <Suspense> to block the loading of the route before the data has been fetched. Consider using lazy: true and implementing a loading state instead for a snappier user experience.
You can use useLazyAsyncData to have the same behavior as lazy: true with useAsyncData.

Shared State and Option Consistency

When using the same key for multiple useAsyncData calls, they will share the same data, error, status and pending refs. This ensures consistency across components but requires option consistency.

The following options must be consistent across all calls with the same key:

  • handler function
  • deep option
  • transform function
  • pick array
  • getCachedData function
  • default value

The following options can differ without triggering warnings:

  • server
  • lazy
  • immediate
  • dedupe
  • watch
// ❌ This will trigger a development warning
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: false })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: true })

// ✅ This is allowed
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: true })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: false })
Keyed state created using useAsyncData can be retrieved across your Nuxt application using useNuxtData.

Return Values

  • data: the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in.
  • refresh/execute: a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the handler function.
  • error: an error object if the data fetching failed.
  • status: a string indicating the status of the data request:
    • idle: when the request has not started, such as:
      • when execute has not yet been called and { immediate: false } is set
      • when rendering HTML on the server and { server: false } is set
    • pending: the request is in progress
    • success: the request has completed successfully
    • error: the request has failed
  • pending: a Ref<boolean> that is true while the request is in progress (that is, while status.value === 'pending').
  • clear: a function that can be used to set data to undefined (or the value of options.default() if provided), set error to undefined, set status to idle, and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled.

By default, Nuxt waits until a refresh is finished before it can be executed again.

If you have not fetched data on the server (for example, with server: false), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await useAsyncData on the client side, data will remain undefined within <script setup>.

Type

Signature
export type AsyncDataHandler<ResT> = (nuxtApp: NuxtApp, options: { signal: AbortSignal }) => Promise<ResT>

export function useAsyncData<DataT, DataE> (
  handler: AsyncDataHandler<DataT>,
  options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, DataE>
export function useAsyncData<DataT, DataE> (
  key: MaybeRefOrGetter<string>,
  handler: AsyncDataHandler<DataT>,
  options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): Promise<AsyncData<DataT, DataE>>

type AsyncDataOptions<DataT> = {
  server?: boolean
  lazy?: boolean
  immediate?: boolean
  deep?: boolean
  dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
  default?: () => DataT | Ref<DataT> | null
  transform?: (input: DataT) => DataT | Promise<DataT>
  pick?: string[]
  watch?: MultiWatchSources | false
  getCachedData?: (key: string, nuxtApp: NuxtApp, ctx: AsyncDataRequestContext) => DataT | undefined
  timeout?: number
}

type AsyncDataRequestContext = {
  /** The reason for this data request */
  cause: 'initial' | 'refresh:manual' | 'refresh:hook' | 'watch'
}

type AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> = {
  data: Ref<DataT | undefined>
  refresh: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
  execute: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
  clear: () => void
  error: Ref<ErrorT | undefined>
  status: Ref<AsyncDataRequestStatus>
  pending: Ref<boolean>
}

interface AsyncDataExecuteOptions {
  dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
  timeout?: number
  signal?: AbortSignal
}

type AsyncDataRequestStatus = 'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Data Fetching.