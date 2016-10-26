Within your pages, components, and plugins, you can use
useCookie to read and write cookies in an SSR-friendly way.
const cookie = useCookie(name, options)
useCookie only works in the Nuxt context.
import type { Ref } from 'vue'
import type { CookieParseOptions, CookieSerializeOptions } from 'cookie-es'
export interface CookieOptions<T = any> extends Omit<CookieSerializeOptions & CookieParseOptions, 'decode' | 'encode'> {
decode?(value: string): T
encode?(value: T): string
default?: () => T | Ref<T>
watch?: boolean | 'shallow'
readonly?: boolean
}
export interface CookieRef<T> extends Ref<T> {}
export function useCookie<T = string | null | undefined> (
name: string,
options?: CookieOptions<T>,
): CookieRef<T>
name: The name of the cookie.
options: Options to control cookie behavior. The object can have the following properties:
Most of the options will be directly passed to the cookie package.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
decode
(value: string) => T
decodeURIComponent + destr.
|Custom function to decode the cookie value. Since the value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to decode a previously encoded cookie value into a JavaScript string or other object.
Note: If an error is thrown from this function, the original, non-decoded cookie value will be returned as the cookie's value.
encode
(value: T) => string
JSON.stringify +
encodeURIComponent
|Custom function to encode the cookie value. Since the value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to encode a value into a string suited for a cookie's value.
default
() => T | Ref<T>
undefined
|Function returning the default value if the cookie does not exist. The function can also return a
Ref.
watch
boolean | 'shallow'
true
|Whether to watch for changes and update the cookie.
true for deep watch,
'shallow' for shallow watch, i.e. data changes for only top level properties,
false to disable.
Note: Refresh
useCookie values manually when a cookie has changed with
refreshCookie.
readonly
boolean
false
|If
true, disables writing to the cookie.
maxAge
number
undefined
|Max age in seconds for the cookie, i.e. the value for the
Max-Age
Set-Cookie attribute. The given number will be converted to an integer by rounding down. By default, no maximum age is set.
expires
Date
undefined
|Expiration date for the cookie. By default, no expiration is set. Most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.
Note: The cookie storage model specification states that if both
expires and
maxAge is set, then
maxAge takes precedence, but not all clients may obey this, so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time!
If neither of
expires and
maxAge is set, the cookie will be session-only and removed when the user closes their browser.
httpOnly
boolean
false
|Sets the HttpOnly attribute.
Note: Be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not allow client-side JavaScript to see the cookie in
document.cookie.
secure
boolean
false
|Sets the
Secure
Set-Cookie attribute.
Note: Be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not send the cookie back to the server in the future if the browser does not have an HTTPS connection. This can lead to hydration errors.
partitioned
boolean
false
|Sets the
Partitioned
Set-Cookie attribute.
Note: This is an attribute that has not yet been fully standardized, and may change in the future.
This also means many clients may ignore this attribute until they understand it.
More information can be found in the proposal.
domain
string
undefined
|Sets the
Domain
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain is set, and most clients will consider applying the cookie only to the current domain.
path
string
'/'
|Sets the
Path
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
sameSite
boolean | string
undefined
|Sets the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
-
true will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same-site enforcement.
-
false will not set the
SameSite attribute.
-
'lax' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Lax for lax same-site enforcement.
-
'none' will set the
SameSite attribute to
None for an explicit cross-site cookie.
-
'strict' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same-site enforcement.
Returns a Vue
Ref<T> representing the cookie value. Updating the ref will update the cookie (unless
readonly is set). The ref is SSR-friendly and will work on both client and server.
The example below creates a cookie called
counter. If the cookie doesn't exist, it is initially set to a random value. Whenever we update the
counter variable, the cookie will be updated accordingly.
<script setup lang="ts">
const counter = useCookie('counter')
counter.value ||= Math.round(Math.random() * 1000)
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>Counter: {{ counter || '-' }}</h1>
<button @click="counter = null">
reset
</button>
<button @click="counter--">
-
</button>
<button @click="counter++">
+
</button>
</div>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const user = useCookie(
'userInfo',
{
default: () => ({ score: -1 }),
watch: false,
},
)
if (user.value) {
// the actual `userInfo` cookie will not be updated
user.value.score++
}
</script>
<template>
<div>User score: {{ user?.score }}</div>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const list = useCookie(
'list',
{
default: () => [],
watch: 'shallow',
},
)
function add () {
list.value?.push(Math.round(Math.random() * 1000))
// list cookie won't be updated with this change
}
function save () {
// the actual `list` cookie will be updated
list.value &&= [...list.value]
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>List</h1>
<pre>{{ list }}</pre>
<button @click="add">
Add
</button>
<button @click="save">
Save
</button>
</div>
</template>
You can use
getCookie and
setCookie from
h3 package to set cookies in server API routes.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// Read counter cookie
let counter = getCookie(event, 'counter') || 0
// Increase counter cookie by 1
setCookie(event, 'counter', ++counter)
// Send JSON response
return { counter }
})