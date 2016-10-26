useCookie

Source
useCookie is an SSR-friendly composable to read and write cookies.

Usage

Within your pages, components, and plugins, you can use useCookie to read and write cookies in an SSR-friendly way.

const cookie = useCookie(name, options)
useCookie only works in the Nuxt context.
The returned ref will automatically serialize and deserialize cookie values to JSON.

Type

Signature
import type { Ref } from 'vue'
import type { CookieParseOptions, CookieSerializeOptions } from 'cookie-es'

export interface CookieOptions<T = any> extends Omit<CookieSerializeOptions & CookieParseOptions, 'decode' | 'encode'> {
  decode?(value: string): T
  encode?(value: T): string
  default?: () => T | Ref<T>
  watch?: boolean | 'shallow'
  readonly?: boolean
}

export interface CookieRef<T> extends Ref<T> {}

export function useCookie<T = string | null | undefined> (
  name: string,
  options?: CookieOptions<T>,
): CookieRef<T>

Parameters

name: The name of the cookie.

options: Options to control cookie behavior. The object can have the following properties:

Most of the options will be directly passed to the cookie package.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
decode(value: string) => TdecodeURIComponent + destr.Custom function to decode the cookie value. Since the value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to decode a previously encoded cookie value into a JavaScript string or other object.
Note: If an error is thrown from this function, the original, non-decoded cookie value will be returned as the cookie's value.
encode(value: T) => stringJSON.stringify + encodeURIComponentCustom function to encode the cookie value. Since the value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to encode a value into a string suited for a cookie's value.
default() => T | Ref<T>undefinedFunction returning the default value if the cookie does not exist. The function can also return a Ref.
watchboolean | 'shallow'trueWhether to watch for changes and update the cookie. true for deep watch, 'shallow' for shallow watch, i.e. data changes for only top level properties, false to disable.
Note: Refresh useCookie values manually when a cookie has changed with refreshCookie.
readonlybooleanfalseIf true, disables writing to the cookie.
maxAgenumberundefinedMax age in seconds for the cookie, i.e. the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. The given number will be converted to an integer by rounding down. By default, no maximum age is set.
expiresDateundefinedExpiration date for the cookie. By default, no expiration is set. Most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.
Note: The cookie storage model specification states that if both expires and maxAge is set, then maxAge takes precedence, but not all clients may obey this, so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time!
If neither of expires and maxAge is set, the cookie will be session-only and removed when the user closes their browser.
httpOnlybooleanfalseSets the HttpOnly attribute.
Note: Be careful when setting this to true, as compliant clients will not allow client-side JavaScript to see the cookie in document.cookie.
securebooleanfalseSets the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
Note: Be careful when setting this to true, as compliant clients will not send the cookie back to the server in the future if the browser does not have an HTTPS connection. This can lead to hydration errors.
partitionedbooleanfalseSets the Partitioned Set-Cookie attribute.
Note: This is an attribute that has not yet been fully standardized, and may change in the future.
This also means many clients may ignore this attribute until they understand it.
More information can be found in the proposal.
domainstringundefinedSets the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain is set, and most clients will consider applying the cookie only to the current domain.
pathstring'/'Sets the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
sameSiteboolean | stringundefinedSets the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
- true will set the SameSite attribute to Strict for strict same-site enforcement.
- false will not set the SameSite attribute.
- 'lax' will set the SameSite attribute to Lax for lax same-site enforcement.
- 'none' will set the SameSite attribute to None for an explicit cross-site cookie.
- 'strict' will set the SameSite attribute to Strict for strict same-site enforcement.

Return Values

Returns a Vue Ref<T> representing the cookie value. Updating the ref will update the cookie (unless readonly is set). The ref is SSR-friendly and will work on both client and server.

Examples

Basic Usage

The example below creates a cookie called counter. If the cookie doesn't exist, it is initially set to a random value. Whenever we update the counter variable, the cookie will be updated accordingly.

app/app.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const counter = useCookie('counter')

counter.value ||= Math.round(Math.random() * 1000)
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <h1>Counter: {{ counter || '-' }}</h1>
    <button @click="counter = null">
      reset
    </button>
    <button @click="counter--">
      -
    </button>
    <button @click="counter++">
      +
    </button>
  </div>
</template>

Readonly Cookies

<script setup lang="ts">
const user = useCookie(
  'userInfo',
  {
    default: () => ({ score: -1 }),
    watch: false,
  },
)

if (user.value) {
  // the actual `userInfo` cookie will not be updated
  user.value.score++
}
</script>

<template>
  <div>User score: {{ user?.score }}</div>
</template>

Writable Cookies

<script setup lang="ts">
const list = useCookie(
  'list',
  {
    default: () => [],
    watch: 'shallow',
  },
)

function add () {
  list.value?.push(Math.round(Math.random() * 1000))
  // list cookie won't be updated with this change
}

function save () {
  // the actual `list` cookie will be updated
  list.value &&= [...list.value]
}
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <h1>List</h1>
    <pre>{{ list }}</pre>
    <button @click="add">
      Add
    </button>
    <button @click="save">
      Save
    </button>
  </div>
</template>

Cookies in API Routes

You can use getCookie and setCookie from h3 package to set cookies in server API routes.

server/api/counter.ts
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
  // Read counter cookie
  let counter = getCookie(event, 'counter') || 0

  // Increase counter cookie by 1
  setCookie(event, 'counter', ++counter)

  // Send JSON response
  return { counter }
})
Read and edit a live example in Docs > 4 X > Examples > Advanced > Use Cookie.