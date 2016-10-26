When rendering an island component, the content of the island component is static, thus no JS is downloaded client-side.

Changing the island component props triggers a refetch of the island component to re-render it again.

Global styles of your application are sent with the response.

Server only components use <NuxtIsland> under the hood

name : Name of the component to render. type : string required

: Name of the component to render. lazy : Make the component non-blocking. type : boolean default : false

: Make the component non-blocking. props : Props to send to the component to render. type : Record<string, any>

: Props to send to the component to render. source : Remote source to call the island to render. type : string

: Remote source to call the island to render. dangerouslyLoadClientComponents : Required to load components from a remote source. type : boolean default : false

: Required to load components from a remote source.

Remote islands need experimental.componentIslands to be 'local+remote' in your nuxt.config . It is strongly discouraged to enable dangerouslyLoadClientComponents as you can't trust a remote server's javascript.

By default, component islands are scanned from the ~/components/islands/ directory. So the ~/components/islands/MyIsland.vue component could be rendered with <NuxtIsland name="MyIsland" /> .

Slots can be passed to an island component if declared.

Every slot is interactive since the parent component is the one providing it.

Some slots are reserved to NuxtIsland for special cases.

#fallback : Specify the content to be rendered before the island loads (if the component is lazy) or if NuxtIsland fails to fetch the component.

refresh() type : () => Promise<void> description : force refetch the server component by refetching it.

