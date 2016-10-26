When rendering an island component, the content of the island component is static, thus no JS is downloaded client-side.
Changing the island component props triggers a refetch of the island component to re-render it again.
<NuxtIsland> under the hood
name : Name of the component to render.
string
lazy: Make the component non-blocking.
boolean
false
props: Props to send to the component to render.
Record<string, any>
source: Remote source to call the island to render.
string
boolean
false
experimental.componentIslands to be
'local+remote' in your
nuxt.config.
It is strongly discouraged to enable
dangerouslyLoadClientComponents as you can't trust a remote server's javascript.
~/components/islands/ directory. So the
~/components/islands/MyIsland.vue component could be rendered with
<NuxtIsland name="MyIsland" />.
Slots can be passed to an island component if declared.
Every slot is interactive since the parent component is the one providing it.
Some slots are reserved to
NuxtIsland for special cases.
#fallback: Specify the content to be rendered before the island loads (if the component is lazy) or if
NuxtIsland fails to fetch the component.
refresh()
() => Promise<void>
error
unknown
NuxtIsland fails to fetch the new island.