This composable is available in Nuxt v3.12+.

onPrehydrate is a composable lifecycle hook that allows you to run a callback on the client immediately before Nuxt hydrates the page.

This is an advanced utility and should be used with care. For example, This is an advanced utility and should be used with care. For example, nuxt-time and @nuxtjs/color-mode manipulate the DOM to avoid hydration mismatches.

Call onPrehydrate in the setup function of a Vue component (e.g., in <script setup> ) or in a plugin. It only has an effect when called on the server and will not be included in your client build.

Signature export function onPrehydrate ( callback : ( el : HTMLElement ) => void ): void export function onPrehydrate ( callback : string | ( ( el : HTMLElement ) => void ) , key ?: string ): undefined | string

Parameter Type Required Description callback ((el: HTMLElement) => void) | string Yes A function (or stringified function) to run before Nuxt hydrates. It will be stringified and inlined in the HTML. Should not have external dependencies or reference variables outside the callback. Runs before Nuxt runtime initializes, so it should not rely on Nuxt or Vue context. key string No (Advanced) A unique key to identify the prehydrate script, useful for advanced scenarios like multiple root nodes.

Returns undefined when called with only a callback function.

when called with only a callback function. Returns a string (the prehydrate id) when called with a callback and a key, which can be used to set or access the data-prehydrate-id attribute for advanced use cases.