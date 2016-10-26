onPrehydrate

Use onPrehydrate to run a callback on the client immediately before Nuxt hydrates the page.
This composable is available in Nuxt v3.12+.

onPrehydrate is a composable lifecycle hook that allows you to run a callback on the client immediately before Nuxt hydrates the page.

This is an advanced utility and should be used with care. For example, nuxt-time and @nuxtjs/color-mode manipulate the DOM to avoid hydration mismatches.

Usage

Call onPrehydrate in the setup function of a Vue component (e.g., in <script setup>) or in a plugin. It only has an effect when called on the server and will not be included in your client build.

Type

Signature
export function onPrehydrate (callback: (el: HTMLElement) => void): void
export function onPrehydrate (callback: string | ((el: HTMLElement) => void), key?: string): undefined | string

Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
callback((el: HTMLElement) => void) | stringYesA function (or stringified function) to run before Nuxt hydrates. It will be stringified and inlined in the HTML. Should not have external dependencies or reference variables outside the callback. Runs before Nuxt runtime initializes, so it should not rely on Nuxt or Vue context.
keystringNo(Advanced) A unique key to identify the prehydrate script, useful for advanced scenarios like multiple root nodes.

Return Values

  • Returns undefined when called with only a callback function.
  • Returns a string (the prehydrate id) when called with a callback and a key, which can be used to set or access the data-prehydrate-id attribute for advanced use cases.

Example

app/app.vue
// Run code before Nuxt hydrates
onPrehydrate(() => {
  console.log(window)
})

// Access the root element
onPrehydrate((el) => {
  console.log(el.outerHTML)
  // <div data-v-inspector="app.vue:15:3" data-prehydrate-id=":b3qlvSiBeH:"> Hi there </div>
})

// Advanced: access/set `data-prehydrate-id` yourself
const prehydrateId = onPrehydrate((el) => {})
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    Hi there
  </div>
</template>