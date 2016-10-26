extendPages
In Nuxt, routes are automatically generated based on the structure of the files in the
app/pages directory. However, there may be scenarios where you'd want to customize these routes. For instance, you might need to add a route for a dynamic page not generated by Nuxt, remove an existing route, or modify the configuration of a route. For such customizations, Nuxt offers the
extendPages feature, which allows you to extend and alter the pages configuration.
import { createResolver, defineNuxtModule, extendPages } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options) {
const { resolve } = createResolver(import.meta.url)
extendPages((pages) => {
pages.unshift({
name: 'prismic-preview',
path: '/preview',
file: resolve('runtime/preview.vue'),
})
})
},
})
function extendPages (callback: (pages: NuxtPage[]) => void): void
callback: A function that will be called with the pages configuration. You can alter this array by adding, deleting, or modifying its elements. Note: You should modify the provided pages array directly, as changes made to a copied array will not be reflected in the configuration.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
false
|The name of the route. Useful for programmatic navigation and identifying routes.
path
string
false
|The route URL path. If not set, Nuxt will infer it from the file location.
file
string
false
|Path to the Vue file that should be used as the component for the route.
meta
Record<string, any>
false
|Custom metadata for the route. Can be used in layouts, middlewares, or navigation guards.
alias
string[] | string
false
|One or more alias paths for the route. Useful for supporting multiple URLs.
redirect
RouteLocationRaw
false
|Redirect rule for the route. Supports named routes, objects, or string paths.
children
NuxtPage[]
false
|Nested child routes under this route for layout or view nesting.
extendRouteRules
Nuxt is powered by the Nitro server engine. With Nitro, you can incorporate high-level logic directly into your configuration, which is useful for actions like redirects, proxying, caching, and appending headers to routes. This configuration works by associating route patterns with specific route settings.
import { createResolver, defineNuxtModule, extendPages, extendRouteRules } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options) {
const { resolve } = createResolver(import.meta.url)
extendPages((pages) => {
pages.unshift({
name: 'preview-new',
path: '/preview-new',
file: resolve('runtime/preview.vue'),
})
})
extendRouteRules('/preview', {
redirect: {
to: '/preview-new',
statusCode: 302,
},
})
extendRouteRules('/preview-new', {
cache: {
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7,
},
})
},
})
function extendRouteRules (route: string, rule: NitroRouteConfig, options?: ExtendRouteRulesOptions): void
route: A route pattern to match against.
rule: A route rule configuration to apply to the matched route.
options: A object to pass to the route configuration. If
override is set to
true, it will override the existing route configuration.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
override
boolean
false
|Override route rule config, default is false
addRouteMiddleware
Registers route middlewares to be available for all routes or for specific routes.
Route middlewares can be also defined in plugins via
addRouteMiddleware composable.
import { addRouteMiddleware, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
const { resolve } = createResolver(import.meta.url)
addRouteMiddleware({
name: 'auth',
path: resolve('runtime/auth'),
global: true,
}, { prepend: true })
},
})
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
// isAuthenticated() is an example method verifying if a user is authenticated
if (to.path !== '/login' && isAuthenticated() === false) {
return navigateTo('/login')
}
})
function addRouteMiddleware (input: NuxtMiddleware | NuxtMiddleware[], options?: AddRouteMiddlewareOptions): void
input: A middleware object or an array of middleware objects with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
true
|The name of the middleware.
path
string
true
|The file path to the middleware.
global
boolean
false
|If set to
true, applies middleware to all routes.
options: An object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
override
boolean
false
|If
true, replaces middleware with the same name.
prepend
boolean
false
|If
true, prepends middleware before existing middlewares.