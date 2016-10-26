The useError composable returns the global Nuxt error that is being handled and is available on both client and server. It provides a reactive, SSR-friendly error state across your app.

const error = useError ()

You can use this composable in your components, pages, or plugins to access or react to the current Nuxt error.

interface NuxtError < DataT = unknown > { statusCode : number statusMessage : string message : string data ?: DataT error ?: true } export const useError : () => Ref < NuxtError | undefined >

This composable does not take any parameters.

Returns a Ref containing the current Nuxt error (or undefined if there is no error). The error object is reactive and will update automatically when the error state changes.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const error = useError () if (error . value) { console . error ( ' Nuxt error: ' , error . value ) } </ script >