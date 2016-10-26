useError

Source
useError composable returns the global Nuxt error that is being handled.

Usage

The useError composable returns the global Nuxt error that is being handled and is available on both client and server. It provides a reactive, SSR-friendly error state across your app.

const error = useError()

You can use this composable in your components, pages, or plugins to access or react to the current Nuxt error.

Type

interface NuxtError<DataT = unknown> {
  statusCode: number
  statusMessage: string
  message: string
  data?: DataT
  error?: true
}

export const useError: () => Ref<NuxtError | undefined>

Parameters

This composable does not take any parameters.

Return Values

Returns a Ref containing the current Nuxt error (or undefined if there is no error). The error object is reactive and will update automatically when the error state changes.

Example

<script setup lang="ts">
const error = useError()

if (error.value) {
  console.error('Nuxt error:', error.value)
}
</script>
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Error Handling.