The
useError composable returns the global Nuxt error that is being handled and is available on both client and server. It provides a reactive, SSR-friendly error state across your app.
const error = useError()
You can use this composable in your components, pages, or plugins to access or react to the current Nuxt error.
interface NuxtError<DataT = unknown> {
statusCode: number
statusMessage: string
message: string
data?: DataT
error?: true
}
export const useError: () => Ref<NuxtError | undefined>
This composable does not take any parameters.
Returns a
Ref containing the current Nuxt error (or
undefined if there is no error). The error object is reactive and will update automatically when the error state changes.
<script setup lang="ts">
const error = useError()
if (error.value) {
console.error('Nuxt error:', error.value)
}
</script>