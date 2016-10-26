Nuxt layers provide a powerful way to share and extend functionality across projects. When working with layers in modules, you often need to access directory paths from each layer. Nuxt Kit provides the getLayerDirectories utility to access resolved directory paths for all layers in your Nuxt application.

Get the resolved directory paths for all layers in a Nuxt application. This function provides a structured way to access layer directories without directly accessing the private nuxt.options._layers property.

import { defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () // Access directories from all layers for ( const [ index , layer ] of layerDirs . entries ()) { console . log ( ` Layer ${ index } : ` ) console . log ( ` Root: ${ layer . root }` ) console . log ( ` App: ${ layer . app }` ) console . log ( ` Server: ${ layer . server }` ) console . log ( ` Pages: ${ layer . appPages }` ) // ... other directories } }, } )

function getLayerDirectories ( nuxt ?: Nuxt ): LayerDirectories [] interface LayerDirectories { /** Nuxt rootDir (`/` by default) */ readonly root : string /** Nitro source directory (`/server` by default) */ readonly server : string /** Local modules directory (`/modules` by default) */ readonly modules : string /** Shared directory (`/shared` by default) */ readonly shared : string /** Public directory (`/public` by default) */ readonly public : string /** Nuxt srcDir (`/app/` by default) */ readonly app : string /** Layouts directory (`/app/layouts` by default) */ readonly appLayouts : string /** Middleware directory (`/app/middleware` by default) */ readonly appMiddleware : string /** Pages directory (`/app/pages` by default) */ readonly appPages : string /** Plugins directory (`/app/plugins` by default) */ readonly appPlugins : string }

nuxt (optional): The Nuxt instance to get layers from. If not provided, the function will use the current Nuxt context.

The getLayerDirectories function returns an array of LayerDirectories objects, one for each layer in the application.

Layer Priority Ordering: The layers are ordered by priority, where:

The first layer is the user/project layer (highest priority)

is the user/project layer (highest priority) Earlier layers override later layers in the array

in the array Base layers appear last in the array (lowest priority)

This ordering matches Nuxt's layer resolution system, where user-defined configurations and files take precedence over those from base layers.

LayerDirectories : An object containing the resolved directory paths for a layer.

Property Type Description root string The root directory of the layer (equivalent to rootDir ) server string The server directory for Nitro server-side code modules string The local modules directory shared string The shared directory for code used by both client and server app string The source directory of the layer (equivalent to srcDir ) public string The public directory for static assets appLayouts string The layouts directory for Vue layout components appMiddleware string The middleware directory for route middleware appPages string The pages directory for file-based routing appPlugins string The plugins directory for Nuxt plugins

Processing files from all layers:

import { defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { resolve } from ' pathe ' import { globby } from ' globby ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { async setup () { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () // Find all component files across layers // Note: layerDirs[0] is the user layer (highest priority) // Later layers in the array have lower priority const componentFiles = [] for ( const [ index , layer ] of layerDirs . entries ()) { const files = await globby ( ' **/*.vue ' , { cwd : resolve ( layer . app , ' components ' ) , absolute : true , } ) console . log ( ` Layer ${ index } ( ${ index === 0 ? ' user ' : ' base '} ): ` , files . length , ' components ' ) componentFiles . push ( ... files ) } }, } )

Adding templates from multiple layers:

import { addTemplate , defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { basename , resolve } from ' pathe ' import { existsSync } from ' node:fs ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () // Add a config file from each layer that has one for ( const dirs of layerDirs ) { const configPath = resolve ( dirs . app , ' my-module.config.ts ' ) if ( existsSync ( configPath )) { addTemplate ( { filename : ` my-module- ${ basename (dirs . root) } .config.ts ` , src : configPath , } ) } } }, } )

Respecting layer priority:

import { defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { resolve } from ' pathe ' import { existsSync , readFileSync } from ' node:fs ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () // Find the first (highest priority) layer that has a specific config file // This respects the layer priority system let configContent = null for ( const dirs of layerDirs ) { const configPath = resolve ( dirs . app , ' my-config.json ' ) if ( existsSync ( configPath )) { configContent = readFileSync ( configPath , ' utf-8 ' ) console . log ( ` Using config from layer: ${ dirs . root }` ) break // Use the first (highest priority) config found } } // Alternative: Collect configs from all layers, with user layer taking precedence const allConfigs = {} for ( const dirs of layerDirs . reverse ()) { // Process from lowest to highest priority const configPath = resolve ( dirs . app , ' my-config.json ' ) if ( existsSync ( configPath )) { const config = JSON . parse ( readFileSync ( configPath , ' utf-8 ' )) Object . assign ( allConfigs , config ) // Later assignments override earlier ones } } }, } )

Checking for layer-specific directories:

import { defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { existsSync } from ' node:fs ' import { resolve } from ' pathe ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () // Find layers that have a specific custom directory const layersWithAssets = layerDirs . filter ( ( layer ) => { return existsSync ( resolve ( layer . app , ' assets ' )) } ) console . log ( ` Found ${ layersWithAssets . length } layers with assets directory ` ) }, } )

The getLayerDirectories function includes caching via a WeakMap to avoid recomputing directory paths for the same layers repeatedly, improving performance when called multiple times.

Directory paths returned by this function always include a trailing slash for consistency.