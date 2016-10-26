// Create a reactive state and set default value const count = useState ( ' counter ' , () => Math . round (Math . random () * 100 ))

Because the data inside useState will be serialized to JSON, it is important that it does not contain anything that cannot be serialized, such as classes, functions or symbols.

useState is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useState .

If you don't need your state to be deeply reactive, you can combine useState with shallowRef . This can improve performance when your state contains large objects and arrays.

const state = useState ( ' my-shallow-state ' , () => shallowRef ( { deep : ' not reactive ' } )) // isShallow(state) === true

Signature export function useState < T > ( init ?: () => T | Ref < T >): Ref < T > export function useState < T > ( key : string , init ?: () => T | Ref < T >): Ref < T >