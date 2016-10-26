A composable which returns the loading state of the page. Used by <NuxtLoadingIndicator> and controllable. It hooks into page:loading:start and page:loading:end to change its state.

duration : Duration of the loading bar, in milliseconds (default 2000 ).

: Duration of the loading bar, in milliseconds (default ). throttle : Throttle the appearing and hiding, in milliseconds (default 200 ).

: Throttle the appearing and hiding, in milliseconds (default ). estimatedProgress : By default Nuxt will back off as it approaches 100%. You can provide a custom function to customize the progress estimation, which is a function that receives the duration of the loading bar (above) and the elapsed time. It should return a value between 0 and 100.

type : Ref<boolean>

: description: The loading state

type : Ref<boolean>

: description: The error state

type : Ref<number>

: description: The progress state. From 0 to 100 .

Set isLoading to true and start to increase the progress value. start accepts a { force: true } option to skip the interval and show the loading state immediately.

Set the progress value to a specific value. set accepts a { force: true } option to skip the interval and show the loading state immediately.

Set the progress value to 100 , stop all timers and intervals then reset the loading state 500 ms later. finish accepts a { force: true } option to skip the interval before the state is reset, and { error: true } to change the loading bar color and set the error property to true.

Used by finish() . Clear all timers and intervals used by the composable.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { progress , isLoading , start , finish , clear } = useLoadingIndicator ( { duration : 2000 , throttle : 200 , // This is how progress is calculated by default estimatedProgress : ( duration , elapsed ) => ( 2 / Math . PI * 100 ) * Math . atan (elapsed / duration * 100 / 50 ) , } ) </ script >