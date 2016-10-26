A composable which returns the loading state of the page. Used by
<NuxtLoadingIndicator> and controllable.
It hooks into
page:loading:start and
page:loading:end to change its state.
duration: Duration of the loading bar, in milliseconds (default
2000).
throttle: Throttle the appearing and hiding, in milliseconds (default
200).
estimatedProgress: By default Nuxt will back off as it approaches 100%. You can provide a custom function to customize the progress estimation, which is a function that receives the duration of the loading bar (above) and the elapsed time. It should return a value between 0 and 100.
isLoading
Ref<boolean>
error
Ref<boolean>
progress
Ref<number>
0 to
100.
start()
Set
isLoading to true and start to increase the
progress value.
start accepts a
{ force: true } option to skip the interval and show the loading state immediately.
set()
Set the
progress value to a specific value.
set accepts a
{ force: true } option to skip the interval and show the loading state immediately.
finish()
Set the
progress value to
100, stop all timers and intervals then reset the loading state
500 ms later.
finish accepts a
{ force: true } option to skip the interval before the state is reset, and
{ error: true } to change the loading bar color and set the error property to true.
clear()
Used by
finish(). Clear all timers and intervals used by the composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { progress, isLoading, start, finish, clear } = useLoadingIndicator({
duration: 2000,
throttle: 200,
// This is how progress is calculated by default
estimatedProgress: (duration, elapsed) => (2 / Math.PI * 100) * Math.atan(elapsed / duration * 100 / 50),
})
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
const { start, set } = useLoadingIndicator()
// same as set(0, { force: true })
// set the progress to 0, and show loading immediately
start({ force: true })
</script>