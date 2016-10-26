You can use
<NuxtLayout /> component to activate the
default layout on
app.vue or
error.vue.
<template>
<NuxtLayout>
some page content
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
name: Specify a layout name to be rendered, can be a string, reactive reference or a computed property. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the
app/layouts/ directory.
string
default
<script setup lang="ts">
// layouts/custom.vue
const layout = 'custom'
</script>
<template>
<NuxtLayout :name="layout">
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
errorLayout.vue, it will become
error-layout when passed as a
name property to
<NuxtLayout />.
<template>
<NuxtLayout name="error-layout">
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
fallback: If an invalid layout is passed to the
name prop, no layout will be rendered. Specify a
fallback layout to be rendered in this scenario. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the
app/layouts/ directory.
string
null
NuxtLayout also accepts any additional props that you may need to pass to the layout. These custom props are then made accessible as attributes.
<template>
<div>
<NuxtLayout
name="custom"
title="I am a custom layout"
>
<!-- ... -->
</NuxtLayout>
</div>
</template>
In the above example, the value of
title will be available using
$attrs.title in the template or
useAttrs().title in
<script setup> at custom.vue.
<script setup lang="ts">
const layoutCustomProps = useAttrs()
console.log(layoutCustomProps.title) // I am a custom layout
</script>
<NuxtLayout /> renders incoming content via
<slot />, which is then wrapped around Vue’s
<Transition /> component to activate layout transition. For this to work as expected, it is recommended that
<NuxtLayout /> is not the root element of the page component.
<template>
<div>
<NuxtLayout name="custom">
<template #header>
Some header template content.
</template>
</NuxtLayout>
</div>
</template>
<template>
<div>
<!-- named slot -->
<slot name="header" />
<slot />
</div>
</template>
To get the ref of a layout component, access it through
ref.value.layoutRef.
<script setup lang="ts">
const layout = ref()
function logFoo () {
layout.value.layoutRef.foo()
}
</script>
<template>
<NuxtLayout ref="layout">
default layout
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const foo = () => console.log('foo')
defineExpose({
foo,
})
</script>
<template>
<div>
default layout
<slot />
</div>
</template>