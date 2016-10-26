<NuxtLayout>

Nuxt provides the <NuxtLayout> component to show layouts on pages and error pages.

You can use <NuxtLayout /> component to activate the default layout on app.vue or error.vue.

app/app.vue
<template>
  <NuxtLayout>
    some page content
  </NuxtLayout>
</template>
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Layouts.

Props

  • name: Specify a layout name to be rendered, can be a string, reactive reference or a computed property. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the app/layouts/ directory.
    • type: string
    • default: default
app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
// layouts/custom.vue
const layout = 'custom'
</script>

<template>
  <NuxtLayout :name="layout">
    <NuxtPage />
  </NuxtLayout>
</template>
Please note the layout name is normalized to kebab-case, so if your layout file is named errorLayout.vue, it will become error-layout when passed as a name property to <NuxtLayout />.
error.vue
<template>
  <NuxtLayout name="error-layout">
    <NuxtPage />
  </NuxtLayout>
</template>
Read more about dynamic layouts.
  • fallback: If an invalid layout is passed to the name prop, no layout will be rendered. Specify a fallback layout to be rendered in this scenario. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the app/layouts/ directory.
    • type: string
    • default: null

Additional Props

NuxtLayout also accepts any additional props that you may need to pass to the layout. These custom props are then made accessible as attributes.

app/pages/some-page.vue
<template>
  <div>
    <NuxtLayout
      name="custom"
      title="I am a custom layout"
    >
      <!-- ... -->
    </NuxtLayout>
  </div>
</template>

In the above example, the value of title will be available using $attrs.title in the template or useAttrs().title in <script setup> at custom.vue.

app/layouts/custom.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const layoutCustomProps = useAttrs()

console.log(layoutCustomProps.title) // I am a custom layout
</script>

Transitions

<NuxtLayout /> renders incoming content via <slot />, which is then wrapped around Vue’s <Transition /> component to activate layout transition. For this to work as expected, it is recommended that <NuxtLayout /> is not the root element of the page component.

<template>
  <div>
    <NuxtLayout name="custom">
      <template #header>
        Some header template content.
      </template>
    </NuxtLayout>
  </div>
</template>
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Transitions.

Layout's Ref

To get the ref of a layout component, access it through ref.value.layoutRef.

<script setup lang="ts">
const layout = ref()

function logFoo () {
  layout.value.layoutRef.foo()
}
</script>

<template>
  <NuxtLayout ref="layout">
    default layout
  </NuxtLayout>
</template>
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Layouts.