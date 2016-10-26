You can use <NuxtLayout /> component to activate the default layout on app.vue or error.vue .

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLayout > some page content </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

name : Specify a layout name to be rendered, can be a string, reactive reference or a computed property. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the app/layouts/ directory. type : string default : default

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // layouts/custom.vue const layout = ' custom ' </ script > < template > < NuxtLayout :name = " layout " > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

Please note the layout name is normalized to kebab-case, so if your layout file is named errorLayout.vue , it will become error-layout when passed as a name property to <NuxtLayout /> .

error.vue < template > < NuxtLayout name = " error-layout " > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

fallback : If an invalid layout is passed to the name prop, no layout will be rendered. Specify a fallback layout to be rendered in this scenario. It must match the name of the corresponding layout file in the app/layouts/ directory. type : string default : null

NuxtLayout also accepts any additional props that you may need to pass to the layout. These custom props are then made accessible as attributes.

app/pages/some-page.vue < template > < div > < NuxtLayout name = " custom " title = " I am a custom layout " > <!-- ... --> </ NuxtLayout > </ div > </ template >

In the above example, the value of title will be available using $attrs.title in the template or useAttrs().title in <script setup> at custom.vue.

app/layouts/custom.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const layoutCustomProps = useAttrs () console . log (layoutCustomProps . title) // I am a custom layout </ script >

<NuxtLayout /> renders incoming content via <slot /> , which is then wrapped around Vue’s <Transition /> component to activate layout transition. For this to work as expected, it is recommended that <NuxtLayout /> is not the root element of the page component.

app/pages/index.vue app/layouts/custom.vue < template > < div > < NuxtLayout name = " custom " > < template # header > Some header template content. </ template > </ NuxtLayout > </ div > </ template > < template > < div > <!-- named slot --> < slot name = " header " /> < slot /> </ div > </ template >

To get the ref of a layout component, access it through ref.value.layoutRef .

app/app.vue app/layouts/default.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const layout = ref () function logFoo () { layout . value . layoutRef . foo () } </ script > < template > < NuxtLayout ref = " layout " > default layout </ NuxtLayout > </ template > < script setup lang = " ts " > const foo = () => console . log ( ' foo ' ) defineExpose ( { foo , } ) </ script > < template > < div > default layout < slot /> </ div > </ template >