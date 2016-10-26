defineNuxtPlugin is a helper function for creating Nuxt plugins with enhanced functionality and type safety. This utility normalizes different plugin formats into a consistent structure that works seamlessly within Nuxt's plugin system.

plugins/hello.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { // Doing something with nuxtApp } )

Signature export function defineNuxtPlugin < T extends Record < string , unknown >> ( plugin : Plugin < T > | ObjectPlugin < T >): Plugin < T > & ObjectPlugin < T > type Plugin < T > = ( nuxt : NuxtApp ) => Promise < void > | Promise <{ provide ?: T }> | void | { provide ?: T } interface ObjectPlugin < T > { name ?: string enforce ?: ' pre ' | ' default ' | ' post ' dependsOn ?: string [] order ?: number parallel ?: boolean setup ?: Plugin < T > hooks ?: Partial < RuntimeNuxtHooks > env ?: { islands ?: boolean } }

plugin: A plugin can be defined in two ways:

Function Plugin: A function that receives the NuxtApp instance and can return a promise with a potential object with a provide property if you want to provide a helper on NuxtApp instance. Object Plugin: An object that can include various properties to configure the plugin's behavior, such as name , enforce , dependsOn , order , parallel , setup , hooks , and env .

Property Type Required Description name string false Optional name for the plugin, useful for debugging and dependency management. enforce 'pre' | 'default' | 'post' false Controls when the plugin runs relative to other plugins. dependsOn string[] false Array of plugin names this plugin depends on. Ensures proper execution order. order number false This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. It overrides the value of enforce and is used to sort plugins. parallel boolean false Whether to execute the plugin in parallel with other parallel plugins. setup Plugin < T > false The main plugin function, equivalent to a function plugin. hooks Partial < RuntimeNuxtHooks > false Nuxt app runtime hooks to register directly. env { islands ?: boolean } false Set this value to false if you don't want the plugin to run when rendering server-only or island components.

The example below demonstrates a simple plugin that adds global functionality:

plugins/hello.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { // Add a global method return { provide : { hello : ( name : string ) => ` Hello ${ name } ! ` , }, } } )

The example below shows the object syntax with advanced configuration: