defineNuxtPlugin is a helper function for creating Nuxt plugins with enhanced functionality and type safety. This utility normalizes different plugin formats into a consistent structure that works seamlessly within Nuxt's plugin system.
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
// Doing something with nuxtApp
})
export function defineNuxtPlugin<T extends Record<string, unknown>> (plugin: Plugin<T> | ObjectPlugin<T>): Plugin<T> & ObjectPlugin<T>
type Plugin<T> = (nuxt: NuxtApp) => Promise<void> | Promise<{ provide?: T }> | void | { provide?: T }
interface ObjectPlugin<T> {
name?: string
enforce?: 'pre' | 'default' | 'post'
dependsOn?: string[]
order?: number
parallel?: boolean
setup?: Plugin<T>
hooks?: Partial<RuntimeNuxtHooks>
env?: {
islands?: boolean
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
false
|Optional name for the plugin, useful for debugging and dependency management.
enforce
'pre' |
'default' |
'post'
false
|Controls when the plugin runs relative to other plugins.
dependsOn
string[]
false
|Array of plugin names this plugin depends on. Ensures proper execution order.
order
number
false
|This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. It overrides the value of
enforce and is used to sort plugins.
parallel
boolean
false
|Whether to execute the plugin in parallel with other parallel plugins.
setup
Plugin<T>
false
|The main plugin function, equivalent to a function plugin.
hooks
Partial<RuntimeNuxtHooks>
false
|Nuxt app runtime hooks to register directly.
env
{ islands?: boolean }
false
|Set this value to
false if you don't want the plugin to run when rendering server-only or island components.
The example below demonstrates a simple plugin that adds global functionality:
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
// Add a global method
return {
provide: {
hello: (name: string) => `Hello ${name}!`,
},
}
})
The example below shows the object syntax with advanced configuration:
export default defineNuxtPlugin({
name: 'my-plugin',
enforce: 'pre',
async setup (nuxtApp) {
// Plugin setup logic
const data = await $fetch('/api/config')
return {
provide: {
config: data,
},
}
},
hooks: {
'app:created' () {
console.log('App created!')
},
},
})