nuxt upgrade

The upgrade command upgrades Nuxt to the latest version.
Terminal
npx nuxt upgrade [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dedupe] [-f, --force] [-ch, --channel=<stable|nightly|v3|v4|v4-nightly|v3-nightly>]

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
--dedupeDedupe dependencies after upgrading
-f, --forceForce upgrade to recreate lockfile and node_modules
-ch, --channel=<stable|nightly|v3|v4|v4-nightly|v3-nightly>stableSpecify a channel to install from (default: stable)