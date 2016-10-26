npx nuxt upgrade [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dedupe] [-f, --force] [-ch, --channel=<stable|nightly|v3|v4|v4-nightly|v3-nightly>]
The
upgrade command upgrades Nuxt to the latest version.
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--dedupe
|Dedupe dependencies after upgrading
-f, --force
|Force upgrade to recreate lockfile and node_modules
-ch, --channel=<stable|nightly|v3|v4|v4-nightly|v3-nightly>
stable
|Specify a channel to install from (default: stable)