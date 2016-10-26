Nuxt leverages Vue's Nuxt leverages Vue's <Transition> component to apply transitions between pages and layouts.

You can enable page transitions to apply an automatic transition for all your pages.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { pageTransition : { name : ' page ' , mode : ' out-in ' }, }, } )

If you are changing layouts as well as page, the page transition you set here will not run. Instead, you should set a If you are changing layouts as well as page, the page transition you set here will not run. Instead, you should set a layout transition

To start adding transition between your pages, add the following CSS to your app.vue :

app/app.vue app/pages/index.vue app/pages/about.vue < template > < NuxtPage /> </ template > < style > . page-enter-active , . page-leave-active { transition : all 0.4s ; } . page-enter-from , . page-leave-to { opacity : 0 ; filter : blur ( 1rem ); } </ style > < template > < div > < h1 > Home page </ h1 > < NuxtLink to = " /about " > About page </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template > < template > < div > < h1 > About page </ h1 > < NuxtLink to = " / " > Home page </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template >

This produces the following result when navigating between pages:

To set a different transition for a page, set the pageTransition key in definePageMeta of the page:

pages/about.vue app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { pageTransition : { name : ' rotate ' , }, } ) </ script > < template > < NuxtPage /> </ template > < style > /* ... */ . rotate-enter-active , . rotate-leave-active { transition : all 0.4s ; } . rotate-enter-from , . rotate-leave-to { opacity : 0 ; transform : rotate3d ( 1 , 1 , 1 , 15deg ); } </ style >

Moving to the about page will add the 3d rotation effect:

You can enable layout transitions to apply an automatic transition for all your layouts.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { layoutTransition : { name : ' layout ' , mode : ' out-in ' }, }, } )

To start adding transition between your pages and layouts, add the following CSS to your app.vue :

app/app.vue app/layouts/default.vue app/layouts/orange.vue app/pages/index.vue app/pages/about.vue < template > < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template > < style > . layout-enter-active , . layout-leave-active { transition : all 0.4s ; } . layout-enter-from , . layout-leave-to { filter : grayscale ( 1 ); } </ style > < template > < div > < pre > default layout </ pre > < slot /> </ div > </ template > < style scoped > div { background-color : lightgreen ; } </ style > < template > < div > < pre > orange layout </ pre > < slot /> </ div > </ template > < style scoped > div { background-color : # eebb90 ; padding : 20px ; height : 100vh ; } </ style > < template > < div > < h1 > Home page </ h1 > < NuxtLink to = " /about " > About page </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template > < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : ' orange ' , } ) </ script > < template > < div > < h1 > About page </ h1 > < NuxtLink to = " / " > Home page </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template >

This produces the following result when navigating between pages:

Similar to pageTransition , you can apply a custom layoutTransition to the page component using definePageMeta :

pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : ' orange ' , layoutTransition : { name : ' slide-in ' , }, } ) </ script >

You can customize these default transition names globally using nuxt.config .

Both pageTransition and layoutTransition keys accept TransitionProps as JSON serializable values where you can pass the name , mode and other valid transition-props of the custom CSS transition.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { pageTransition : { name : ' fade ' , mode : ' out-in ' , // default }, layoutTransition : { name : ' slide ' , mode : ' out-in ' , // default }, }, } )

If you change the name property, you also have to rename the CSS classes accordingly.

To override the global transition property, use the definePageMeta to define page or layout transitions for a single Nuxt page and override any page or layout transitions that are defined globally in nuxt.config file.

pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { pageTransition : { name : ' bounce ' , mode : ' out-in ' , // default }, } ) </ script >

pageTransition and layoutTransition can be disabled for a specific route:

pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { pageTransition : false , layoutTransition : false , } ) </ script >

Or globally in the nuxt.config :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { pageTransition : false , layoutTransition : false , }, } )

For advanced use-cases, you can use JavaScript hooks to create highly dynamic and custom transitions for your Nuxt pages.

This way presents perfect use-cases for JavaScript animation libraries such as GSAP .

pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { pageTransition : { name : ' custom-flip ' , mode : ' out-in ' , onBeforeEnter : ( el ) => { console . log ( ' Before enter... ' ) }, onEnter : ( el , done ) => {}, onAfterEnter : ( el ) => {}, }, } ) </ script >

Learn more about additional Transition component. Learn more about additional JavaScript hooks available in thecomponent.

To apply dynamic transitions using conditional logic, you can leverage inline middleware to assign a different transition name to to.meta.pageTransition .

pages/[id].vue app/layouts/default.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { pageTransition : { name : ' slide-right ' , mode : ' out-in ' , }, middleware ( to , from ) { if ( to . meta . pageTransition && typeof to . meta . pageTransition !== ' boolean ' ) { to . meta . pageTransition . name = + to . params . id ! > + from . params . id ! ? ' slide-left ' : ' slide-right ' } }, } ) </ script > < template > < h1 > #{{ $route.params.id }} </ h1 > </ template > < style > . slide-left-enter-active , . slide-left-leave-active , . slide-right-enter-active , . slide-right-leave-active { transition : all 0.2s ; } . slide-left-enter-from { opacity : 0 ; transform : translate ( 50px , 0 ); } . slide-left-leave-to { opacity : 0 ; transform : translate ( -50px , 0 ); } . slide-right-enter-from { opacity : 0 ; transform : translate ( -50px , 0 ); } . slide-right-leave-to { opacity : 0 ; transform : translate ( 50px , 0 ); } </ style > < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () const id = computed ( () => Number (route . params . id || 1 )) const prev = computed ( () => ' / ' + (id . value - 1 )) const next = computed ( () => ' / ' + (id . value + 1 )) </ script > < template > < div > < slot /> < div v-if = " $route.params.id " > < NuxtLink :to = " prev " > ⬅️ </ NuxtLink > | < NuxtLink :to = " next " > ➡️ </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ div > </ template >

The page now applies the slide-left transition when going to the next id and slide-right for the previous:

When <NuxtPage /> is used in app.vue , transitions can be configured with the transition prop to activate transitions globally.

app/app.vue < template > < div > < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage :transition = " { name: 'bounce', mode: 'out-in', } " /> </ NuxtLayout > </ div > </ template >

Remember, this page transition cannot be overridden with definePageMeta on individual pages.

Nuxt ships with an experimental implementation of the View Transitions API (see MDN ). This is an exciting new way to implement native browser transitions which (among other things) have the ability to transition between unrelated elements on different pages.

You can check a demo on StackBlitz .

The Nuxt integration can be enabled with the experimental.viewTransition option in your configuration file:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { viewTransition : true , }, } )

The possible values are: false , true , or 'always' .

If set to true, Nuxt will not apply transitions if the user's browser matches prefers-reduced-motion: reduce (recommended). If set to always , Nuxt will always apply the transition and it is up to you to respect the user's preference.

By default, view transitions are enabled for all pages, but you can set a different global default.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { // Disable view transitions globally, and opt-in on a per page basis viewTransition : false , }, } )

It is possible to override the default viewTransition value for a page by setting the viewTransition key in definePageMeta of the page:

pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { viewTransition : false , } ) </ script >

Overriding view transitions on a per-page basis will only have an effect if you have enabled the experimental.viewTransition option.

If you are also using Vue transitions like pageTransition and layoutTransition (see above) to achieve the same result as the new View Transitions API, then you may wish to disable Vue transitions if the user's browser supports the newer, native web API. You can do this by creating ~/middleware/disable-vue-transitions.global.ts with the following contents:

export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to ) => { if ( import . meta . server || ! document . startViewTransition ) { return } // Disable built-in Vue transitions to . meta . pageTransition = false to . meta . layoutTransition = false } )