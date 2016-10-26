Just like useSeoMeta , useServerSeoMeta composable lets you define your site's SEO meta tags as a flat object with full TypeScript support.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Seo Meta . Read more in

In most instances, the meta doesn't need to be reactive as robots will only scan the initial load. So we recommend using useServerSeoMeta as a performance-focused utility that will not do anything (or return a head object) on the client.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useServerSeoMeta ( { robots : ' index, follow ' , } ) </ script >

Parameters are exactly the same as with useSeoMeta