Just like
useSeoMeta,
useServerSeoMeta composable lets you define your site's SEO meta tags as a flat object with full TypeScript support.
In most instances, the meta doesn't need to be reactive as robots will only scan the initial load. So we recommend using
useServerSeoMeta as a performance-focused utility that will not do anything (or return a
head object) on the client.
<script setup lang="ts">
useServerSeoMeta({
robots: 'index, follow',
})
</script>
Parameters are exactly the same as with
useSeoMeta