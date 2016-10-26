useServerSeoMeta

Source
The useServerSeoMeta composable lets you define your site's SEO meta tags as a flat object with full TypeScript support.

Just like useSeoMeta, useServerSeoMeta composable lets you define your site's SEO meta tags as a flat object with full TypeScript support.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Seo Meta.

In most instances, the meta doesn't need to be reactive as robots will only scan the initial load. So we recommend using useServerSeoMeta as a performance-focused utility that will not do anything (or return a head object) on the client.

app/app.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
useServerSeoMeta({
  robots: 'index, follow',
})
</script>

Parameters are exactly the same as with useSeoMeta

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Seo Meta.