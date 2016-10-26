definePageMeta is a compiler macro that you can use to set metadata for your page components located in the
app/pages/ directory (unless set otherwise). This way you can set custom metadata for each static or dynamic route of your Nuxt application.
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
layout: 'default',
})
</script>
export function definePageMeta (meta: PageMeta): void
interface PageMeta {
validate?: ((route: RouteLocationNormalized) => boolean | Promise<boolean> | Partial<NuxtError> | Promise<Partial<NuxtError>>)
redirect?: RouteRecordRedirectOption
name?: string
path?: string
props?: RouteRecordRaw['props']
alias?: string | string[]
pageTransition?: boolean | TransitionProps
layoutTransition?: boolean | TransitionProps
viewTransition?: boolean | 'always'
key?: false | string | ((route: RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded) => string)
keepalive?: boolean | KeepAliveProps
layout?: false | LayoutKey | Ref<LayoutKey> | ComputedRef<LayoutKey>
middleware?: MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard | Array<MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard>
scrollToTop?: boolean | ((to: RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded, from: RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded) => boolean)
[key: string]: unknown
}
The example below demonstrates:
key can be a function that returns a value;
keepalive property makes sure that the
<modal> component is not cached when switching between multiple components;
pageType as a custom property:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
key: route => route.fullPath,
keepalive: {
exclude: ['modal'],
},
pageType: 'Checkout',
})
</script>
The example below shows how the middleware can be defined using a
function directly within the
definePageMeta or set as a
string that matches the middleware file name located in the
app/middleware/ directory:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
// define middleware as a function
middleware: [
function (to, from) {
const auth = useState('auth')
if (!auth.value.authenticated) {
return navigateTo('/login')
}
if (to.path !== '/checkout') {
return navigateTo('/checkout')
}
},
],
// ... or a string
middleware: 'auth',
// ... or multiple strings
middleware: ['auth', 'another-named-middleware'],
})
</script>
A custom regular expression is a good way to resolve conflicts between overlapping routes, for instance:
The two routes "/test-category" and "/1234-post" match both
[postId]-[postSlug].vue and
[categorySlug].vue page routes.
To make sure that we are only matching digits (
\d+) for
postId in the
[postId]-[postSlug] route, we can add the following to the
[postId]-[postSlug].vue page template:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
path: '/:postId(\\d+)-:postSlug',
})
</script>
For more examples see Vue Router's Matching Syntax.
You can define the layout that matches the layout's file name located (by default) in the
app/layouts/ directory. You can also disable the layout by setting the
layout to
false:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
// set custom layout
layout: 'admin',
// ... or disable a default layout
layout: false,
})
</script>