definePageMeta is a compiler macro that you can use to set metadata for your page components located in the app/pages/ directory (unless set otherwise). This way you can set custom metadata for each static or dynamic route of your Nuxt application.

app/pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : ' default ' , } ) </ script >

Signature export function definePageMeta ( meta : PageMeta ): void interface PageMeta { validate ?: ( ( route : RouteLocationNormalized ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > | Partial < NuxtError > | Promise < Partial < NuxtError >> ) redirect ?: RouteRecordRedirectOption name ?: string path ?: string props ?: RouteRecordRaw [ ' props ' ] alias ?: string | string [] pageTransition ?: boolean | TransitionProps layoutTransition ?: boolean | TransitionProps viewTransition ?: boolean | ' always ' key ?: false | string | ( ( route : RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded ) => string ) keepalive ?: boolean | KeepAliveProps layout ?: false | LayoutKey | Ref < LayoutKey > | ComputedRef < LayoutKey > middleware ?: MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard | Array < MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard > scrollToTop ?: boolean | ( ( to : RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded , from : RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded ) => boolean ) [key: string] : unknown }

Type : PageMeta

An object accepting the following page metadata:

name Type : string

You may define a name for this page's route. By default, name is generated based on path inside the app/pages/ directory.

path Type : string

You may define a custom regular expression if you have a more complex pattern than can be expressed with the file name.

props Type : RouteRecordRaw['props']

Allows accessing the route params as props passed to the page component.

alias Type : string | string[]

Aliases for the record. Allows defining extra paths that will behave like a copy of the record. Allows having paths shorthands like /users/:id and /u/:id . All alias and path values must share the same params.

keepalive Type : boolean | KeepAliveProps

Set to true when you want to preserve page state across route changes or use the KeepAliveProps for a fine-grained control.

key Type : false | string | ((route: RouteLocationNormalizedLoaded) => string)

Set key value when you need more control over when the <NuxtPage> component is re-rendered.

layout Type : false | LayoutKey | Ref<LayoutKey> | ComputedRef<LayoutKey>

Set a static or dynamic name of the layout for each route. This can be set to false in case the default layout needs to be disabled.

layoutTransition Type : boolean | TransitionProps

Set name of the transition to apply for current layout. You can also set this value to false to disable the layout transition.

middleware Type : MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard | Array<MiddlewareKey | NavigationGuard>

Define anonymous or named middleware directly within definePageMeta . Learn more about route middleware.

pageTransition Type : boolean | TransitionProps

Set name of the transition to apply for current page. You can also set this value to false to disable the page transition.

viewTransition Type : boolean | 'always'

Experimental feature, only available when enabled in your nuxt.config file

Enable/disable View Transitions for the current page. If set to true, Nuxt will not apply the transition if the users browser matches prefers-reduced-motion: reduce (recommended). If set to always , Nuxt will always apply the transition.

redirect Type : RouteRecordRedirectOption

Where to redirect if the route is directly matched. The redirection happens before any navigation guard and triggers a new navigation with the new target location.

validate Type : (route: RouteLocationNormalized) => boolean | Promise<boolean> | Partial<NuxtError> | Promise<Partial<NuxtError>>

Validate whether a given route can validly be rendered with this page. Return true if it is valid, or false if not. If another match can't be found, this will mean a 404. You can also directly return an object with statusCode / statusMessage to respond immediately with an error (other matches will not be checked).

scrollToTop Type : boolean | (to: RouteLocationNormalized, from: RouteLocationNormalized) => boolean

Tell Nuxt to scroll to the top before rendering the page or not. If you want to overwrite the default scroll behavior of Nuxt, you can do so in ~/router.options.ts (see custom routing) for more info.

[key: string] Type : any

Apart from the above properties, you can also set custom metadata. You may wish to do so in a type-safe way by augmenting the type of the meta object.

The example below demonstrates:

how key can be a function that returns a value;

can be a function that returns a value; how keepalive property makes sure that the <modal> component is not cached when switching between multiple components;

property makes sure that the component is not cached when switching between multiple components; adding pageType as a custom property:

app/pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { key : route => route . fullPath , keepalive : { exclude : [ ' modal ' ] , }, pageType : ' Checkout ' , } ) </ script >

The example below shows how the middleware can be defined using a function directly within the definePageMeta or set as a string that matches the middleware file name located in the app/middleware/ directory:

app/pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { // define middleware as a function middleware : [ function ( to , from ) { const auth = useState ( ' auth ' ) if ( ! auth . value . authenticated ) { return navigateTo ( ' /login ' ) } if ( to . path !== ' /checkout ' ) { return navigateTo ( ' /checkout ' ) } }, ] , // ... or a string middleware : ' auth ' , // ... or multiple strings middleware : [ ' auth ' , ' another-named-middleware ' ] , } ) </ script >

A custom regular expression is a good way to resolve conflicts between overlapping routes, for instance:

The two routes "/test-category" and "/1234-post" match both [postId]-[postSlug].vue and [categorySlug].vue page routes.

To make sure that we are only matching digits ( \d+ ) for postId in the [postId]-[postSlug] route, we can add the following to the [postId]-[postSlug].vue page template:

app/pages/[postId]-[postSlug].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { path : ' /:postId( \\ d+)-:postSlug ' , } ) </ script >

For more examples see Vue Router's Matching Syntax .

You can define the layout that matches the layout's file name located (by default) in the app/layouts/ directory. You can also disable the layout by setting the layout to false :