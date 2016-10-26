Components are the building blocks of your Nuxt application. They are reusable Vue instances that can be used to create a user interface. In Nuxt, components from the components directory are automatically imported by default. However, if you need to import components from an alternative directory or wish to selectively import them as needed,
@nuxt/kit provides the
addComponentsDir and
addComponent methods. These utils allow you to customize the component configuration to better suit your needs.
addComponentsDir
Register a directory to be scanned for components and imported only when used. Keep in mind, that this does not register components globally, until you specify
global: true option.
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: {
name: '@nuxt/ui',
configKey: 'ui',
},
setup () {
addComponentsDir({
path: resolve('./runtime/components'),
prefix: 'U',
pathPrefix: false,
})
},
})
function addComponentsDir (dir: ComponentsDir, opts: { prepend?: boolean } = {}): void
dir An object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
path
string
true
|Path (absolute or relative) to the directory containing your components. You can use Nuxt aliases (~ or @) to refer to directories inside project or directly use an npm package path similar to require.
pattern
string | string[]
false
|Accept Pattern that will be run against specified path.
ignore
string[]
false
|Ignore patterns that will be run against specified path.
prefix
string
false
|Prefix all matched components with this string.
pathPrefix
boolean
false
|Prefix component name by its path.
prefetch
boolean
false
|These properties (prefetch/preload) are used in production to configure how components with Lazy prefix are handled by webpack via its magic comments. Learn more on webpack documentation
preload
boolean
false
|These properties (prefetch/preload) are used in production to configure how components with Lazy prefix are handled by webpack via its magic comments. Learn more on webpack documentation
isAsync
boolean
false
|This flag indicates, component should be loaded async (with a separate chunk) regardless of using Lazy prefix or not.
extendComponent
(component: Component) => Promise<Component | void> | (Component | void)
false
|A function that will be called for each component found in the directory. It accepts a component object and should return a component object or a promise that resolves to a component object.
global
boolean
false
|If enabled, registers components to be globally available.
island
boolean
false
|If enabled, registers components as islands. You can read more about islands in
<NuxtIsland/> component description.
watch
boolean
false
|Watch specified path for changes, including file additions and file deletions.
extensions
string[]
false
|Extensions supported by Nuxt builder.
transpile
'auto' | boolean
false
|Transpile specified path using build.transpile. If set to
'auto', it will set
transpile: true if
node_modules/ is in path.
opts
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the directory will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().
addComponent
Register a component to be automatically imported.
import { addComponent, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: {
name: '@nuxt/image',
configKey: 'image',
},
setup () {
const resolver = createResolver(import.meta.url)
addComponent({
name: 'NuxtImg',
filePath: resolver.resolve('./runtime/components/NuxtImg.vue'),
})
addComponent({
name: 'NuxtPicture',
filePath: resolver.resolve('./runtime/components/NuxtPicture.vue'),
})
},
})
function addComponent (options: AddComponentOptions): void
options: An object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
true
|Component name.
filePath
string
true
|Path to the component.
declarationPath
string
false
|Path to component's declaration file. It is used to generate components' type templates; if not provided,
filePath is used instead.
pascalName
string
false
|Pascal case component name. If not provided, it will be generated from the component name.
kebabName
string
false
|Kebab case component name. If not provided, it will be generated from the component name.
export
string
false
|Specify named or default export. If not provided, it will be set to
'default'.
shortPath
string
false
|Short path to the component. If not provided, it will be generated from the component path.
chunkName
string
false
|Chunk name for the component. If not provided, it will be generated from the component name.
prefetch
boolean
false
|These properties (prefetch/preload) are used in production to configure how components with Lazy prefix are handled by webpack via its magic comments. Learn more on webpack documentation
preload
boolean
false
|These properties (prefetch/preload) are used in production to configure how components with Lazy prefix are handled by webpack via its magic comments. Learn more on webpack documentation
global
boolean
false
|If enabled, registers component to be globally available.
island
boolean
false
|If enabled, registers component as island. You can read more about islands in
<NuxtIsland/> component description.
mode
'client' | 'server' | 'all'
false
|This options indicates if component should render on client, server or both. By default, it will render on both client and server.
priority
number
false
|Priority of the component, if multiple components have the same name, the one with the highest priority will be used.
If you want to auto-import a component from an npm package, and the component is a named export (rather than the default), you can use the
export option to specify it.
import { addComponent, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
// import { MyComponent as MyAutoImportedComponent } from 'my-npm-package'
addComponent({
name: 'MyAutoImportedComponent',
export: 'MyComponent',
filePath: 'my-npm-package',
})
},
})