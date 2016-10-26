The
useHeadSafe composable is a wrapper around the
useHead composable that restricts the input to only allow safe values. This is the recommended way to manage head data when working with user input, as it prevents XSS attacks by sanitizing potentially dangerous attributes.
useHeadSafe, potentially dangerous attributes like
innerHTML in scripts or
http-equiv in meta tags are automatically stripped out to prevent XSS attacks. Use this composable whenever you're working with user-generated content.
export function useHeadSafe (input: MaybeComputedRef<HeadSafe>): void
The following attributes are whitelisted for each head element type:
const WhitelistAttributes = {
htmlAttrs: ['class', 'style', 'lang', 'dir'],
bodyAttrs: ['class', 'style'],
meta: ['name', 'property', 'charset', 'content', 'media'],
noscript: ['textContent'],
style: ['media', 'textContent', 'nonce', 'title', 'blocking'],
script: ['type', 'textContent', 'nonce', 'blocking'],
link: ['color', 'crossorigin', 'fetchpriority', 'href', 'hreflang', 'imagesrcset', 'imagesizes', 'integrity', 'media', 'referrerpolicy', 'rel', 'sizes', 'type'],
}
See @unhead/vue for more detailed types.
input: A
MaybeComputedRef<HeadSafe> object containing head data. You can pass all the same values as
useHead, but only safe attributes will be rendered.
This composable does not return any value.
<script setup lang="ts">
// User-generated content that might contain malicious code
const userBio = ref('<script>alert("xss")<' + '/script>')
useHeadSafe({
title: `User Profile`,
meta: [
{
name: 'description',
content: userBio.value, // Safely sanitized
},
],
})
</script>