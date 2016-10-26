Nuxt Directory Structure

Nuxt applications have a specific directory structure that is used to organize the code. This structure is designed to be easy to understand and to be used in a consistent way.

The root directory of a Nuxt application is the directory that contains the nuxt.config.ts file. This file is used to configure the Nuxt application.

The app/ directory is the main directory of the Nuxt application. It contains the following subdirectories:

assets/ : website's assets that the build tool (Vite or webpack) will process

: website's assets that the build tool (Vite or webpack) will process components/ : Vue components of the application

: Vue components of the application composables/ : add your Vue composables

: add your Vue composables layouts/ : Vue components that wrap around your pages and avoid re-rendering between pages

: Vue components that wrap around your pages and avoid re-rendering between pages middleware/ : run code before navigating to a particular route

: run code before navigating to a particular route pages/ : file-based routing to create routes within your web application

: file-based routing to create routes within your web application plugins/ : use Vue plugins and more at the creation of your Nuxt application

: use Vue plugins and more at the creation of your Nuxt application utils/ : add functions throughout your application that can be used in your components, composables, and pages.

This directory also includes specific files:

app.config.ts : a reactive configuration within your application

: a reactive configuration within your application app.vue : the root component of your Nuxt application

: the root component of your Nuxt application error.vue : the error page of your Nuxt application

The public/ directory is the directory that contains the public files of the Nuxt application. Files contained within this directory are served at the root and are not modified by the build process.

This is suitable for files that have to keep their names (e.g. robots.txt ) or likely won't change (e.g. favicon.ico ).

The server/ directory is the directory that contains the server-side code of the Nuxt application. It contains the following subdirectories:

api/ : contains the API routes of the application.

: contains the API routes of the application. routes/ : contains the server routes of the application (e.g. dynamic /sitemap.xml ).

: contains the server routes of the application (e.g. dynamic ). middleware/ : run code before a server route is processed

: run code before a server route is processed plugins/ : use plugins and more at the creation of the Nuxt server

: use plugins and more at the creation of the Nuxt server utils/ : add functions throughout your application that can be used in your server code.

The shared/ directory is the directory that contains the shared code of the Nuxt application and Nuxt server. This code can be used in both the Vue app and the Nitro server.

The content/ directory is enabled by the Nuxt Content module. It is used to create a file-based CMS for your application using Markdown files.

The modules/ directory is the directory that contains the local modules of the Nuxt application. Modules are used to extend the functionality of the Nuxt application.