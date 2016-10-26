useRouteAnnouncer

This composable is available in Nuxt v3.12+.

A composable which observes the page title changes and updates the announcer message accordingly. Used by <NuxtRouteAnnouncer> and controllable. It hooks into Unhead's dom:rendered to read the page's title and set it as the announcer message.

politeness : Sets the urgency for screen reader announcements: off (disable the announcement), polite (waits for silence), or assertive (interrupts immediately). (default polite ).

type : Ref<string>

: description: The message to announce

type : Ref<string>

: description: Screen reader announcement urgency level off , polite , or assertive

Sets the message to announce with its urgency level.

Sets the message with politeness = "polite"

Sets the message with politeness = "assertive"