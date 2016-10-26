A composable which observes the page title changes and updates the announcer message accordingly. Used by
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer> and controllable.
It hooks into Unhead's
dom:rendered to read the page's title and set it as the announcer message.
politeness: Sets the urgency for screen reader announcements:
off (disable the announcement),
polite (waits for silence), or
assertive (interrupts immediately). (default
polite).
message
Ref<string>
politeness
Ref<string>
off,
polite, or
assertive
set(message, politeness = "polite")
Sets the message to announce with its urgency level.
polite(message)
Sets the message with
politeness = "polite"
assertive(message)
Sets the message with
politeness = "assertive"
<script setup lang="ts">
const { message, politeness, set, polite, assertive } = useRouteAnnouncer({
politeness: 'assertive',
})
</script>