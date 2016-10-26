Layouts is used to be a wrapper around your pages. It can be used to wrap your pages with common components, for example, a header and a footer. Layouts can be registered using addLayout utility.

Register template as layout and add it to the layouts.

In Nuxt 2 error layout can also be registered using this utility. In Nuxt 3+ error layout error.vue page in project root. In Nuxt 2layout can also be registered using this utility. In Nuxt 3+layout replaced withpage in project root.

import { addLayout , createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const { resolve } = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) addLayout ( { src : resolve ( ' templates/custom-layout.ts ' ) , filename : ' custom-layout.ts ' , }, ' custom ' ) }, } )

function addLayout ( layout : NuxtTemplate | string , name : string ): void

layout : A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description src string false Path to the template. If src is not provided, getContents must be provided instead. filename string false Filename of the template. If filename is not provided, it will be generated from the src path. In this case, the src option is required. dst string false Path to the destination file. If dst is not provided, it will be generated from the filename path and nuxt buildDir option. options Record < string , any > false Options to pass to the template. getContents ( data ) => string | Promise < string > false A function that will be called with the options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If src is provided, this function will be ignored. write boolean false If set to true , the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem.

name : The name to register the layout under (e.g., default , custom , etc.).

This will register a layout named custom that wraps pages with a header and footer.

import { addLayout , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addLayout ( { write : true , filename : ' my-layout.vue ' , getContents : () => ` <template> <div> <header>My Header</header> <slot /> <footer>My Footer</footer> </div> </template> ` , }, ' custom ' ) }, } )

You can then use this layout in your pages:

app/pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : ' custom ' , } ) </ script > < template > < div > About Page </ div > </ template >