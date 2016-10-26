Layouts is used to be a wrapper around your pages. It can be used to wrap your pages with common components, for example, a header and a footer. Layouts can be registered using
addLayout utility.
addLayout
Register template as layout and add it to the layouts.
error layout can also be registered using this utility. In Nuxt 3+
error layout replaced with
error.vue page in project root.
import { addLayout, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
const { resolve } = createResolver(import.meta.url)
addLayout({
src: resolve('templates/custom-layout.ts'),
filename: 'custom-layout.ts',
}, 'custom')
},
})
function addLayout (layout: NuxtTemplate | string, name: string): void
layout: A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with
src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
string
false
|Path to the template. If
src is not provided,
getContents must be provided instead.
filename
string
false
|Filename of the template. If
filename is not provided, it will be generated from the
src path. In this case, the
src option is required.
dst
string
false
|Path to the destination file. If
dst is not provided, it will be generated from the
filename path and nuxt
buildDir option.
options
Record<string, any>
false
|Options to pass to the template.
getContents
(data) => string | Promise<string>
false
|A function that will be called with the
options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If
src is provided, this function will be ignored.
write
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem.
name: The name to register the layout under (e.g.,
default,
custom, etc.).
This will register a layout named
custom that wraps pages with a header and footer.
import { addLayout, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addLayout({
write: true,
filename: 'my-layout.vue',
getContents: () => `<template>
<div>
<header>My Header</header>
<slot />
<footer>My Footer</footer>
</div>
</template>`,
}, 'custom')
},
})
You can then use this layout in your pages:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
layout: 'custom',
})
</script>
<template>
<div>About Page</div>
</template>
.vue files by
@vitejs/plugin-vue, you can work around this limitation by passing
write: true to the first argument of
addLayout.