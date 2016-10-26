This composable provides a convenient wrapper around
useAsyncData and
$fetch.
It automatically generates a key based on URL and fetch options, provides type hints for request url based on server routes, and infers API response type.
useFetch is a composable meant to be called directly in a setup function, plugin, or route middleware. It returns reactive composables and handles adding responses to the Nuxt payload so they can be passed from server to client without re-fetching the data on client side when the page hydrates.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, status, error, refresh, clear } = await useFetch('/api/modules', {
pick: ['title'],
})
</script>
data,
status, and
error are Vue refs, and they should be accessed with
.value when used within the
<script setup>, while
refresh/
execute and
clear are plain functions.
Using the
query option, you can add search parameters to your query. This option is extended from unjs/ofetch and is using unjs/ufo to create the URL. Objects are automatically stringified.
const param1 = ref('value1')
const { data, status, error, refresh } = await useFetch('/api/modules', {
query: { param1, param2: 'value2' },
})
The above example results in
https://api.nuxt.com/modules?param1=value1¶m2=value2.
You can also use interceptors:
const { data, status, error, refresh, clear } = await useFetch('/api/auth/login', {
onRequest ({ request, options }) {
// Set the request headers
// note that this relies on ofetch >= 1.4.0 - you may need to refresh your lockfile
options.headers.set('Authorization', '...')
},
onRequestError ({ request, options, error }) {
// Handle the request errors
},
onResponse ({ request, response, options }) {
// Process the response data
localStorage.setItem('token', response._data.token)
},
onResponseError ({ request, response, options }) {
// Handle the response errors
},
})
You can use a computed ref or a plain ref as the URL, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when the URL changes:
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const id = computed(() => route.params.id)
// When the route changes and id updates, the data will be automatically refetched
const { data: post } = await useFetch(() => `/api/posts/${id.value}`)
</script>
When using
useFetch with the same URL and options in multiple components, they will share the same
data,
error and
status refs. This ensures consistency across components.
useFetch can be retrieved across your Nuxt application using
useNuxtData.
useFetch is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function
useFetch.
data variable destructured from a
useFetch returns a string and not a JSON parsed object then make sure your component doesn't include an import statement like
import { useFetch } from '@vueuse/core.
Fetch options can be provided as reactive, supporting
computed,
ref and computed getters. When a reactive fetch option is updated it will trigger a refetch using the updated resolved reactive value.
const searchQuery = ref('initial')
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/search', {
query: { q: searchQuery },
})
// triggers a refetch: /api/search?q=new%20search
searchQuery.value = 'new search'
If needed, you can opt out of this behavior using
watch: false:
const searchQuery = ref('initial')
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/search', {
query: { q: searchQuery },
watch: false,
})
// does not trigger a refetch
searchQuery.value = 'new search'
export function useFetch<DataT, ErrorT> (
url: string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | (() => string | Request),
options?: UseFetchOptions<DataT>,
): Promise<AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>>
type UseFetchOptions<DataT> = {
key?: MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
method?: MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
query?: MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams>
params?: MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams>
body?: MaybeRefOrGetter<RequestInit['body'] | Record<string, any>>
headers?: MaybeRefOrGetter<Record<string, string> | [key: string, value: string][] | Headers>
baseURL?: MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
server?: boolean
lazy?: boolean
immediate?: boolean
getCachedData?: (key: string, nuxtApp: NuxtApp, ctx: AsyncDataRequestContext) => DataT | undefined
deep?: boolean
dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
timeout?: number
default?: () => DataT
transform?: (input: DataT) => DataT | Promise<DataT>
pick?: string[]
$fetch?: typeof globalThis.$fetch
watch?: MultiWatchSources | false
timeout?: MaybeRefOrGetter<number>
}
type AsyncDataRequestContext = {
/** The reason for this data request */
cause: 'initial' | 'refresh:manual' | 'refresh:hook' | 'watch'
}
type AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> = {
data: Ref<DataT | undefined>
refresh: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
execute: (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
clear: () => void
error: Ref<ErrorT | undefined>
status: Ref<AsyncDataRequestStatus>
}
interface AsyncDataExecuteOptions {
dedupe?: 'cancel' | 'defer'
timeout?: number
signal?: AbortSignal
}
type AsyncDataRequestStatus = 'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'
URL (
string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | () => string | Request): The URL or request to fetch. Can be a string, a Request object, a Vue ref, or a function returning a string/Request. Supports reactivity for dynamic endpoints.
options (object): Configuration for the fetch request. Extends unjs/ofetch options and
AsyncDataOptions. All options can be a static value, a
ref, or a computed value.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
key
MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
|auto-gen
|Unique key for de-duplication. If not provided, generated from URL and options.
method
MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
'GET'
|HTTP request method.
query
MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams>
|-
|Query/search params to append to the URL. Alias:
params.
params
MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams>
|-
|Alias for
query.
body
MaybeRefOrGetter<RequestInit['body'] | Record<string, any>>
|-
|Request body. Objects are automatically stringified.
headers
MaybeRefOrGetter<Record<string, string> | [key, value][] | Headers>
|-
|Request headers.
baseURL
MaybeRefOrGetter<string>
|-
|Base URL for the request.
timeout
MaybeRefOrGetter<number>
|-
|Timeout in milliseconds to abort the request.
cache
boolean | string
|-
|Cache control. Boolean disables cache, or use Fetch API values:
default,
no-store, etc.
server
boolean
true
|Whether to fetch on the server.
lazy
boolean
false
|If true, resolves after route loads (does not block navigation).
immediate
boolean
true
|If false, prevents request from firing immediately.
default
() => DataT
|-
|Factory for default value of
data before async resolves.
timeout
number
|-
|A number in milliseconds to wait before timing out the request (defaults to
undefined, which means no timeout)
transform
(input: DataT) => DataT | Promise<DataT>
|-
|Function to transform the result after resolving.
getCachedData
(key, nuxtApp, ctx) => DataT | undefined
|-
|Function to return cached data. See below for default.
pick
string[]
|-
|Only pick specified keys from the result.
watch
MultiWatchSources | false
|-
|Array of reactive sources to watch and auto-refresh.
false disables watching.
deep
boolean
false
|Return data in a deep ref object.
dedupe
'cancel' | 'defer'
'cancel'
|Avoid fetching same key more than once at a time.
$fetch
typeof globalThis.$fetch
|-
|Custom $fetch implementation. See Custom useFetch in Nuxt
computed or
ref value. These will be watched and new requests made automatically with any new values if they are updated.
getCachedData default:
const getDefaultCachedData = (key, nuxtApp, ctx) => nuxtApp.isHydrating
? nuxtApp.payload.data[key]
: nuxtApp.static.data[key]
This only caches data when
experimental.payloadExtraction in
nuxt.config is enabled.
|Name
|Type
|Description
data
Ref<DataT | undefined>
|The result of the asynchronous fetch.
refresh
(opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
|Function to manually refresh the data. By default, Nuxt waits until a
refresh is finished before it can be executed again.
execute
(opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
|Alias for
refresh.
error
Ref<ErrorT | undefined>
|Error object if the data fetching failed.
status
Ref<'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'>
|Status of the data request. See below for possible values.
clear
() => void
|Resets
data to
undefined (or the value of
options.default() if provided),
error to
undefined, set
status to
idle, and cancels any pending requests.
idle: Request has not started (e.g.
{ immediate: false } or
{ server: false } on server render)
pending: Request is in progress
success: Request completed successfully
error: Request failed
server: false), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await
useFetch on client-side,
data will remain null within
<script setup>.