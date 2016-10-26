This composable provides a convenient wrapper around useAsyncData and $fetch . It automatically generates a key based on URL and fetch options, provides type hints for request url based on server routes, and infers API response type.

useFetch is a composable meant to be called directly in a setup function, plugin, or route middleware. It returns reactive composables and handles adding responses to the Nuxt payload so they can be passed from server to client without re-fetching the data on client side when the page hydrates.

app/pages/modules.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , status , error , refresh , clear } = await useFetch ( ' /api/modules ' , { pick : [ ' title ' ] , } ) </ script >

If you're using a custom useFetch wrapper, do not await it in the composable, as that can cause unexpected behavior. Please follow If you're using a custom useFetch wrapper, do not await it in the composable, as that can cause unexpected behavior. Please follow this recipe for more information on how to make a custom async data fetcher.

data , status , and error are Vue refs, and they should be accessed with .value when used within the <script setup> , while refresh / execute and clear are plain functions.

Using the query option, you can add search parameters to your query. This option is extended from unjs/ofetch and is using unjs/ufo to create the URL. Objects are automatically stringified.

const param1 = ref ( ' value1 ' ) const { data , status , error , refresh } = await useFetch ( ' /api/modules ' , { query : { param1 , param2 : ' value2 ' }, } )

The above example results in https://api.nuxt.com/modules?param1=value1¶m2=value2 .

You can also use interceptors :

const { data , status , error , refresh , clear } = await useFetch ( ' /api/auth/login ' , { onRequest ({ request , options }) { // Set the request headers // note that this relies on ofetch >= 1.4.0 - you may need to refresh your lockfile options . headers . set ( ' Authorization ' , ' ... ' ) }, onRequestError ({ request , options , error }) { // Handle the request errors }, onResponse ({ request , response , options }) { // Process the response data localStorage . setItem ( ' token ' , response . _data . token ) }, onResponseError ({ request , response , options }) { // Handle the response errors }, } )

You can use a computed ref or a plain ref as the URL, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when the URL changes:

app/pages/[id].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () const id = computed ( () => route . params . id) // When the route changes and id updates, the data will be automatically refetched const { data : post } = await useFetch ( () => ` /api/posts/ ${ id . value }` ) </ script >

When using useFetch with the same URL and options in multiple components, they will share the same data , error and status refs. This ensures consistency across components.

Keyed state created using useFetch can be retrieved across your Nuxt application using useNuxtData

useFetch is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useFetch .

If you encounter the data variable destructured from a useFetch returns a string and not a JSON parsed object then make sure your component doesn't include an import statement like import { useFetch } from '@vueuse/core .

Watch the video from Alexander Lichter to avoid using useFetch the wrong way

Read more in Docs > Getting Started > Data Fetching .

Fetch options can be provided as reactive, supporting computed , ref and computed getters . When a reactive fetch option is updated it will trigger a refetch using the updated resolved reactive value.

const searchQuery = ref ( ' initial ' ) const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/search ' , { query : { q : searchQuery }, } ) // triggers a refetch: /api/search?q=new%20search searchQuery . value = ' new search '

If needed, you can opt out of this behavior using watch: false :

const searchQuery = ref ( ' initial ' ) const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/search ' , { query : { q : searchQuery }, watch : false , } ) // does not trigger a refetch searchQuery . value = ' new search '

Signature export function useFetch < DataT , ErrorT > ( url : string | Request | Ref < string | Request > | ( () => string | Request ) , options ?: UseFetchOptions < DataT >, ): Promise < AsyncData < DataT , ErrorT >> type UseFetchOptions < DataT > = { key ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < string > method ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < string > query ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < SearchParams > params ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < SearchParams > body ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < RequestInit [ ' body ' ] | Record < string , any >> headers ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < Record < string , string > | [ key : string , value : string ][] | Headers > baseURL ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < string > server ?: boolean lazy ?: boolean immediate ?: boolean getCachedData ?: ( key : string , nuxtApp : NuxtApp , ctx : AsyncDataRequestContext ) => DataT | undefined deep ?: boolean dedupe ?: ' cancel ' | ' defer ' timeout ?: number default ?: () => DataT transform ?: ( input : DataT ) => DataT | Promise < DataT > pick ?: string [] $fetch ?: typeof globalThis . $fetch watch ?: MultiWatchSources | false timeout ?: MaybeRefOrGetter < number > } type AsyncDataRequestContext = { /** The reason for this data request */ cause : ' initial ' | ' refresh:manual ' | ' refresh:hook ' | ' watch ' } type AsyncData < DataT , ErrorT > = { data : Ref < DataT | undefined > refresh : ( opts ?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions ) => Promise < void > execute : ( opts ?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions ) => Promise < void > clear : () => void error : Ref < ErrorT | undefined > status : Ref < AsyncDataRequestStatus > } interface AsyncDataExecuteOptions { dedupe ?: ' cancel ' | ' defer ' timeout ?: number signal ?: AbortSignal } type AsyncDataRequestStatus = ' idle ' | ' pending ' | ' success ' | ' error '

URL ( string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | () => string | Request ): The URL or request to fetch. Can be a string, a Request object, a Vue ref, or a function returning a string/Request. Supports reactivity for dynamic endpoints.

( ): The URL or request to fetch. Can be a string, a Request object, a Vue ref, or a function returning a string/Request. Supports reactivity for dynamic endpoints. options (object): Configuration for the fetch request. Extends unjs/ofetch options and AsyncDataOptions . All options can be a static value, a ref , or a computed value.

Option Type Default Description key MaybeRefOrGetter<string> auto-gen Unique key for de-duplication. If not provided, generated from URL and options. method MaybeRefOrGetter<string> 'GET' HTTP request method. query MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams> - Query/search params to append to the URL. Alias: params . params MaybeRefOrGetter<SearchParams> - Alias for query . body MaybeRefOrGetter<RequestInit['body'] | Record<string, any>> - Request body. Objects are automatically stringified. headers MaybeRefOrGetter<Record<string, string> | [key, value][] | Headers> - Request headers. baseURL MaybeRefOrGetter<string> - Base URL for the request. timeout MaybeRefOrGetter<number> - Timeout in milliseconds to abort the request. cache boolean | string - Cache control. Boolean disables cache, or use Fetch API values: default , no-store , etc. server boolean true Whether to fetch on the server. lazy boolean false If true, resolves after route loads (does not block navigation). immediate boolean true If false, prevents request from firing immediately. default () => DataT - Factory for default value of data before async resolves. timeout number - A number in milliseconds to wait before timing out the request (defaults to undefined , which means no timeout) transform (input: DataT) => DataT | Promise<DataT> - Function to transform the result after resolving. getCachedData (key, nuxtApp, ctx) => DataT | undefined - Function to return cached data. See below for default. pick string[] - Only pick specified keys from the result. watch MultiWatchSources | false - Array of reactive sources to watch and auto-refresh. false disables watching. deep boolean false Return data in a deep ref object. dedupe 'cancel' | 'defer' 'cancel' Avoid fetching same key more than once at a time. $fetch typeof globalThis.$fetch - Custom $fetch implementation. See Custom useFetch in Nuxt

All fetch options can be given a computed or ref value. These will be watched and new requests made automatically with any new values if they are updated.

getCachedData default:

const getDefaultCachedData = ( key , nuxtApp , ctx ) => nuxtApp . isHydrating ? nuxtApp . payload . data[key] : nuxtApp . static . data[key]

This only caches data when experimental.payloadExtraction in nuxt.config is enabled.

Name Type Description data Ref<DataT | undefined> The result of the asynchronous fetch. refresh (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void> Function to manually refresh the data. By default, Nuxt waits until a refresh is finished before it can be executed again. execute (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void> Alias for refresh . error Ref<ErrorT | undefined> Error object if the data fetching failed. status Ref<'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'> Status of the data request. See below for possible values. clear () => void Resets data to undefined (or the value of options.default() if provided), error to undefined , set status to idle , and cancels any pending requests.

idle : Request has not started (e.g. { immediate: false } or { server: false } on server render)

: Request has not started (e.g. or on server render) pending : Request is in progress

: Request is in progress success : Request completed successfully

: Request completed successfully error : Request failed