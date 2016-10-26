abortNavigation

abortNavigation is a helper function that prevents navigation from taking place and throws an error if one is set as a parameter.
abortNavigation is only usable inside a route middleware handler.

Type

Signature
export function abortNavigation (err?: Error | string): false

Parameters

err

  • Type: Error | string
    Optional error to be thrown by abortNavigation.

Examples

The example below shows how you can use abortNavigation in a route middleware to prevent unauthorized route access:

app/middleware/auth.ts
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  const user = useState('user')

  if (!user.value.isAuthorized) {
    return abortNavigation()
  }

  if (to.path !== '/edit-post') {
    return navigateTo('/edit-post')
  }
})

err as a String

You can pass the error as a string:

app/middleware/auth.ts
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  const user = useState('user')

  if (!user.value.isAuthorized) {
    return abortNavigation('Insufficient permissions.')
  }
})

err as an Error Object

You can pass the error as an Error object, e.g. caught by the catch-block:

app/middleware/auth.ts
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  try {
    /* code that might throw an error */
  } catch (err) {
    return abortNavigation(err)
  }
})