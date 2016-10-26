abortNavigation is only usable inside a route middleware handler.
export function abortNavigation (err?: Error | string): false
err
Error |
string
abortNavigation.
The example below shows how you can use
abortNavigation in a route middleware to prevent unauthorized route access:
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
const user = useState('user')
if (!user.value.isAuthorized) {
return abortNavigation()
}
if (to.path !== '/edit-post') {
return navigateTo('/edit-post')
}
})
err as a String
You can pass the error as a string:
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
const user = useState('user')
if (!user.value.isAuthorized) {
return abortNavigation('Insufficient permissions.')
}
})
err as an Error Object
You can pass the error as an
Error object, e.g. caught by the
catch-block:
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
try {
/* code that might throw an error */
} catch (err) {
return abortNavigation(err)
}
})