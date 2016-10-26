abortNavigation is only usable inside a is only usable inside a route middleware handler

Signature export function abortNavigation ( err ?: Error | string ): false

Type: Error | string

Optional error to be thrown by abortNavigation .

The example below shows how you can use abortNavigation in a route middleware to prevent unauthorized route access:

app/middleware/auth.ts export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { const user = useState ( ' user ' ) if ( ! user . value . isAuthorized ) { return abortNavigation () } if ( to . path !== ' /edit-post ' ) { return navigateTo ( ' /edit-post ' ) } } )

You can pass the error as a string:

app/middleware/auth.ts export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { const user = useState ( ' user ' ) if ( ! user . value . isAuthorized ) { return abortNavigation ( ' Insufficient permissions. ' ) } } )

You can pass the error as an Error object, e.g. caught by the catch -block: