npx nuxt generate [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--preset] [--dotenv] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>]
The
generate command pre-renders every route of your application and stores the result in plain HTML files that you can deploy on any static hosting services. The command triggers the
nuxt build command with the
prerender argument set to
true
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--preset
|Nitro server preset
--dotenv
|Path to
.env file to load, relative to the root directory
--envName
|The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is
production when building, and
development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>
|Extend from a Nuxt layer