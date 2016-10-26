Terminal npx nuxt generate [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --preset ] [ --dotenv ] [ --envName ] [ -e, --extends =< layer-name >]

The generate command pre-renders every route of your application and stores the result in plain HTML files that you can deploy on any static hosting services. The command triggers the nuxt build command with the prerender argument set to true

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --preset Nitro server preset --dotenv Path to .env file to load, relative to the root directory --envName The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server) -e, --extends=<layer-name> Extend from a Nuxt layer