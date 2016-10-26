Nuxt Kit utilities can be used in Nuxt 3, Nuxt 2 with Bridge and even Nuxt 2 without Bridge. To make sure your module is compatible with all versions, you can use the
checkNuxtCompatibility,
assertNuxtCompatibility and
hasNuxtCompatibility functions. They will check if the current Nuxt version meets the constraints you provide. Also you can use
isNuxt2,
isNuxt3 and
getNuxtVersion functions for more granular checks.
checkNuxtCompatibility
Checks if constraints are met for the current Nuxt version. If not, returns an array of messages. Nuxt 2 version also checks for
bridge support.
import { checkNuxtCompatibility, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
async setup (_options, nuxt) {
const issues = await checkNuxtCompatibility({ nuxt: '^2.16.0' }, nuxt)
if (issues.length) {
console.warn('Nuxt compatibility issues found:\n' + issues.toString())
} else {
// do something
}
},
})
function checkNuxtCompatibility (constraints: NuxtCompatibility, nuxt?: Nuxt): Promise<NuxtCompatibilityIssues>
constraints: Version and builder constraints to check against. It accepts the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
nuxt
string
false
|Nuxt version in semver format. Versions may be defined in Node.js way, for example:
>=2.15.0 <3.0.0.
bridge
Record<string, string | false>
false
|Specifies version constraints or disables compatibility for specific Nuxt builders like
vite,
webpack, or
rspack. Use
false to disable.
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
assertNuxtCompatibility
Asserts that constraints are met for the current Nuxt version. If not, throws an error with the list of issues as string.
function assertNuxtCompatibility (constraints: NuxtCompatibility, nuxt?: Nuxt): Promise<true>
constraints: Version and builder constraints to check against. Refer to the constraints table in
checkNuxtCompatibility for details.
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
hasNuxtCompatibility
Checks if constraints are met for the current Nuxt version. Return
true if all constraints are met, otherwise returns
false. Nuxt 2 version also checks for
bridge support.
import { defineNuxtModule, hasNuxtCompatibility } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
async setup (_options, nuxt) {
const usingNewPostcss = await hasNuxtCompatibility({ nuxt: '^2.16.0' }, nuxt)
if (usingNewPostcss) {
// do something
} else {
// do something else
}
},
})
function hasNuxtCompatibility (constraints: NuxtCompatibility, nuxt?: Nuxt): Promise<boolean>
constraints: Version and builder constraints to check against. Refer to the constraints table in
checkNuxtCompatibility for details.
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
isNuxtMajorVersion
Check if current Nuxt instance is of specified major version
import { defineNuxtModule, isNuxtMajorVersion } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
if (isNuxtMajorVersion(3)) {
// do something for Nuxt 3
} else {
// do something else for other versions
}
},
})
function isNuxtMajorVersion (major: number, nuxt?: Nuxt): boolean
major: Major version to check against.
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
isNuxt3
Checks if the current Nuxt version is 3.x.
isNuxtMajorVersion(2, nuxt) instead. This may be removed in @nuxt/kit v5 or a future major version.
function isNuxt3 (nuxt?: Nuxt): boolean
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
isNuxt2
Checks if the current Nuxt version is 2.x.
isNuxtMajorVersion(2, nuxt) instead. This may be removed in @nuxt/kit v5 or a future major version.
function isNuxt2 (nuxt?: Nuxt): boolean
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
getNuxtVersion
Returns the current Nuxt version.
function getNuxtVersion (nuxt?: Nuxt): string
nuxt: Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
