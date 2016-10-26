Some features of Nuxt are available on an opt-in basis, or can be disabled based on your needs.

Stream server logs to the client as you are developing. These logs can be handled in the dev:ssr-logs hook.

By default, this is enabled in development (when test mode is not active).

If set to silent , the logs will not be printed to the browser console.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { features : { devLogs : true , }, } )

Inlines styles when rendering HTML. This is currently available only when using Vite.

You can also pass a function that receives the path of a Vue component and returns a boolean indicating whether to inline the styles for that component.

It defaults to (id) => id.includes('.vue') .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { features : { inlineStyles : false , // or a function to determine inlining }, } )

Turn off rendering of Nuxt scripts and JavaScript resource hints. Can also be configured granularly within routeRules .

You can also disable scripts more granularly within routeRules .

If set to 'production' or true , JavaScript will be disabled in production mode only. If set to 'all', JavaScript will be disabled in both development and production modes.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { features : { noScripts : true , // or 'production' | 'all' | false }, } )

There is also a future namespace for early opting-in to new features that will become default in a future (possibly major) version of the framework.

This enables early access to Nuxt features or flags.

Setting compatibilityVersion to 5 changes defaults throughout your Nuxt configuration to opt in to Nuxt v5 behaviour, including enabling the Vite Environment API.

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { future : { compatibilityVersion : 5 , }, } )

This enables early access to the experimental multi-app support. You can follow the tracker issue #21635 to see the progress of multi-app support in Nuxt.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { future : { multiApp : true , }, } )

This enables 'Bundler' module resolution mode for TypeScript, which is the recommended setting for frameworks like Nuxt and Vite .

It improves type support when using modern libraries with exports .

See the original TypeScript pull request .

You can set it to false to use the legacy 'Node' mode, which is the default for TypeScript.