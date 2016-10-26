Nuxt provides the <NuxtClientFallback> component to render its content on the client if any of its children trigger an error in SSR.

This component is experimental and in order to use it you must enable the experimental.clientFallback option in your nuxt.config . This component is experimental and in order to use it you must enable theoption in your

app/pages/example.vue < template > < div > < Sidebar /> <!-- this component will be rendered on client-side --> < NuxtClientFallback fallback-tag = " span " > < Comments /> < BrokeInSSR /> </ NuxtClientFallback > </ div > </ template >

@ssr-error : Event emitted when a child triggers an error in SSR. Note that this will only be triggered on the server. < template > < NuxtClientFallback @ssr-error = " logSomeError " > <!-- ... --> </ NuxtClientFallback > </ template >

placeholderTag | fallbackTag : Specify a fallback tag to be rendered if the slot fails to render on the server. type : string default : div

| : Specify a fallback tag to be rendered if the slot fails to render on the server. placeholder | fallback : Specify fallback content to be rendered if the slot fails to render. type : string

| : Specify fallback content to be rendered if the slot fails to render. keepFallback : Keep the fallback content if it failed to render server-side. type : boolean default : false

: Keep the fallback content if it failed to render server-side.

< template > <!-- render <span>Hello world</span> server-side if the default slot fails to render --> < NuxtClientFallback fallback-tag = " span " fallback = " Hello world " > < BrokeInSSR /> </ NuxtClientFallback > </ template >

#fallback : specify content to be displayed server-side if the slot fails to render.