Nuxt provides the
<NuxtClientFallback> component to render its content on the client if any of its children trigger an error in SSR.
experimental.clientFallback option in your
nuxt.config.
<template>
<div>
<Sidebar />
<!-- this component will be rendered on client-side -->
<NuxtClientFallback fallback-tag="span">
<Comments />
<BrokeInSSR />
</NuxtClientFallback>
</div>
</template>
@ssr-error: Event emitted when a child triggers an error in SSR. Note that this will only be triggered on the server.
<template>
<NuxtClientFallback @ssr-error="logSomeError">
<!-- ... -->
</NuxtClientFallback>
</template>
placeholderTag |
fallbackTag: Specify a fallback tag to be rendered if the slot fails to render on the server.
string
div
placeholder |
fallback: Specify fallback content to be rendered if the slot fails to render.
string
keepFallback: Keep the fallback content if it failed to render server-side.
boolean
false
<template>
<!-- render <span>Hello world</span> server-side if the default slot fails to render -->
<NuxtClientFallback
fallback-tag="span"
fallback="Hello world"
>
<BrokeInSSR />
</NuxtClientFallback>
</template>
#fallback: specify content to be displayed server-side if the slot fails to render.
<template>
<NuxtClientFallback>
<!-- ... -->
<template #fallback>
<!-- this will be rendered on server side if the default slot fails to render in ssr -->
<p>Hello world</p>
</template>
</NuxtClientFallback>
</template>