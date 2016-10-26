<NuxtPage> is a built-in component that comes with Nuxt. It lets you display top-level or nested pages located in the
app/pages/ directory.
<NuxtPage> is a wrapper around
<RouterView> from Vue Router. It should be used instead of
<RouterView> because the former takes additional care of internal states. Otherwise,
useRoute() may return incorrect paths.
<NuxtPage> includes the following components:
<template>
<RouterView v-slot="{ Component }">
<!-- Optional, when using transitions -->
<Transition>
<!-- Optional, when using keep-alive -->
<KeepAlive>
<Suspense>
<component :is="Component" />
</Suspense>
</KeepAlive>
</Transition>
</RouterView>
</template>
By default, Nuxt does not enable
<Transition> and
<KeepAlive>. You can enable them in the nuxt.config file or by setting the
transition and
keepalive properties on
<NuxtPage>. If you want to define a specific page, you can set it in
definePageMeta in the page component.
<Transition> in your page component, ensure that the page has a single root element.
Since
<NuxtPage> uses
<Suspense> under the hood, the component lifecycle behavior during page changes differs from that of a typical Vue application.
In a typical Vue application, a new page component is mounted only after the previous one has been fully unmounted. However, in Nuxt, due to how Vue
<Suspense> is implemented, the new page component is mounted before the previous one is unmounted.
name: tells
<RouterView> to render the component with the corresponding name in the matched route record's components option.
string
route: route location that has all of its components resolved.
RouteLocationNormalized
pageKey: control when the
NuxtPage component is re-rendered.
string or
function
transition: define global transitions for all pages rendered with the
NuxtPage component.
boolean or
TransitionProps
keepalive: control state preservation of pages rendered with the
NuxtPage component.
boolean or
KeepAliveProps
name and
route by scanning and rendering all Vue component files found in the
/pages directory.
For example, if you pass a key that never changes, the
<NuxtPage> component will be rendered only once - when it is first mounted.
<template>
<NuxtPage page-key="static" />
</template>
You can also use a dynamic key based on the current route:
<NuxtPage :page-key="route => route.fullPath" />
$route object here as it can cause problems with how
<NuxtPage> renders pages with
<Suspense>.
Alternatively,
pageKey can be passed as a
key value via
definePageMeta from the
<script> section of your Vue component in the
/pages directory.
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
key: route => route.fullPath,
})
</script>
To get the
ref of a page component, access it through
ref.value.pageRef
<script setup lang="ts">
const page = ref()
function logFoo () {
page.value.pageRef.foo()
}
</script>
<template>
<NuxtPage ref="page" />
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const foo = () => {
console.log('foo method called')
}
defineExpose({
foo,
})
</script>
<NuxtPage> also accepts custom props that you may need to pass further down the hierarchy.
For example, in the below example, the value of
foobar will be passed to the
NuxtPage component and then to the page components.
<template>
<NuxtPage :foobar="123" />
</template>
We can access the
foobar prop in the page component:
<script setup lang="ts">
const props = defineProps<{ foobar: number }>()
console.log(props.foobar) // Outputs: 123
If you have not defined the prop with
defineProps, any props passed down to
NuxtPage can still be accessed directly from the page
attrs:
<script setup lang="ts">
const attrs = useAttrs()
console.log(attrs.foobar) // Outputs: 123
</script>