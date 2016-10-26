You can use built-in useRequestHeaders composable to access the incoming request headers within your pages, components, and plugins.

// Get all request headers const headers = useRequestHeaders () // Get only cookie request header const { cookie } = useRequestHeaders ([ ' cookie ' ])

In the browser, useRequestHeaders will return an empty object.

We can use useRequestHeaders to access and proxy the initial request's authorization header to any future internal requests during SSR.

The example below adds the authorization request header to an isomorphic $fetch call.