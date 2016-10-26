You can use built-in
useRequestHeaders composable to access the incoming request headers within your pages, components, and plugins.
// Get all request headers
const headers = useRequestHeaders()
// Get only cookie request header
const { cookie } = useRequestHeaders(['cookie'])
useRequestHeaders will return an empty object.
We can use
useRequestHeaders to access and proxy the initial request's
authorization header to any future internal requests during SSR.
The example below adds the
authorization request header to an isomorphic
$fetch call.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/confidential', {
headers: useRequestHeaders(['authorization']),
})
</script>