This component is available in Nuxt v3.12+.

Add <NuxtRouteAnnouncer/> in your app.vue or app/layouts/ to enhance accessibility by informing assistive technologies about page title changes. This ensures that navigational changes are announced to users relying on screen readers.

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtRouteAnnouncer /> < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

You can pass custom HTML or components through the route announcer's default slot.

< template > < NuxtRouteAnnouncer > < template # default = " { message } " > < p > {{ message }} was loaded. </ p > </ template > </ NuxtRouteAnnouncer > </ template >

atomic : Controls if screen readers only announce changes or the entire content. Set to true for full content readouts on updates, false for changes only. (default false )

politeness : Sets the urgency for screen reader announcements: off (disable the announcement), polite (waits for silence), or assertive (interrupts immediately). (default polite )



