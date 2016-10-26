Add
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer/> in your
app.vue or
app/layouts/ to enhance accessibility by informing assistive technologies about page title changes. This ensures that navigational changes are announced to users relying on screen readers.
<template>
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer />
<NuxtLayout>
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
You can pass custom HTML or components through the route announcer's default slot.
<template>
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer>
<template #default="{ message }">
<p>{{ message }} was loaded.</p>
</template>
</NuxtRouteAnnouncer>
</template>
atomic: Controls if screen readers only announce changes or the entire content. Set to true for full content readouts on updates, false for changes only. (default
false)
politeness: Sets the urgency for screen reader announcements:
off (disable the announcement),
polite (waits for silence), or
assertive (interrupts immediately). (default
polite)
useRouteAnnouncer composable, which allows you to set a custom announcement message.