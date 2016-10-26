Installation

If you just want to play around with Nuxt in your browser without setting up a project, you can use one of our online sandboxes:
Or follow the steps below to set up a new Nuxt project on your computer.
20.x or newer (but we recommend the active LTS release)
localhost:3000 for local dev server on Windows, use
127.0.0.1 for much faster loading experience on browsers.
Open a terminal (if you're using Visual Studio Code, you can open an integrated terminal) and use the following command to create a new starter project:
npm create nuxt@latest <project-name>
yarn create nuxt@latest <project-name>
pnpm create nuxt@latest <project-name>
bun create nuxt@latest <project-name>
deno -A npm:create-nuxt@latest <project-name>
Open your project folder in Visual Studio Code:
code <project-name>
Or change directory into your new project from your terminal:
cd <project-name>
Now you'll be able to start your Nuxt app in development mode:
npm run dev -- -o
yarn dev --open
pnpm dev -o
bun run dev -o
# To use the Bun runtime during development
# bun --bun run dev -o
deno run dev -o
Now that you've created your Nuxt project, you are ready to start building your application.