Installation

If you just want to play around with Nuxt in your browser without setting up a project, you can use one of our online sandboxes:

Or follow the steps below to set up a new Nuxt project on your computer.

Additional notes for an optimal setup: Node.js : Make sure to use an even numbered version (20, 22, etc.)

: Make sure to use an even numbered version (20, 22, etc.) Nuxtr : Install the community-developed Nuxtr extension

: Install the community-developed Nuxtr extension WSL : If you are using Windows and experience slow HMR, you may want to try using WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) which may solve some performance issues.

: If you are using Windows and experience slow HMR, you may want to try using WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) which may solve some performance issues. Windows slow DNS resolution: Instead of using localhost:3000 for local dev server on Windows, use 127.0.0.1 for much faster loading experience on browsers.

Open a terminal (if you're using Visual Studio Code , you can open an integrated terminal ) and use the following command to create a new starter project:

npm yarn pnpm bun deno npm create nuxt@latest < project-nam e > yarn create nuxt@latest < project-nam e > pnpm create nuxt@latest < project-nam e > bun create nuxt@latest < project-nam e > deno -A npm:create-nuxt@latest < project-nam e >

Alternatively, you can find other starters or themes by opening nuxt.new and following the instructions there.

Open your project folder in Visual Studio Code:

Terminal code < project-nam e >

Or change directory into your new project from your terminal:

cd < project-nam e >

Now you'll be able to start your Nuxt app in development mode:

npm yarn pnpm bun deno npm run dev -- -o yarn dev --open pnpm dev -o bun run dev -o # To use the Bun runtime during development # bun --bun run dev -o deno run dev -o

Well done! A browser window should automatically open for http://localhost:3000

Now that you've created your Nuxt project, you are ready to start building your application.