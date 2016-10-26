nuxt preview

The preview command starts a server to preview your application after the build command.
Terminal
npx nuxt preview [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>] [-p, --port] [--dotenv]

The preview command starts a server to preview your Nuxt application after running the build command. The start command is an alias for preview. When running your application in production refer to the Deployment section.

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
--envNameThe environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>Extend from a Nuxt layer
-p, --portPort to listen on (use PORT environment variable to override)
--dotenvPath to .env file to load, relative to the root directory

This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production. To override, define NODE_ENV in a .env file or as command-line argument.

For convenience, in preview mode, your .env file will be loaded into process.env. (However, in production you will need to ensure your environment variables are set yourself. For example, with Node.js 20+ you could do this by running node --env-file .env .output/server/index.mjs to start your server.)