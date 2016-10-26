npx nuxt preview [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>] [-p, --port] [--dotenv]
The
preview command starts a server to preview your Nuxt application after running the
build command. The
start command is an alias for
preview. When running your application in production refer to the Deployment section.
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--envName
|The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is
production when building, and
development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>
|Extend from a Nuxt layer
-p, --port
|Port to listen on (use
PORT environment variable to override)
--dotenv
|Path to
.env file to load, relative to the root directory
This command sets
process.env.NODE_ENV to
production. To override, define
NODE_ENV in a
.env file or as command-line argument.
.env file will be loaded into
process.env. (However, in production you will need to ensure your environment variables are set yourself. For example, with Node.js 20+ you could do this by running
node --env-file .env .output/server/index.mjs to start your server.)