Terminal npx nuxt preview [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --envName ] [ -e, --extends =< layer-name >] [ -p, --port ] [ --dotenv ]

The preview command starts a server to preview your Nuxt application after running the build command. The start command is an alias for preview . When running your application in production refer to the Deployment section.

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --envName The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server) -e, --extends=<layer-name> Extend from a Nuxt layer -p, --port Port to listen on (use PORT environment variable to override) --dotenv Path to .env file to load, relative to the root directory

This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production . To override, define NODE_ENV in a .env file or as command-line argument.