setResponseStatus

setResponseStatus sets the statusCode (and optionally the statusMessage) of the response.

setResponseStatus sets the statusCode (and optionally the statusMessage) of the response.

setResponseStatus can only be called in the Nuxt context.
const event = useRequestEvent()

// event will be undefined in the browser
if (event) {
  // Set the status code to 404 for a custom 404 page
  setResponseStatus(event, 404)

  // Set the status message as well
  setResponseStatus(event, 404, 'Page Not Found')
}
In the browser, setResponseStatus will have no effect.
