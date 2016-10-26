Nuxt provides composables and utilities for first-class server-side-rendering support.

setResponseStatus sets the statusCode (and optionally the statusMessage) of the response.

setResponseStatus can only be called in the can only be called in the Nuxt context

const event = useRequestEvent () // event will be undefined in the browser if (event) { // Set the status code to 404 for a custom 404 page setResponseStatus ( event , 404 ) // Set the status message as well setResponseStatus ( event , 404 , ' Page Not Found ' ) }

In the browser, setResponseStatus will have no effect.