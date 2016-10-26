nuxt analyze

Analyze the production bundle or your Nuxt application.
npx nuxt analyze [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dotenv] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>] [--name=<name>] [--no-serve]

The analyze command builds Nuxt and analyzes the production bundle (experimental).

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
--dotenvPath to .env file to load, relative to the root directory
-e, --extends=<layer-name>Extend from a Nuxt layer
--name=<name>defaultName of the analysis
--no-serveSkip serving the analysis results
This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production.