npx nuxt analyze [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dotenv] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>] [--name=<name>] [--no-serve]
The
analyze command builds Nuxt and analyzes the production bundle (experimental).
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--dotenv
|Path to
.env file to load, relative to the root directory
-e, --extends=<layer-name>
|Extend from a Nuxt layer
--name=<name>
default
|Name of the analysis
--no-serve
|Skip serving the analysis results
process.env.NODE_ENV to
production.