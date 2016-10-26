<Teleport>

The <Teleport> component teleports a component to a different location in the DOM.
The to target of <Teleport> expects a CSS selector string or an actual DOM node. Nuxt currently has SSR support for teleports to #teleports only, with client-side support for other targets using a <ClientOnly> wrapper.

Body Teleport

<template>
  <button @click="open = true">
    Open Modal
  </button>
  <Teleport to="#teleports">
    <div
      v-if="open"
      class="modal"
    >
      <p>Hello from the modal!</p>
      <button @click="open = false">
        Close
      </button>
    </div>
  </Teleport>
</template>

Client-side Teleport

<template>
  <ClientOnly>
    <Teleport to="#some-selector">
      <!-- content -->
    </Teleport>
  </ClientOnly>
</template>
Read and edit a live example in Docs > 4 X > Examples > Advanced > Teleport.