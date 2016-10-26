to target of
<Teleport> expects a CSS selector string or an actual DOM node. Nuxt currently has SSR support for teleports to
#teleports only, with client-side support for other targets using a
<ClientOnly> wrapper.
<template>
<button @click="open = true">
Open Modal
</button>
<Teleport to="#teleports">
<div
v-if="open"
class="modal"
>
<p>Hello from the modal!</p>
<button @click="open = false">
Close
</button>
</div>
</Teleport>
</template>
<template>
<ClientOnly>
<Teleport to="#some-selector">
<!-- content -->
</Teleport>
</ClientOnly>
</template>