useLazyFetch provides a wrapper around
useFetch that triggers navigation before the handler is resolved by setting the
lazy option to
true.
By default,
useFetch blocks navigation until its async handler is resolved.
useLazyFetch allows navigation to proceed immediately, with data being fetched in the background.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { status, data: posts } = await useLazyFetch('/api/posts')
</script>
<template>
<div v-if="status === 'pending'">
Loading ...
</div>
<div v-else>
<div v-for="post in posts">
<!-- do something -->
</div>
</div>
</template>
useLazyFetch has the same signature as
useFetch.
useLazyFetch only ensures the call is initialized. On client-side navigation, data may not be immediately available, and you must handle the
pending state in your component's template.
useLazyFetch is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function
useLazyFetch.
export function useLazyFetch<DataT, ErrorT> (
url: string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | (() => string | Request),
options?: UseFetchOptions<DataT>,
): Promise<AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>>
useLazyFetch is equivalent to
useFetch with
lazy: true option set. See
useFetch for full type definitions.
useLazyFetch accepts the same parameters as
useFetch:
URL (
string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | () => string | Request): The URL or request to fetch.
options (object): Same as
useFetch options, with
lazy automatically set to
true.
Returns the same
AsyncData object as
useFetch:
|Name
|Type
|Description
data
Ref<DataT | undefined>
|The result of the asynchronous fetch.
refresh
(opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
|Function to manually refresh the data.
execute
(opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void>
|Alias for
refresh.
error
Ref<ErrorT | undefined>
|Error object if the data fetching failed.
status
Ref<'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'>
|Status of the data request.
clear
() => void
|Resets
data to
undefined,
error to
undefined, sets
status to
idle, and cancels any pending requests.
<script setup lang="ts">
/* Navigation will occur before fetching is complete.
* Handle 'pending' and 'error' states directly within your component's template
*/
const { status, data: posts } = await useLazyFetch('/api/posts')
watch(posts, (newPosts) => {
// Because posts might start out null, you won't have access
// to its contents immediately, but you can watch it.
})
</script>
<template>
<div v-if="status === 'pending'">
Loading ...
</div>
<div v-else>
<div v-for="post in posts">
<!-- do something -->
</div>
</div>
</template>