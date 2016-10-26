useLazyFetch provides a wrapper around useFetch that triggers navigation before the handler is resolved by setting the lazy option to true .

By default, useFetch blocks navigation until its async handler is resolved. useLazyFetch allows navigation to proceed immediately, with data being fetched in the background.

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { status , data : posts } = await useLazyFetch ( ' /api/posts ' ) </ script > < template > < div v-if = " status === 'pending' " > Loading ... </ div > < div v-else > < div v-for = " post in posts " > <!-- do something --> </ div > </ div > </ template >

useLazyFetch has the same signature as has the same signature as useFetch

Awaiting useLazyFetch only ensures the call is initialized. On client-side navigation, data may not be immediately available, and you must handle the pending state in your component's template.

useLazyFetch is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useLazyFetch .

Signature export function useLazyFetch < DataT , ErrorT > ( url : string | Request | Ref < string | Request > | ( () => string | Request ) , options ?: UseFetchOptions < DataT >, ): Promise < AsyncData < DataT , ErrorT >>

useLazyFetch is equivalent to useFetch with lazy: true option set. See is equivalent towithoption set. See useFetch for full type definitions.

useLazyFetch accepts the same parameters as useFetch :

URL ( string | Request | Ref<string | Request> | () => string | Request ): The URL or request to fetch.

( ): The URL or request to fetch. options (object): Same as useFetch options, with lazy automatically set to true .

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Fetch#parameters . Read more in

Returns the same AsyncData object as useFetch :

Name Type Description data Ref<DataT | undefined> The result of the asynchronous fetch. refresh (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void> Function to manually refresh the data. execute (opts?: AsyncDataExecuteOptions) => Promise<void> Alias for refresh . error Ref<ErrorT | undefined> Error object if the data fetching failed. status Ref<'idle' | 'pending' | 'success' | 'error'> Status of the data request. clear () => void Resets data to undefined , error to undefined , sets status to idle , and cancels any pending requests.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Fetch#return Values . Read more in

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > /* Navigation will occur before fetching is complete. * Handle 'pending' and 'error' states directly within your component's template */ const { status , data : posts } = await useLazyFetch ( ' /api/posts ' ) watch (posts , ( newPosts ) => { // Because posts might start out null, you won't have access // to its contents immediately, but you can watch it. } ) </ script > < template > < div v-if = " status === 'pending' " > Loading ... </ div > < div v-else > < div v-for = " post in posts " > <!-- do something --> </ div > </ div > </ template >