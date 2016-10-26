Programmatic usage can be helpful when you want to use Nuxt programmatically, for example, when building a CLI tool or test utils .

Load Nuxt programmatically. It will load the Nuxt configuration, instantiate and return the promise with Nuxt instance.

function loadNuxt ( loadOptions ?: LoadNuxtOptions ): Promise < Nuxt >

loadOptions : Loading conditions for Nuxt. loadNuxt uses c12 under the hood, so it accepts the same options as c12.loadConfig with some additional options:

Property Type Required Description dev boolean false If set to true , Nuxt will be loaded in development mode. ready boolean true If set to true , Nuxt will be ready to use after the loadNuxt call. If set to false , you will need to call nuxt.ready() to make sure Nuxt is ready to use.

Build Nuxt programmatically. It will invoke the builder (currently @nuxt/vite-builder or @nuxt/webpack-builder ) to bundle the application.

function buildNuxt ( nuxt : Nuxt ): Promise < any >

nuxt : Nuxt instance to build. It can be retrieved from the context via useNuxt() call.

Load Nuxt configuration. It will return the promise with the configuration object.

function loadNuxtConfig ( options : LoadNuxtConfigOptions ): Promise < NuxtOptions >

options : Options to pass in c12 loadConfig call.

Generates tsconfig.json and writes it to the project buildDir.

function writeTypes ( nuxt ?: Nuxt ): void