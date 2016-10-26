Programmatic usage can be helpful when you want to use Nuxt programmatically, for example, when building a CLI tool or test utils.
loadNuxt
Load Nuxt programmatically. It will load the Nuxt configuration, instantiate and return the promise with Nuxt instance.
function loadNuxt (loadOptions?: LoadNuxtOptions): Promise<Nuxt>
loadOptions: Loading conditions for Nuxt.
loadNuxt uses
c12 under the hood, so it accepts the same options as
c12.loadConfig with some additional options:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, Nuxt will be loaded in development mode.
ready
boolean
true
|If set to
true, Nuxt will be ready to use after the
loadNuxt call. If set to
false, you will need to call
nuxt.ready() to make sure Nuxt is ready to use.
buildNuxt
Build Nuxt programmatically. It will invoke the builder (currently @nuxt/vite-builder or @nuxt/webpack-builder) to bundle the application.
function buildNuxt (nuxt: Nuxt): Promise<any>
nuxt: Nuxt instance to build. It can be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.
loadNuxtConfig
Load Nuxt configuration. It will return the promise with the configuration object.
function loadNuxtConfig (options: LoadNuxtConfigOptions): Promise<NuxtOptions>
options: Options to pass in
c12
loadConfig call.
writeTypes
Generates
tsconfig.json and writes it to the project buildDir.
function writeTypes (nuxt?: Nuxt): void
nuxt: Nuxt instance to build. It can be retrieved from the context via
useNuxt() call.