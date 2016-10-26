npm create nuxt@latest [DIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [-t, --template] [-f, --force] [--offline] [--preferOffline] [--no-install] [--gitInit] [--shell] [--packageManager] [-M, --modules] [--no-modules] [--nightly]
The
create-nuxt command initializes a fresh Nuxt project using unjs/giget.
|Argument
|Description
DIR=""
|Project directory
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
.
|Specify the working directory
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
-t, --template
|Template name
-f, --force
|Override existing directory
--offline
|Force offline mode
--preferOffline
|Prefer offline mode
--no-install
|Skip installing dependencies
--gitInit
|Initialize git repository
--shell
|Start shell after installation in project directory
--packageManager
|Package manager choice (npm, pnpm, yarn, bun)
-M, --modules
|Nuxt modules to install (comma separated without spaces)
--no-modules
|Skip module installation prompt
--nightly
|Use Nuxt nightly release channel (3x or latest)
NUXI_INIT_REGISTRY: Set to a custom template registry. (learn more).