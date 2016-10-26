create nuxt

The init command initializes a fresh Nuxt project.
npm create nuxt@latest [DIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [-t, --template] [-f, --force] [--offline] [--preferOffline] [--no-install] [--gitInit] [--shell] [--packageManager] [-M, --modules] [--no-modules] [--nightly]

The create-nuxt command initializes a fresh Nuxt project using unjs/giget.

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
DIR=""Project directory

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>.Specify the working directory
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
-t, --templateTemplate name
-f, --forceOverride existing directory
--offlineForce offline mode
--preferOfflinePrefer offline mode
--no-installSkip installing dependencies
--gitInitInitialize git repository
--shellStart shell after installation in project directory
--packageManagerPackage manager choice (npm, pnpm, yarn, bun)
-M, --modulesNuxt modules to install (comma separated without spaces)
--no-modulesSkip module installation prompt
--nightlyUse Nuxt nightly release channel (3x or latest)

Environment variables