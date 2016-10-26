Lifecycle Hooks

kit:compatibility compatibility, issues Allows extending compatibility checks.

ready nuxt Called after Nuxt initialization, when the Nuxt instance is ready to work.

close nuxt Called when Nuxt instance is gracefully closing.

restart { hard?: boolean } To be called to restart the current Nuxt instance.

modules:before - Called during Nuxt initialization, before installing user modules.

modules:done - Called during Nuxt initialization, after installing user modules.

app:resolve app Called after resolving the app instance.

app:templates app Called during NuxtApp generation, to allow customizing, modifying or adding new files to the build directory (either virtually or to written to .nuxt ).

app:templatesGenerated app Called after templates are compiled into the virtual file system (vfs).

build:before - Called before Nuxt bundle builder.

build:done - Called after Nuxt bundle builder is complete.

build:manifest manifest Called during the manifest build by Vite and webpack. This allows customizing the manifest that Nitro will use to render <script> and <link> tags in the final HTML.

builder:generateApp options Called before generating the app.

builder:watch event, path Called at build time in development when the watcher spots a change to a file or directory in the project.

pages:extend pages Called after page routes are scanned from the file system.

pages:resolved pages Called after page routes have been augmented with scanned metadata.

pages:routerOptions { files: Array<{ path: string, optional?: boolean }> } Called when resolving router.options files. Later items in the array override earlier ones.

server:devHandler handler Called when the dev middleware is being registered on the Nitro dev server.

imports:sources presets Called at setup allowing modules to extend sources.

imports:extend imports Called at setup allowing modules to extend imports.

imports:context context Called when the unimport context is created.

imports:dirs dirs Allows extending import directories.

components:dirs dirs Called within app:resolve allowing to extend the directories that are scanned for auto-importable components.

components:extend components Allows extending new components.

nitro:config nitroConfig Called before initializing Nitro, allowing customization of Nitro's configuration.

nitro:init nitro Called after Nitro is initialized, which allows registering Nitro hooks and interacting directly with Nitro.

nitro:build:before nitro Called before building the Nitro instance.

nitro:build:public-assets nitro Called after copying public assets. Allows modifying public assets before Nitro server is built.

prerender:routes ctx Allows extending the routes to be pre-rendered.

build:error error Called when an error occurs at build time.

prepare:types options Called before @nuxt/cli writes TypeScript configuration files ( .nuxt/tsconfig.app.json , .nuxt/tsconfig.server.json , etc.) and .nuxt/nuxt.d.ts , allowing addition of custom references and declarations in nuxt.d.ts , or directly modifying the options in generated configurations

listen listenerServer, listener Called when the dev server is loading.

schema:extend schemas Allows extending default schemas.

schema:resolved schema Allows extending resolved schema.

schema:beforeWrite schema Called before writing the given schema.

schema:written - Called after the schema is written.

vite:extend viteBuildContext Allows extending Vite default context.

vite:extendConfig viteInlineConfig, env Allows extending Vite default config. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. In Nuxt 5, this operates on a shared configuration rather than separate client/server configs.

vite:configResolved viteInlineConfig, env Allows reading the resolved Vite config. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. In Nuxt 5, this operates on a shared configuration rather than separate client/server configs.

vite:serverCreated viteServer, env Called when the Vite server is created.

vite:compiled - Called after Vite server is compiled.

webpack:config webpackConfigs Called before configuring the webpack compiler.

webpack:configResolved webpackConfigs Allows reading the resolved webpack config.

webpack:compile options Called right before compilation.

webpack:compiled options Called after resources are loaded.

webpack:change shortPath Called on change on WebpackBar.

webpack:error - Called on done if has errors on WebpackBar.

webpack:done - Called on allDone on WebpackBar.