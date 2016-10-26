Lifecycle Hooks

Check the app source code for all available hooks.
|Hook
|Arguments
|Environment
|Description
app:created
vueApp
|Server & Client
|Called when initial
vueApp instance is created.
app:error
err
|Server & Client
|Called when a fatal error occurs.
app:error:cleared
{ redirect? }
|Server & Client
|Called when a fatal error occurs.
vue:setup
|-
|Server & Client
|Called when the setup of Nuxt root is initialized. This callback must be synchronous.
vue:error
err, target, info
|Server & Client
|Called when a vue error propagates to the root component. Learn More.
app:rendered
renderContext
|Server
|Called when SSR rendering is done.
app:redirected
|-
|Server
|Called before SSR redirection.
app:beforeMount
vueApp
|Client
|Called before mounting the app, called only on client side.
app:mounted
vueApp
|Client
|Called when Vue app is initialized and mounted in browser.
app:suspense:resolve
appComponent
|Client
|On Suspense resolved event.
app:manifest:update
{ id, timestamp }
|Client
|Called when there is a newer version of your app detected.
app:data:refresh
keys?
|Client
|Called when
refreshNuxtData is called.
link:prefetch
to
|Client
|Called when a
<NuxtLink> is observed to be prefetched.
page:start
pageComponent?
|Client
|Called on Suspense inside of
NuxtPage pending event.
page:finish
pageComponent?
|Client
|Called on Suspense inside of
NuxtPage resolved event.
page:loading:start
|-
|Client
|Called when the
setup() of the new page is running.
page:loading:end
|-
|Client
|Called after
page:finish
page:transition:finish
pageComponent?
|Client
|After page transition onAfterLeave event.
dev:ssr-logs
logs
|Client
|Called with an array of server-side logs that have been passed to the client (if
features.devLogs is enabled).
page:view-transition:start
transition
|Client
|Called after
document.startViewTransition is called when experimental viewTransition support is enabled.
Check the schema source code for all available hooks.
|Hook
|Arguments
|Description
kit:compatibility
compatibility, issues
|Allows extending compatibility checks.
ready
nuxt
|Called after Nuxt initialization, when the Nuxt instance is ready to work.
close
nuxt
|Called when Nuxt instance is gracefully closing.
restart
{ hard?: boolean }
|To be called to restart the current Nuxt instance.
modules:before
|-
|Called during Nuxt initialization, before installing user modules.
modules:done
|-
|Called during Nuxt initialization, after installing user modules.
app:resolve
app
|Called after resolving the
app instance.
app:templates
app
|Called during
NuxtApp generation, to allow customizing, modifying or adding new files to the build directory (either virtually or to written to
.nuxt).
app:templatesGenerated
app
|Called after templates are compiled into the virtual file system (vfs).
build:before
|-
|Called before Nuxt bundle builder.
build:done
|-
|Called after Nuxt bundle builder is complete.
build:manifest
manifest
|Called during the manifest build by Vite and webpack. This allows customizing the manifest that Nitro will use to render
<script> and
<link> tags in the final HTML.
builder:generateApp
options
|Called before generating the app.
builder:watch
event, path
|Called at build time in development when the watcher spots a change to a file or directory in the project.
pages:extend
pages
|Called after page routes are scanned from the file system.
pages:resolved
pages
|Called after page routes have been augmented with scanned metadata.
pages:routerOptions
{ files: Array<{ path: string, optional?: boolean }> }
|Called when resolving
router.options files. Later items in the array override earlier ones.
server:devHandler
handler
|Called when the dev middleware is being registered on the Nitro dev server.
imports:sources
presets
|Called at setup allowing modules to extend sources.
imports:extend
imports
|Called at setup allowing modules to extend imports.
imports:context
context
|Called when the unimport context is created.
imports:dirs
dirs
|Allows extending import directories.
components:dirs
dirs
|Called within
app:resolve allowing to extend the directories that are scanned for auto-importable components.
components:extend
components
|Allows extending new components.
nitro:config
nitroConfig
|Called before initializing Nitro, allowing customization of Nitro's configuration.
nitro:init
nitro
|Called after Nitro is initialized, which allows registering Nitro hooks and interacting directly with Nitro.
nitro:build:before
nitro
|Called before building the Nitro instance.
nitro:build:public-assets
nitro
|Called after copying public assets. Allows modifying public assets before Nitro server is built.
prerender:routes
ctx
|Allows extending the routes to be pre-rendered.
build:error
error
|Called when an error occurs at build time.
prepare:types
options
|Called before
@nuxt/cli writes TypeScript configuration files (
.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json,
.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json, etc.) and
.nuxt/nuxt.d.ts, allowing addition of custom references and declarations in
nuxt.d.ts, or directly modifying the options in generated configurations
listen
listenerServer, listener
|Called when the dev server is loading.
schema:extend
schemas
|Allows extending default schemas.
schema:resolved
schema
|Allows extending resolved schema.
schema:beforeWrite
schema
|Called before writing the given schema.
schema:written
|-
|Called after the schema is written.
vite:extend
viteBuildContext
|Allows extending Vite default context.
vite:extendConfig
viteInlineConfig, env
|Allows extending Vite default config. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. In Nuxt 5, this operates on a shared configuration rather than separate client/server configs.
vite:configResolved
viteInlineConfig, env
|Allows reading the resolved Vite config. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. In Nuxt 5, this operates on a shared configuration rather than separate client/server configs.
vite:serverCreated
viteServer, env
|Called when the Vite server is created.
vite:compiled
|-
|Called after Vite server is compiled.
webpack:config
webpackConfigs
|Called before configuring the webpack compiler.
webpack:configResolved
webpackConfigs
|Allows reading the resolved webpack config.
webpack:compile
options
|Called right before compilation.
webpack:compiled
options
|Called after resources are loaded.
webpack:change
shortPath
|Called on
change on WebpackBar.
webpack:error
|-
|Called on
done if has errors on WebpackBar.
webpack:done
|-
|Called on
allDone on WebpackBar.
webpack:progress
statesArray
|Called on
progress on WebpackBar.
See Nitro for all available hooks.
|Hook
|Arguments
|Description
|Types
dev:ssr-logs
{ path, logs }
|Server
|Called at the end of a request cycle with an array of server-side logs.
render:response
response, { event }
|Called before sending the response.
|response, event
render:html
html, { event }
|Called before constructing the HTML.
|html, event
render:island
islandResponse, { event, islandContext }
|Called before constructing the island HTML.
|islandResponse, event, islandContext
close
|-
|Called when Nitro is closed.
|-
error
error, { event? }
|Called when an error occurs.
|error, event
request
event
|Called when a request is received.
|event
beforeResponse
event, { body }
|Called before sending the response.
|event, unknown
afterResponse
event, { body }
|Called after sending the response.
|event, unknown