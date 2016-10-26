You can use this function to create an error object with additional metadata. It is usable in both the Vue and Nitro portions of your app, and is meant to be thrown.
err:
string | { cause, data, message, name, stack, statusCode, statusMessage, fatal }
You can pass either a string or an object to the
createError function. If you pass a string, it will be used as the error
message, and the
statusCode will default to
500. If you pass an object, you can set multiple properties of the error, such as
statusCode,
message, and other error properties.
If you throw an error created with
createError:
clearError.
fatal: true.
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const { data } = await useFetch(`/api/movies/${route.params.slug}`)
if (!data.value) {
throw createError({ statusCode: 404, statusMessage: 'Page Not Found' })
}
</script>
Use
createError to trigger error handling in server API routes.
export default eventHandler(() => {
throw createError({
statusCode: 404,
statusMessage: 'Page Not Found',
})
})
In API routes, using
createError by passing an object with a short
statusMessage is recommended because it can be accessed on the client side. Otherwise, a
message passed to
createError on an API route will not propagate to the client. Alternatively, you can use the
data property to pass data back to the client. In any case, always consider avoiding to put dynamic user input to the message to avoid potential security issues.