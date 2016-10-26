You can use this function to create an error object with additional metadata. It is usable in both the Vue and Nitro portions of your app, and is meant to be thrown.

err : string | { cause, data, message, name, stack, statusCode, statusMessage, fatal }

You can pass either a string or an object to the createError function. If you pass a string, it will be used as the error message , and the statusCode will default to 500 . If you pass an object, you can set multiple properties of the error, such as statusCode , message , and other error properties.

If you throw an error created with createError :

on server-side, it will trigger a full-screen error page which you can clear with clearError .

. on client-side, it will throw a non-fatal error for you to handle. If you need to trigger a full-screen error page, then you can do this by setting fatal: true .

app/pages/movies/[slug].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () const { data } = await useFetch ( ` /api/movies/ ${ route . params . slug }` ) if ( ! data . value) { throw createError ( { statusCode : 404 , statusMessage : ' Page Not Found ' } ) } </ script >

Use createError to trigger error handling in server API routes.

server/api/error.ts export default eventHandler ( () => { throw createError ( { statusCode : 404 , statusMessage : ' Page Not Found ' , } ) } )

In API routes, using createError by passing an object with a short statusMessage is recommended because it can be accessed on the client side. Otherwise, a message passed to createError on an API route will not propagate to the client. Alternatively, you can use the data property to pass data back to the client. In any case, always consider avoiding to put dynamic user input to the message to avoid potential security issues.