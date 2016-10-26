nuxt devtools

The devtools command allows you to enable or disable Nuxt DevTools on a per-project basis.
Terminal
npx nuxt devtools <COMMAND> [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>]

Running nuxt devtools enable will install the Nuxt DevTools globally, and also enable it within the particular project you are using. It is saved as a preference in your user-level .nuxtrc. If you want to remove devtools support for a particular project, you can run nuxt devtools disable.

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
COMMANDCommand to run (options: <enable|disable>)
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
Read more about the Nuxt DevTools.