Terminal npx nuxt devtools < COMMAN D > [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >]

Running nuxt devtools enable will install the Nuxt DevTools globally, and also enable it within the particular project you are using. It is saved as a preference in your user-level .nuxtrc . If you want to remove devtools support for a particular project, you can run nuxt devtools disable .

Argument Description COMMAND Command to run (options: <enable|disable>) ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . )