npx nuxt devtools <COMMAND> [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>]
Running
nuxt devtools enable will install the Nuxt DevTools globally, and also enable it within the particular project you are using. It is saved as a preference in your user-level
.nuxtrc. If you want to remove devtools support for a particular project, you can run
nuxt devtools disable.
|Argument
|Description
COMMAND
|Command to run (options: <enable|disable>)
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)