The useNuxtData composable is used to access the current cached value of data-fetching composables such as useAsyncData , useLazyAsyncData , useFetch , and useLazyFetch . By providing the key used during the data fetch, you can retrieve the cached data and use it as needed.

This is particularly useful for optimizing performance by reusing already-fetched data or implementing features like Optimistic Updates or cascading data updates.

To use useNuxtData , ensure that the data-fetching composable ( useFetch , useAsyncData , etc.) has been called with an explicitly provided key.

Watch a video from LearnVue about useNuxtData

key : The unique key that identifies the cached data. This key should match the one used during the original data fetch.

data : A reactive reference to the cached data associated with the provided key. If no cached data exists, the value will be null . This Ref automatically updates if the cached data changes, allowing seamless reactivity in your components.

The example below shows how you can use cached data as a placeholder while the most recent data is being fetched from the server.

app/pages/posts.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // We can access same data later using 'posts' key const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/posts ' , { key : ' posts ' } ) </ script >

app/pages/posts/[id].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // Access to the cached value of useFetch in posts.vue (parent route) const { data : posts } = useNuxtData ( ' posts ' ) const route = useRoute () const { data } = useLazyFetch ( ` /api/posts/ ${ route . params . id }` , { key : ` post- ${ route . params . id }` , default () { // Find the individual post from the cache and set it as the default value. return posts . value . find ( post => post . id === route . params . id ) }, } ) </ script >

The example below shows how implementing Optimistic Updates can be achieved using useNuxtData.

Optimistic Updates is a technique where the user interface is updated immediately, assuming a server operation will succeed. If the operation eventually fails, the UI is rolled back to its previous state.

app/pages/todos.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // We can access same data later using 'todos' key const { data } = await useAsyncData ( ' todos ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/todos ' , { signal } )) </ script >

app/components/NewTodo.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const newTodo = ref ( '' ) let previousTodos = [] // Access to the cached value of useAsyncData in todos.vue const { data : todos } = useNuxtData ( ' todos ' ) async function addTodo () { await $fetch ( ' /api/addTodo ' , { method : ' post ' , body : { todo : newTodo . value , }, onRequest () { // Store the previously cached value to restore if fetch fails. previousTodos = todos . value // Optimistically update the todos. todos . value = [ ... todos . value , newTodo . value ] }, onResponseError () { // Rollback the data if the request failed. todos . value = previousTodos }, async onResponse () { // Invalidate todos in the background if the request succeeded. await refreshNuxtData ( ' todos ' ) }, } ) } </ script >