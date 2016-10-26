Nuxt includes experimental features that you can enable in your configuration file.
Internally, Nuxt uses
@nuxt/schema to define these experimental features. You can refer to the API documentation or the source code for more information.
Whether to run
useFetch when the key changes, even if it is set to
immediate: false and it has not been triggered yet.
useFetch and
useAsyncData will always run when the key changes if
immediate: true or if it has been already triggered.
This flag is disabled by default, but you can enable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
alwaysRunFetchOnKeyChange: true,
},
})
Use app manifests to respect route rules on client-side.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
appManifest: false,
},
})
Enable native async context to be accessible for nested composables in Nuxt and in Nitro. This opens the possibility to use composables inside async composables and reduce the chance to get the
Nuxt instance is unavailable error.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
asyncContext: true,
},
})
Enables generation of an async entry point for the Vue bundle, aiding module federation support.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
asyncEntry: true,
},
})
Externalizes
vue,
@vue/* and
vue-router when building.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
externalVue: false,
},
})
Extracts handler functions from
useAsyncData and
useLazyAsyncData calls into separate chunks for improved code splitting and caching efficiency.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
extractAsyncDataHandlers: true,
},
})
This feature transforms inline handler functions into dynamically imported chunks:
<!-- Before -->
<script setup>
const { data } = await useAsyncData('user', async () => {
return await $fetch('/api/user')
})
</script>
<!-- After transformation -->
<script setup>
const { data } = await useAsyncData('user', () =>
import('/generated-chunk.js').then(r => r.default()),
)
</script>
The benefit of this transformation is that we can split out data fetching logic — while still allowing the code to be loaded if required.
Emits
app:chunkError hook when there is an error loading vite/webpack chunks. Default behavior is to perform a reload of the new route on navigation to a new route when a chunk fails to load.
By default, Nuxt will also perform a reload of the new route when a chunk fails to load when navigating to a new route (
automatic).
Setting
automatic-immediate will lead Nuxt to perform a reload of the current route right when a chunk fails to load (instead of waiting for navigation). This is useful for chunk errors that are not triggered by navigation, e.g., when your Nuxt app fails to load a lazy component. A potential downside of this behavior is undesired reloads, e.g., when your app does not need the chunk that caused the error.
You can disable automatic handling by setting this to
false, or handle chunk errors manually by setting it to
manual.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
emitRouteChunkError: 'automatic', // or 'automatic-immediate', 'manual' or false
},
})
Whether Nuxt should throw an error (and fail to load) if a Nuxt module is incompatible.
This feature is disabled by default.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
enforceModuleCompatibility: true,
},
})
Allows Nuxt app state to be restored from
sessionStorage when reloading the page after a chunk error or manual
reloadNuxtApp() call.
To avoid hydration errors, it will be applied only after the Vue app has been mounted, meaning there may be a flicker on initial load.
useState as auto-generated keys may not match across builds.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
restoreState: true,
},
})
Define route rules at the page level using
defineRouteRules.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
inlineRouteRules: true,
},
})
Matching route rules will be created, based on the page's
path.
Allows rendering of JSON payloads with support for revivifying complex types.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
renderJsonPayloads: false,
},
})
Disables Vue server renderer endpoint within Nitro.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
noVueServer: true,
},
})
Whether to parse
error.data when rendering a server error page.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
parseErrorData: false,
},
})
Enables extraction of payloads of pages generated with
nuxt generate.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
payloadExtraction: true,
},
})
Enables the experimental
<NuxtClientFallback> component for rendering content on the client if there's an error in SSR.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
clientFallback: true,
},
})
Enables cross-origin prefetch using the Speculation Rules API.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
crossOriginPrefetch: true,
},
})
Enables View Transition API integration with client-side router.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
viewTransition: true,
},
})
Enables writing of early hints when using node server.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
writeEarlyHints: true,
},
})
Enables experimental component islands support with
<NuxtIsland> and
.island.vue files.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
componentIslands: true, // false or 'local+remote'
},
})
Resolve
~,
~~,
@ and
@@ aliases located within layers with respect to their layer source and root directories.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
localLayerAliases: false,
},
})
Enable the new experimental typed router using
unplugin-vue-router.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
typedPages: true,
},
})
Out of the box, this will enable typed usage of
navigateTo,
<NuxtLink>,
router.push() and more.
You can even get typed params within a page by using
const route = useRoute('route-name').
pnpm without
shamefully-hoist=true, you will need to have
unplugin-vue-router installed as a devDependency in order for this feature to work.
Set an alternative watcher that will be used as the watching service for Nuxt.
Nuxt uses
chokidar-granular by default, which will ignore top-level directories
(like
node_modules and
.git) that are excluded from watching.
You can set this instead to
parcel to use
@parcel/watcher, which may improve
performance in large projects or on Windows platforms.
You can also set this to
chokidar to watch all files in your source directory.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
watcher: 'chokidar-granular', // 'chokidar' or 'parcel' are also options
},
})
Nuxt automatically shares payload data between pages that are prerendered. This can result in a significant performance improvement when prerendering sites that use
useAsyncData or
useFetch and fetch the same data in different pages.
You can disable this feature if needed.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
sharedPrerenderData: false,
},
})
It is particularly important when enabling this feature to make sure that any unique key of your data
is always resolvable to the same data. For example, if you are using
useAsyncData to fetch
data related to a particular page, you should provide a key that uniquely matches that data. (
useFetch
should do this automatically for you.)
// This would be unsafe in a dynamic page (e.g. `[slug].vue`) because the route slug makes a difference
// to the data fetched, but Nuxt can't know that because it's not reflected in the key.
const route = useRoute()
const { data } = await useAsyncData(async (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
return await $fetch(`/api/my-page/${route.params.slug}`, { signal })
})
// Instead, you should use a key that uniquely identifies the data fetched.
const { data } = await useAsyncData(route.params.slug, async (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
return await $fetch(`/api/my-page/${route.params.slug}`, { signal })
})
With this feature, Nuxt will automatically polyfill Node.js imports in the client build using
unenv.
Buffer work in the browser, you need to manually inject them.
import { Buffer } from 'node:buffer'
globalThis.Buffer ||= Buffer
Nuxt exposing some route metadata defined in
definePageMeta at build-time to modules (specifically
alias,
name,
path,
redirect,
props and
middleware).
This only works with static or strings/arrays rather than variables or conditional assignment. See original issue for more information and context.
By default page metadata is only scanned after all routes have been registered in
pages:extend. Then another hook,
pages:resolved will be called.
You can disable this feature if it causes issues in your project.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
scanPageMeta: false,
},
})
Enables CookieStore support to listen for cookie updates (if supported by the browser) and refresh
useCookie ref values.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
cookieStore: false,
},
})
Caches Nuxt build artifacts based on a hash of the configuration and source files.
This only works for source files within
srcDir and
serverDir for the Vue/Nitro parts of your app.
This flag is disabled by default, but you can enable it:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
buildCache: true,
},
})
When enabled, changes to the following files will trigger a full rebuild:
.nuxtrc
.npmrc
package.json
package-lock.json
yarn.lock
pnpm-lock.yaml
tsconfig.json
bun.lock
bun.lockb
In addition, any changes to files within
srcDir will trigger a rebuild of the Vue client/server bundle. Nitro will always be rebuilt (though work is in progress to allow Nitro to announce its cacheable artifacts and their hashes).
Set the time interval (in ms) to check for new builds. Disabled when
experimental.appManifest is
false.
Set to
false to disable.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
checkOutdatedBuildInterval: 3600000, // 1 hour, or false to disable
},
})
The
definePageMeta() macro is a useful way to collect build-time meta about pages. Nuxt itself provides a set list of supported keys which is used to power some of the internal features such as redirects, page aliases and custom paths.
This option allows passing additional keys to extract from the page metadata when using
scanPageMeta.
<script lang="ts" setup>
definePageMeta({
foo: 'bar',
})
</script>
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
extraPageMetaExtractionKeys: ['foo'],
},
hooks: {
'pages:resolved' (ctx) {
// ✅ foo is available
},
},
})
This allows modules to access additional metadata from the page metadata in the build context. If you are using this within a module, it's recommended also to augment the
NuxtPage types with your keys.
Wait for a single animation frame before navigation, which gives an opportunity for the browser to repaint, acknowledging user interaction.
It can reduce INP when navigating on prerendered routes.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
navigationRepaint: false,
},
})
Nuxt updates auto-generated Vue component names to match the full component name you would use to auto-import the component.
If you encounter issues, you can disable this feature.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
normalizeComponentNames: false,
},
})
By default, if you haven't set it manually, Vue will assign a component name that matches the filename of the component.
├─ components/
├─── SomeFolder/
├───── MyComponent.vue
In this case, the component name would be
MyComponent, as far as Vue is concerned. If you wanted to use
<KeepAlive> with it, or identify it in the Vue DevTools, you would need to use this component.
But in order to auto-import it, you would need to use
SomeFolderMyComponent.
By setting
experimental.normalizeComponentNames, these two values match, and Vue will generate a component name that matches the Nuxt pattern for component naming.
When rendering a client-only page (with
ssr: false), we optionally render a loading screen (from
~/spa-loading-template.html).
It can be set to
within, which will render it like this:
<div id="__nuxt">
<!-- spa loading template -->
</div>
Alternatively, you can render the template alongside the Nuxt app root by setting it to
body:
<div id="__nuxt"></div>
<!-- spa loading template -->
This avoids a white flash when hydrating a client-only page.
Enables performance markers for Nuxt hooks in browser devtools. This adds performance markers that you can track in the Performance tab of Chromium-based browsers, which is useful for debugging and optimizing performance.
This is enabled by default in development mode. If you need to disable this feature, it is possible to do so:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
browserDevtoolsTiming: false,
},
})
Records mutations to
nuxt.options in module context, helping to debug configuration changes made by modules during the Nuxt initialization phase.
This is enabled by default when
debug mode is enabled. If you need to disable this feature, it is possible to do so:
To enable it explicitly:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
debugModuleMutation: true,
},
})
This enables hydration strategies for
<Lazy> components, which improves performance by deferring hydration of components until they're needed.
Lazy hydration is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
lazyHydration: false,
},
})
Disable resolving imports into Nuxt templates from the path of the module that added the template.
By default, Nuxt attempts to resolve imports in templates relative to the module that added them. Setting this to
false disables this behavior, which may be useful if you're experiencing resolution conflicts in certain environments.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
templateImportResolution: false,
},
})
By default the route object returned by the auto-imported
useRoute() composable is kept in sync with the current page in view in
<NuxtPage>. This is not true for
vue-router's exported
useRoute or for the default
$route object available in your Vue templates.
By enabling this option a mixin will be injected to keep the
$route template object in sync with Nuxt's managed
useRoute().
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
templateRouteInjection: false,
},
})
This option enables enabling decorator syntax across your entire Nuxt/Nitro app, powered by esbuild.
For a long time, TypeScript has had support for decorators via
compilerOptions.experimentalDecorators. This implementation predated the TC39 standardization process. Now, decorators are a Stage 3 Proposal, and supported without special configuration in TS 5.0+ (see https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/pull/52582 and https://devblogs.microsoft.com/typescript/announcing-typescript-5-0-beta/#decorators).
Enabling
experimental.decorators enables support for the TC39 proposal, NOT for TypeScript's previous
compilerOptions.experimentalDecorators implementation.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
decorators: true,
},
})
function something (_method: () => unknown) {
return () => 'decorated'
}
class SomeClass {
@something
public someMethod () {
return 'initial'
}
}
const value = new SomeClass().someMethod()
// this will return 'decorated'
This allows specifying the default options for core Nuxt components and composables.
These options will likely be moved elsewhere in the future, such as into
app.config or into the
app/ directory.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
nuxtLink: {
componentName: 'NuxtLink',
prefetch: true,
prefetchOn: {
visibility: true,
},
},
useAsyncData: {
deep: true,
},
},
},
})
Whether to clean up Nuxt static and asyncData caches on route navigation.
Nuxt will automatically purge cached data from
useAsyncData and
nuxtApp.static.data. This helps prevent memory leaks and ensures fresh data is loaded when needed, but it is possible to disable it.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
purgeCachedData: false,
},
})
Whether to call and use the result from
getCachedData when refreshing data for
useAsyncData and
useFetch (whether by
watch,
refreshNuxtData(), or a manual
refresh() call.
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
granularCachedData: false,
},
})
Use head optimisations:
This flag is enabled by default, but you can disable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
headNext: false,
},
})
For
useAsyncData and
useFetch, whether
pending should be
true when data has not yet started to be fetched.
This flag is disabled by default, but you can enable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
pendingWhenIdle: true,
},
})
By default, Nuxt improves chunk stability by using an import map to resolve the entry chunk of the bundle.
This injects an import map at the top of your
<head> tag:
<script type="importmap">{"imports":{"#entry":"/_nuxt/DC5HVSK5.js"}}</script>
Within the script chunks emitted by Vite, imports will be from
#entry. This means that changes to the entry will not invalidate chunks which are otherwise unchanged.
vite.build.target to include a browser that doesn't support import maps, or if you have configured
vite.build.rollupOptions.output.entryFileNames to a value that does not include
[hash].
If you need to disable this feature you can do so:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
entryImportMap: false,
},
// or, better, simply tell vite your desired target
// which nuxt will respect
vite: {
build: {
target: 'safari13',
},
},
})
Enable enhanced TypeScript developer experience with the
@dxup/nuxt module.
This experimental plugin provides improved TypeScript integration and development tooling for better DX when working with TypeScript in Nuxt applications.
This flag is disabled by default, but you can enable this feature:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
typescriptPlugin: true,
},
})
typescript installed as a dependency
Enable Vite 6's new Environment API for improved build configuration and plugin architecture.
When you set
future.compatibilityVersion to
5, this feature is enabled by default. You can also enable it explicitly for testing:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
viteEnvironmentApi: true,
},
})
The Vite Environment API provides better consistency between development and production builds, more granular control over environment-specific configuration, and improved performance.