The <NuxtErrorBoundary> uses Vue's Theuses Vue's onErrorCaptured hook under the hood.

@error : Event emitted when the default slot of the component throws an error. < template > < NuxtErrorBoundary @error = " logSomeError " > <!-- ... --> </ NuxtErrorBoundary > </ template >

#error : Specify a fallback content to display in case of error. < template > < NuxtErrorBoundary > <!-- ... --> < template # error = " { error , clearError } " > < p > An error occurred: {{ error }} </ p > < button @click = " clearError " > Clear error </ button > </ template > </ NuxtErrorBoundary > </ template >

You can access error and clearError properties within the component's script as below: