<NuxtErrorBoundary> uses Vue's
onErrorCaptured hook under the hood.
@error: Event emitted when the default slot of the component throws an error.
<template>
<NuxtErrorBoundary @error="logSomeError">
<!-- ... -->
</NuxtErrorBoundary>
</template>
#error: Specify a fallback content to display in case of error.
<template>
<NuxtErrorBoundary>
<!-- ... -->
<template #error="{ error, clearError }">
<p>An error occurred: {{ error }}</p>
<button @click="clearError">
Clear error
</button>
</template>
</NuxtErrorBoundary>
</template>
error and
clearError in scriptAccessing
You can access
error and
clearError properties within the component's script as below:
<template>
<NuxtErrorBoundary ref="errorBoundary">
<!-- ... -->
</NuxtErrorBoundary>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const errorBoundary = useTemplateRef('errorBoundary')
// errorBoundary.value?.error
// errorBoundary.value?.clearError()
</script>