app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const config = useRuntimeConfig () </ script >

server/api/foo.ts export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { const config = useRuntimeConfig ( event ) } )

The example below shows how to set a public API base URL and a secret API token that is only accessible on the server.

We should always define runtimeConfig variables inside nuxt.config .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { runtimeConfig : { // Private keys are only available on the server apiSecret : ' 123 ' , // Public keys that are exposed to the client public : { apiBase : process . env . NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE || ' /api ' , }, }, } )

Variables that need to be accessible on the server are added directly inside runtimeConfig . Variables that need to be accessible on both the client and the server are defined in runtimeConfig.public .

To access runtime config, we can use useRuntimeConfig() composable:

server/api/test.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const config = useRuntimeConfig ( event ) // Access public variables const result = await $fetch ( ` /test ` , { baseURL : config . public . apiBase , headers : { // Access a private variable (only available on the server) Authorization : ` Bearer ${ config . apiSecret }` , }, } ) return result } )

In this example, since apiBase is defined within the public namespace, it is universally accessible on both server and client-side, while apiSecret is only accessible on the server-side.

It is possible to update runtime config values using a matching environment variable name prefixed with NUXT_ .

We can set the environment variables inside the .env file to make them accessible during development and build/generate.

.env NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE = " https://api.localhost:5555 " NUXT_API_SECRET = " 123 "

Any environment variables set within .env file are accessed using process.env in the Nuxt app during development and build/generate.

In production runtime, you should use platform environment variables and .env is not used.

Nuxt uses app namespace in runtime-config with keys including baseURL and cdnURL . You can customize their values at runtime by setting environment variables.

This is a reserved namespace. You should not introduce additional keys inside app .

By default, the baseURL is set to '/' .

However, the baseURL can be updated at runtime by setting the NUXT_APP_BASE_URL as an environment variable.

Then, you can access this new base URL using config.app.baseURL :

/plugins/my-plugin.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( NuxtApp ) => { const config = useRuntimeConfig () // Access baseURL universally const baseURL = config . app . baseURL } )

This example shows how to set a custom CDN url and access them using useRuntimeConfig() .

You can use a custom CDN for serving static assets inside .output/public using the NUXT_APP_CDN_URL environment variable.

And then access the new CDN url using config.app.cdnURL .

server/api/foo.ts export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { const config = useRuntimeConfig ( event ) // Access cdnURL universally const cdnURL = config . app . cdnURL } )