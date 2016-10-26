<script setup lang="ts">
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
</script>
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig(event)
})
The example below shows how to set a public API base URL and a secret API token that is only accessible on the server.
We should always define
runtimeConfig variables inside
nuxt.config.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
// Private keys are only available on the server
apiSecret: '123',
// Public keys that are exposed to the client
public: {
apiBase: process.env.NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE || '/api',
},
},
})
runtimeConfig. Variables that need to be accessible on both the client and the server are defined in
runtimeConfig.public.
To access runtime config, we can use
useRuntimeConfig() composable:
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig(event)
// Access public variables
const result = await $fetch(`/test`, {
baseURL: config.public.apiBase,
headers: {
// Access a private variable (only available on the server)
Authorization: `Bearer ${config.apiSecret}`,
},
})
return result
})
In this example, since
apiBase is defined within the
public namespace, it is universally accessible on both server and client-side, while
apiSecret is only accessible on the server-side.
It is possible to update runtime config values using a matching environment variable name prefixed with
NUXT_.
.env FileUsing the
We can set the environment variables inside the
.env file to make them accessible during development and build/generate.
NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE = "https://api.localhost:5555"
NUXT_API_SECRET = "123"
.env file are accessed using
process.env in the Nuxt app during development and build/generate.
.env is not used.
app namespace
Nuxt uses
app namespace in runtime-config with keys including
baseURL and
cdnURL. You can customize their values at runtime by setting environment variables.
app.
app.baseURL
By default, the
baseURL is set to
'/'.
However, the
baseURL can be updated at runtime by setting the
NUXT_APP_BASE_URL as an environment variable.
Then, you can access this new base URL using
config.app.baseURL:
export default defineNuxtPlugin((NuxtApp) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
// Access baseURL universally
const baseURL = config.app.baseURL
})
app.cdnURL
This example shows how to set a custom CDN url and access them using
useRuntimeConfig().
You can use a custom CDN for serving static assets inside
.output/public using the
NUXT_APP_CDN_URL environment variable.
And then access the new CDN url using
config.app.cdnURL.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig(event)
// Access cdnURL universally
const cdnURL = config.app.cdnURL
})