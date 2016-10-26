app/middleware/ directory of your Nuxt application (unless set otherwise).
function addRouteMiddleware (name: string, middleware: RouteMiddleware, options?: AddRouteMiddlewareOptions): void
function addRouteMiddleware (middleware: RouteMiddleware): void
interface AddRouteMiddlewareOptions {
global?: boolean
}
name
string |
RouteMiddleware
Can be either a string or a function of type
RouteMiddleware. Function takes the next route
to as the first argument and the current route
from as the second argument, both of which are Vue route objects.
Learn more about available properties of route objects.
middleware
RouteMiddleware
The second argument is a function of type
RouteMiddleware. Same as above, it provides
to and
from route objects. It becomes optional if the first argument in
addRouteMiddleware() is already passed as a function.
options
AddRouteMiddlewareOptions
An optional
options argument lets you set the value of
global to
true to indicate whether the router middleware is global or not (set to
false by default).
Named route middleware is defined by providing a string as the first argument and a function as the second:
export default defineNuxtPlugin(() => {
addRouteMiddleware('named-middleware', () => {
console.log('named middleware added in Nuxt plugin')
})
})
When defined in a plugin, it overrides any existing middleware of the same name located in the
app/middleware/ directory.
Global route middleware can be defined in two ways:
export default defineNuxtPlugin(() => {
addRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
console.log('anonymous global middleware that runs on every route change')
})
})
{ global: true } to indicate whether the route middleware is global.
export default defineNuxtPlugin(() => {
addRouteMiddleware('global-middleware', (to, from) => {
console.log('global middleware that runs on every route change')
},
{ global: true },
)
})