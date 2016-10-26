Route middleware are navigation guards stored in the Route middleware are navigation guards stored in the app/middleware/ directory of your Nuxt application (unless set otherwise ).

function addRouteMiddleware ( name : string , middleware : RouteMiddleware , options ?: AddRouteMiddlewareOptions ): void function addRouteMiddleware ( middleware : RouteMiddleware ): void interface AddRouteMiddlewareOptions { global ?: boolean }

Type: string | RouteMiddleware

Can be either a string or a function of type RouteMiddleware . Function takes the next route to as the first argument and the current route from as the second argument, both of which are Vue route objects.

Learn more about available properties of route objects.

Type: RouteMiddleware

The second argument is a function of type RouteMiddleware . Same as above, it provides to and from route objects. It becomes optional if the first argument in addRouteMiddleware() is already passed as a function.

Type: AddRouteMiddlewareOptions

An optional options argument lets you set the value of global to true to indicate whether the router middleware is global or not (set to false by default).

Named route middleware is defined by providing a string as the first argument and a function as the second:

app/plugins/my-plugin.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( () => { addRouteMiddleware ( ' named-middleware ' , () => { console . log ( ' named middleware added in Nuxt plugin ' ) } ) } )

When defined in a plugin, it overrides any existing middleware of the same name located in the app/middleware/ directory.

Global route middleware can be defined in two ways: