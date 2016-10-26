Sets global head configuration for your Nuxt application. This utility allows modules to programmatically configure meta tags, links, scripts, and other head elements that will be applied across all pages.

The provided head configuration will be merged with any existing head configuration using deep merging, with your provided values taking precedence.

This is particularly useful for modules that need to inject global meta tags, stylesheets, or scripts into the application head.

import type { SerializableHead } from ' @unhead/vue/types ' interface AppHeadMetaObject extends SerializableHead { charset ?: string viewport ?: string } function setGlobalHead ( head : AppHeadMetaObject ): void

Type: AppHeadMetaObject

An object containing head configuration. All properties are optional and will be merged with existing configuration:

charset : Character encoding for the document

import { defineNuxtModule , setGlobalHead } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { setGlobalHead ( { meta : [ { name : ' theme-color ' , content : ' #ffffff ' }, { name : ' author ' , content : ' Your Name ' }, ] , } ) }, } )

import { defineNuxtModule , setGlobalHead } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { setGlobalHead ( { link : [ { rel : ' stylesheet ' , href : ' https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:wght@400;700&display=swap ' , }, ] , } ) }, } )

import { defineNuxtModule , setGlobalHead } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { setGlobalHead ( { script : [ { src : ' https://cdn.example.com/analytics.js ' , async : true , defer : true , }, ] , } ) }, } )