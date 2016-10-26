Nuxt automatically scans files inside these directories to register API and server handlers with Hot Module Replacement (HMR) support.
-| server/
---| api/
-----| hello.ts # /api/hello
---| routes/
-----| bonjour.ts # /bonjour
---| middleware/
-----| log.ts # log all requests
Each file should export a default function defined with
defineEventHandler() or
eventHandler() (alias).
The handler can directly return JSON data, a
Promise, or use
event.node.res.end() to send a response.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
return {
hello: 'world',
}
})
You can now universally call this API in your pages and components:
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/hello')
</script>
<template>
<pre>{{ data }}</pre>
</template>
Files inside the
~/server/api are automatically prefixed with
/api in their route.
To add server routes without
/api prefix, put them into
~/server/routes directory.
Example:
export default defineEventHandler(() => 'Hello World!')
Given the example above, the
/hello route will be accessible at http://localhost:3000/hello.
Nuxt will automatically read in any file in the
~/server/middleware to create server middleware for your project.
Middleware handlers will run on every request before any other server route to add or check headers, log requests, or extend the event's request object.
Examples:
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
console.log('New request: ' + getRequestURL(event))
})
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
event.context.auth = { user: 123 }
})
Nuxt will automatically read any files in the
~/server/plugins directory and register them as Nitro plugins. This allows extending Nitro's runtime behavior and hooking into lifecycle events.
Example:
export default defineNitroPlugin((nitroApp) => {
console.log('Nitro plugin', nitroApp)
})
Server routes are powered by h3js/h3 which comes with a handy set of helpers.
You can add more helpers yourself inside the
~/server/utils directory.
For example, you can define a custom handler utility that wraps the original handler and performs additional operations before returning the final response.
Example:
import type { EventHandler, EventHandlerRequest } from 'h3'
export const defineWrappedResponseHandler = <T extends EventHandlerRequest, D> (
handler: EventHandler<T, D>,
): EventHandler<T, D> =>
defineEventHandler<T>(async (event) => {
try {
// do something before the route handler
const response = await handler(event)
// do something after the route handler
return { response }
} catch (err) {
// Error handling
return { err }
}
})
Auto-imports and other types are different for the
server/ directory, as it is running in a different context from the
app/ directory.
By default, Nuxt 4 generates a
tsconfig.json which includes a project reference covering the
server/ folder which ensures accurate typings.
Server routes can use dynamic parameters within brackets in the file name like
/api/hello/[name].ts and be accessed via
event.context.params.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const name = getRouterParam(event, 'name')
return `Hello, ${name}!`
})
getValidatedRouterParams with a schema validator such as Zod for runtime and type safety.
You can now universally call this API on
/api/hello/nuxt and get
Hello, nuxt!.
Handle file names can be suffixed with
.get,
.post,
.put,
.delete, ... to match request's HTTP Method.
export default defineEventHandler(() => 'Test get handler')
export default defineEventHandler(() => 'Test post handler')
Given the example above, fetching
/test with:
Test get handler
Test post handler
You can also use
index.[method].ts inside a directory for structuring your code differently, this is useful to create API namespaces.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// handle GET requests for the `api/foo` endpoint
})
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// handle POST requests for the `api/foo` endpoint
})
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// handle GET requests for the `api/foo/bar` endpoint
})
Catch-all routes are helpful for fallback route handling.
For example, creating a file named
~/server/api/foo/[...].ts will register a catch-all route for all requests that do not match any route handler, such as
/api/foo/bar/baz.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// event.context.path to get the route path: '/api/foo/bar/baz'
// event.context.params._ to get the route segment: 'bar/baz'
return `Default foo handler`
})
You can set a name for the catch-all route by using
~/server/api/foo/[...slug].ts and access it via
event.context.params.slug.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
// event.context.params.slug to get the route segment: 'bar/baz'
return `Default foo handler`
})
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
const body = await readBody(event)
return { body }
})
readValidatedBody with a schema validator such as Zod for runtime and type safety.
You can now universally call this API using:
<script setup lang="ts">
async function submit () {
const { body } = await $fetch('/api/submit', {
method: 'post',
body: { test: 123 },
})
}
</script>
submit.post.ts in the filename only to match requests with
POST method that can accept the request body. When using
readBody within a GET request,
readBody will throw a
405 Method Not Allowed HTTP error.
Sample query
/api/query?foo=bar&baz=qux
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const query = getQuery(event)
return { a: query.foo, b: query.baz }
})
getValidatedQuery with a schema validator such as Zod for runtime and type safety.
If no errors are thrown, a status code of
200 OK will be returned.
Any uncaught errors will return a
500 Internal Server Error HTTP Error.
To return other error codes, throw an exception with
createError:
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const id = Number.parseInt(event.context.params.id) as number
if (!Number.isInteger(id)) {
throw createError({
statusCode: 400,
statusMessage: 'ID should be an integer',
})
}
return 'All good'
})
To return other status codes, use the
setResponseStatus utility.
For example, to return
202 Accepted
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
setResponseStatus(event, 202)
})
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig(event)
const repo = await $fetch('https://api.github.com/repos/nuxt/nuxt', {
headers: {
Authorization: `token ${config.githubToken}`,
},
})
return repo
})
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
githubToken: '',
},
})
NUXT_GITHUB_TOKEN='<my-super-token>'
event as argument to
useRuntimeConfig is optional, but it is recommended to pass it to get the runtime config overwritten by environment variables at runtime for server routes.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const cookies = parseCookies(event)
return { cookies }
})
By default, neither the headers from the incoming request nor the request context are forwarded when
making fetch requests in server routes. You can use
event.$fetch to forward the request context and headers when making fetch requests in server routes.
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
return event.$fetch('/api/forwarded')
})
transfer-encoding,
connection,
keep-alive,
upgrade,
expect,
host,
accept
When handling server requests, you might need to perform asynchronous tasks that shouldn't block the response to the client (for example, caching and logging). You can use
event.waitUntil to await a promise in the background without delaying the response.
The
event.waitUntil method accepts a promise that will be awaited before the handler terminates, ensuring the task is completed even if the server would otherwise terminate the handler right after the response is sent. This integrates with runtime providers to leverage their native capabilities for handling asynchronous operations after the response is sent.
const timeConsumingBackgroundTask = async () => {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 1000))
}
export default eventHandler((event) => {
// schedule a background task without blocking the response
event.waitUntil(timeConsumingBackgroundTask())
// immediately send the response to the client
return 'done'
})
You can use
nitro key in
nuxt.config to directly set Nitro configuration.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// https://nitro.build/config
nitro: {},
})
import { createRouter, defineEventHandler, useBase } from 'h3'
const router = createRouter()
router.get('/test', defineEventHandler(() => 'Hello World'))
export default useBase('/api/hello', router.handler)
import fs from 'node:fs'
import { sendStream } from 'h3'
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
return sendStream(event, fs.createReadStream('/path/to/file'))
})
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
await sendRedirect(event, '/path/redirect/to', 302)
})
export default fromNodeMiddleware((req, res) => {
res.end('Legacy handler')
})
export default fromNodeMiddleware((req, res, next) => {
console.log('Legacy middleware')
next()
})
next() callback with a legacy middleware that is
async or returns a
Promise.
Nitro provides a cross-platform storage layer. In order to configure additional storage mount points, you can use
nitro.storage, or server plugins.
Example of adding a Redis storage:
Using
nitro.storage:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
storage: {
redis: {
driver: 'redis',
/* redis connector options */
port: 6379, // Redis port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Redis host
username: '', // needs Redis >= 6
password: '',
db: 0, // Defaults to 0
tls: {}, // tls/ssl
},
},
},
})
Then in your API handler:
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
// List all keys with
const keys = await useStorage('redis').getKeys()
// Set a key with
await useStorage('redis').setItem('foo', 'bar')
// Remove a key with
await useStorage('redis').removeItem('foo')
return {}
})
Alternatively, you can create a storage mount point using a server plugin and runtime config:
import redisDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/redis'
export default defineNitroPlugin(() => {
const storage = useStorage()
// Dynamically pass in credentials from runtime configuration, or other sources
const driver = redisDriver({
base: 'redis',
host: useRuntimeConfig().redis.host,
port: useRuntimeConfig().redis.port,
/* other redis connector options */
})
// Mount driver
storage.mount('redis', driver)
})
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
redis: { // Default values
host: '',
port: 0,
/* other redis connector options */
},
},
})