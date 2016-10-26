Plugins are self-contained code that usually add app-level functionality to Vue. In Nuxt, plugins are automatically imported from the
app/plugins/ directory. However, if you need to ship a plugin with your module, Nuxt Kit provides the
addPlugin and
addPluginTemplate methods. These utils allow you to customize the plugin configuration to better suit your needs.
addPlugin
Registers a Nuxt plugin and adds it to the plugins array.
import { addPlugin, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
const { resolve } = createResolver(import.meta.url)
addPlugin({
src: resolve('runtime/plugin.js'),
mode: 'client',
})
},
})
function addPlugin (plugin: NuxtPlugin | string, options?: AddPluginOptions): NuxtPlugin
plugin: A plugin object or a string with the path to the plugin. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a plugin object with
src set to the string value.
If a plugin object is provided, it must have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
string
true
|Path to the plugin file.
mode
'all' | 'server' | 'client'
false
|If set to
'all', the plugin will be included in both client and server bundles. If set to
'server', the plugin will only be included in the server bundle. If set to
'client', the plugin will only be included in the client bundle. You can also use
.client and
.server modifiers when specifying
src option to use plugin only in client or server side.
order
number
false
|Order of the plugin. This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. Lower numbers run first, and user plugins default to
0. It's recommended to set
order to a number between
-20 for
pre-plugins (plugins that run before Nuxt plugins) and
20 for
post-plugins (plugins that run after Nuxt plugins).
order unless necessary. Use
append if you simply need to register plugins after Nuxt defaults.
options: Optional object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
append
boolean
false
|If
true, the plugin will be appended to the plugins array. If
false, it will be prepended. Defaults to
false.
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
const colorMode = useColorMode()
nuxtApp.hook('app:mounted', () => {
if (colorMode.preference !== 'dark') {
colorMode.preference = 'dark'
}
})
})
addPluginTemplate
Adds a template and registers as a nuxt plugin. This is useful for plugins that need to generate code at build time.
import { addPluginTemplate, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options) {
addPluginTemplate({
filename: 'module-plugin.mjs',
getContents: () => `import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#app/nuxt'
export default defineNuxtPlugin({
name: 'module-plugin',
setup (nuxtApp) {
${options.log ? 'console.log("Plugin install")' : ''}
}
})`,
})
},
})
function addPluginTemplate (pluginOptions: NuxtPluginTemplate, options?: AddPluginOptions): NuxtPlugin
pluginOptions: A plugin template object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
string
false
|Path to the template. If
src is not provided,
getContents must be provided instead.
filename
string
false
|Filename of the template. If
filename is not provided, it will be generated from the
src path. In this case, the
src option is required.
dst
string
false
|Path to the destination file. If
dst is not provided, it will be generated from the
filename path and nuxt
buildDir option.
mode
'all' | 'server' | 'client'
false
|If set to
'all', the plugin will be included in both client and server bundles. If set to
'server', the plugin will only be included in the server bundle. If set to
'client', the plugin will only be included in the client bundle. You can also use
.client and
.server modifiers when specifying
src option to use plugin only in client or server side.
options
Record<string, any>
false
|Options to pass to the template.
getContents
(data: Record<string, any>) => string | Promise<string>
false
|A function that will be called with the
options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If
src is provided, this function will be ignored.
write
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem.
order
number
false
|Order of the plugin. This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. Lower numbers run first, and user plugins default to
0. It's recommended to set
order to a number between
-20 for
pre-plugins (plugins that run before Nuxt plugins) and
20 for
post-plugins (plugins that run after Nuxt plugins).
getContents for dynamic plugin generation. Avoid setting
order unless necessary.
options: Optional object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
append
boolean
false
|If
true, the plugin will be appended to the plugins array. If
false, it will be prepended. Defaults to
false.
Use
addPluginTemplate when you need to generate plugin code dynamically at build time. This allows you to generate different plugin contents based on the options passed to it. For example, Nuxt internally uses this function to generate Vue app configurations.
import { addPluginTemplate, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (_, nuxt) {
if (nuxt.options.vue.config && Object.values(nuxt.options.vue.config).some(v => v !== null && v !== undefined)) {
addPluginTemplate({
filename: 'vue-app-config.mjs',
write: true,
getContents: () => `import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#app/nuxt'
export default defineNuxtPlugin({
name: 'nuxt:vue-app-config',
enforce: 'pre',
setup (nuxtApp) {
${Object.keys(nuxt.options.vue.config!)
.map(k => `nuxtApp.vueApp.config[${JSON.stringify(k)}] = ${JSON.stringify(nuxt.options.vue.config![k as 'idPrefix'])}`)
.join('\n')
}
}
})`,
})
}
},
})
This generates different plugin code depending on the provided configuration.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
vue: {
config: {
idPrefix: 'nuxt',
},
},
})
import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#app/nuxt'
export default defineNuxtPlugin({
name: 'nuxt:vue-app-config',
enforce: 'pre',
setup (nuxtApp) {
nuxtApp.vueApp.config.idPrefix = 'nuxt'
},
})