Plugins are self-contained code that usually add app-level functionality to Vue. In Nuxt, plugins are automatically imported from the app/plugins/ directory. However, if you need to ship a plugin with your module, Nuxt Kit provides the addPlugin and addPluginTemplate methods. These utils allow you to customize the plugin configuration to better suit your needs.

Registers a Nuxt plugin and adds it to the plugins array.

import { addPlugin , createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const { resolve } = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) addPlugin ( { src : resolve ( ' runtime/plugin.js ' ) , mode : ' client ' , } ) }, } )

function addPlugin ( plugin : NuxtPlugin | string , options ?: AddPluginOptions ): NuxtPlugin

plugin : A plugin object or a string with the path to the plugin. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a plugin object with src set to the string value.

If a plugin object is provided, it must have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description src string true Path to the plugin file. mode ' all ' | ' server ' | ' client ' false If set to 'all' , the plugin will be included in both client and server bundles. If set to 'server' , the plugin will only be included in the server bundle. If set to 'client' , the plugin will only be included in the client bundle. You can also use .client and .server modifiers when specifying src option to use plugin only in client or server side. order number false Order of the plugin. This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. Lower numbers run first, and user plugins default to 0 . It's recommended to set order to a number between -20 for pre -plugins (plugins that run before Nuxt plugins) and 20 for post -plugins (plugins that run after Nuxt plugins).

Avoid using order unless necessary. Use append if you simply need to register plugins after Nuxt defaults.

options : Optional object with the following properties:

Property Type Required Description append boolean false If true , the plugin will be appended to the plugins array. If false , it will be prepended. Defaults to false .

module.ts runtime/plugin.ts import { addPlugin , createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { const { resolve } = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) addPlugin ( { src : resolve ( ' runtime/plugin.js ' ) , mode : ' client ' , } ) }, } ) export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { const colorMode = useColorMode () nuxtApp . hook ( ' app:mounted ' , () => { if ( colorMode . preference !== ' dark ' ) { colorMode . preference = ' dark ' } } ) } )

Adds a template and registers as a nuxt plugin. This is useful for plugins that need to generate code at build time.

import { addPluginTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( options ) { addPluginTemplate ( { filename : ' module-plugin.mjs ' , getContents : () => ` import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#app/nuxt' export default defineNuxtPlugin({ name: 'module-plugin', setup (nuxtApp) { ${ options . log ? ' console.log("Plugin install") ' : ''} } }) ` , } ) }, } )

function addPluginTemplate ( pluginOptions : NuxtPluginTemplate , options ?: AddPluginOptions ): NuxtPlugin

pluginOptions : A plugin template object with the following properties:

Property Type Required Description src string false Path to the template. If src is not provided, getContents must be provided instead. filename string false Filename of the template. If filename is not provided, it will be generated from the src path. In this case, the src option is required. dst string false Path to the destination file. If dst is not provided, it will be generated from the filename path and nuxt buildDir option. mode ' all ' | ' server ' | ' client ' false If set to 'all' , the plugin will be included in both client and server bundles. If set to 'server' , the plugin will only be included in the server bundle. If set to 'client' , the plugin will only be included in the client bundle. You can also use .client and .server modifiers when specifying src option to use plugin only in client or server side. options Record < string , any > false Options to pass to the template. getContents ( data : Record < string , any >) => string | Promise < string > false A function that will be called with the options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If src is provided, this function will be ignored. write boolean false If set to true , the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem. order number false Order of the plugin. This allows more granular control over plugin order and should only be used by advanced users. Lower numbers run first, and user plugins default to 0 . It's recommended to set order to a number between -20 for pre -plugins (plugins that run before Nuxt plugins) and 20 for post -plugins (plugins that run after Nuxt plugins).

Prefer using getContents for dynamic plugin generation. Avoid setting order unless necessary.

options : Optional object with the following properties:

Property Type Required Description append boolean false If true , the plugin will be appended to the plugins array. If false , it will be prepended. Defaults to false .

Use addPluginTemplate when you need to generate plugin code dynamically at build time. This allows you to generate different plugin contents based on the options passed to it. For example, Nuxt internally uses this function to generate Vue app configurations.

module.ts import { addPluginTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( _ , nuxt ) { if ( nuxt . options . vue . config && Object . values ( nuxt . options . vue . config ) . some ( v => v !== null && v !== undefined )) { addPluginTemplate ( { filename : ' vue-app-config.mjs ' , write : true , getContents : () => ` import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#app/nuxt' export default defineNuxtPlugin({ name: 'nuxt:vue-app-config', enforce: 'pre', setup (nuxtApp) { ${ Object . keys (nuxt . options . vue . config ! ) . map ( k => ` nuxtApp.vueApp.config[ ${ JSON . stringify (k) } ] = ${ JSON . stringify (nuxt . options . vue . config ! [k as ' idPrefix ' ]) }` ) . join ( '

' ) } } }) ` , } ) } }, } )

This generates different plugin code depending on the provided configuration.