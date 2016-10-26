Terminal npx nuxt dev [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --dotenv ] [ --envName ] [ -e, --extends =< layer-name >] [ --clear ] [ --no-f, --no-fork ] [ -p, --port ] [ -h, --host ] [ --clipboard ] [ -o, --open ] [ --https ] [ --publicURL ] [ --qr ] [ --public ] [ --tunnel ] [ --sslCert ] [ --sslKey ]

The dev command starts a development server with hot module replacement at http://localhost:3000

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --dotenv Path to .env file to load, relative to the root directory --envName The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server) -e, --extends=<layer-name> Extend from a Nuxt layer --clear false Clear console on restart --no-f, --no-fork Disable forked mode -p, --port Port to listen on (default: NUXT_PORT || NITRO_PORT || PORT || nuxtOptions.devServer.port ) -h, --host Host to listen on (default: NUXT_HOST || NITRO_HOST || HOST || nuxtOptions.devServer?.host ) --clipboard false Copy the URL to the clipboard -o, --open false Open the URL in the browser --https Enable HTTPS --publicURL Displayed public URL (used for QR code) --qr Display The QR code of public URL when available --public Listen to all network interfaces --tunnel Open a tunnel using https://github.com/unjs/untun --sslCert (DEPRECATED) Use --https.cert instead. --sslKey (DEPRECATED) Use --https.key instead.

The port and host can also be set via NUXT_PORT, PORT, NUXT_HOST or HOST environment variables.

Additionally to the above options, @nuxt/cli can pass options through to listhen , e.g. --no-qr to turn off the dev server QR code. You can find the list of listhen options in the unjs/listhen docs.

This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to development .