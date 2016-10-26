npx nuxt dev [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dotenv] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>] [--clear] [--no-f, --no-fork] [-p, --port] [-h, --host] [--clipboard] [-o, --open] [--https] [--publicURL] [--qr] [--public] [--tunnel] [--sslCert] [--sslKey]
The
dev command starts a development server with hot module replacement at http://localhost:3000
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--dotenv
|Path to
.env file to load, relative to the root directory
--envName
|The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is
production when building, and
development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>
|Extend from a Nuxt layer
--clear
false
|Clear console on restart
--no-f, --no-fork
|Disable forked mode
-p, --port
|Port to listen on (default:
NUXT_PORT || NITRO_PORT || PORT || nuxtOptions.devServer.port)
-h, --host
|Host to listen on (default:
NUXT_HOST || NITRO_HOST || HOST || nuxtOptions.devServer?.host)
--clipboard
false
|Copy the URL to the clipboard
-o, --open
false
|Open the URL in the browser
--https
|Enable HTTPS
--publicURL
|Displayed public URL (used for QR code)
--qr
|Display The QR code of public URL when available
--public
|Listen to all network interfaces
--tunnel
|Open a tunnel using https://github.com/unjs/untun
--sslCert
|(DEPRECATED) Use
--https.cert instead.
--sslKey
|(DEPRECATED) Use
--https.key instead.
The port and host can also be set via NUXT_PORT, PORT, NUXT_HOST or HOST environment variables.
Additionally to the above options,
@nuxt/cli can pass options through to
listhen, e.g.
--no-qr to turn off the dev server QR code. You can find the list of
listhen options in the unjs/listhen docs.
This command sets
process.env.NODE_ENV to
development.
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 in your environment.